Cloud Encryption Market is Expected to Represent a Significant CAGR of 34.82% By 2022 | Million Insights

Global Cloud Encryption Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of 34.82% in the upcoming period as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe. Cloud encryption is a service mainly presented by cloud storage providers whereby text or data is altered using encryption algorithms and is then positioned on a storage cloud. It is a process of transformation of a cloud service consumer's data into cipher text. It is almost identical to in-house encryption.

The factors that are playing a major role in the growth of market are strict government policy against acceptance of cloud encryption among several verticals, propagation in the acceptance of cloud technology, and growing demand from several enterprises. However, issues related to the performance and high cost may restrain overall market growth in the years to come. Cloud encryption market is segmented based on component, service model, organization size, vertical, and region.

Planning and consulting, solution, training and education, service, and support and maintenance are the components that could be explored in cloud encryption in the forecast period. The solution sector accounted for the significant market share of cloud encryption and is estimated to lead the overall market in the years to come. In addition, the service sector is estimated to grow at highest CAGR in the years to come.

Based on the service model, platform-as-a-service, infrastructure-as-a-service, and software-as-a-service classify cloud encryption market that could be explored in the forecast period. The infrastructure-as-a-service sector accounted for the significant market share of cloud encryption and is estimated to continue its dominance in the years to come. Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises are the organization size that could be explored in cloud encryption in the forecast period.

The market may be categorized based on verticals like aerospace and defense, banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), retail, healthcare, telecom and IT, government and public utilities, and others could be explored in the forecast period. The telecom and IT sector accounted for the significant market share of cloud encryption and is estimated to lead the overall market in the years to come.

Globally, North America accounted for the substantial market share of cloud encryption and is estimated to lead the overall market in the years to come. The reason behind the overall market growth could be the presence of key manufacturers in this region, developed R&D sectors, and high focus on security technologies and innovations. The United States and Canada are the major consumers of cloud encryption in this region.

Instead, Europe and the Asia Pacific are also estimated to have a positive influence on the future growth. Europe is the second largest region with significant market share. However, Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period. The aspects that may be ascribed to the growth comprise growing acceptance of cloud technology within organizations. The developing countries like India and China are the major consumers of cloud encryption in this region.

The key players of cloud encryption market are Skyhigh Networks, Thales e-Security, Symantec Corporation, Gemalto N.V., Netskope Inc., HyTrust, Inc., CipherCloud, and Sophos Group Plc. These players are concentrating on inorganic growth to sustain themselves amidst fierce competition.

