

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British construction sector expanded at the fastest pace in four months in November, thanks to an increase in new work and consequent gains in job creation, survey data from IHS Markit showed on Tuesday.



The construction Purchasing Managers' Index climbed to 53.4 from 53.2 in October. Economists had forecast a score of 52.5.



A reading above 50 suggests growth in the sector.



The UK construction sector expanded for an eight month in a row and the latest reading was the highest since July.



Job growth was the fastest since December 2015. However, business confidence was relatively subdued due to Brexit uncertainty.



