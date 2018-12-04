GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Dec. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- At the extraordinary general meeting in Capio AB (publ) held today in Gothenburg, Sweden, a new board was elected. The board as from today consists of the following members (all newly elected):

Pascal Roché (chairman of the board), CEO of Ramsay Générale de SantéArnaud Jeudy, CFO of Ramsay Générale de SantéDamien Michon, COO of Ramsay Générale de SantéBritta Wallgren, Country President Capio in SwedenHenrik Brehmer, SVP Group Communications & Public Affairs of Capio

The unions' elected employee representatives, Kevin Thompson and Bengt Sparrelid, are remaining as members of the board.

Pascal Roché is taking over the executive responsibility for Capio's operations in the Nordics, France and Germany and consequently Capio's current CEO, Attila Vegh, will leave his position and the company on 10 December 2018.

For information, please contact:

Henrik Brehmer

SVP Group Communication & Public Affairs

Telephone: +46-61-11-34-14

Capio is offering a broad range of high quality medical, surgical and psychiatric healthcare services through its hospitals, specialist clinics and primary care units in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, France and Germany. Since November 2018, Capio is part of Ramsay Générale de Santé, creating a leading provider of healthcare services in Europe with combined net sales of EUR 3.8 billion and approximately 36,000 employees. For more information about Capio and Ramsay Générale de Santé, please see www.capio.com and www.ramsaygds.fr.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/capio-ab/r/new-board-of-directors-of-capio-ab--publ--and-change-in-executive-responsibility,c2691913

The following files are available for download: