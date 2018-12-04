Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi Named 'World's Leading Waterpark'

ABU DHABI, UAE, December 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The Emirati waterpark on Yas Islandbeats global competition atthe World Travel Awards 2018

The World Travel Awards (WTA) has recognized the UAE's most-loved waterpark as the best in the world. Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi, the unique Emirati waterpark on Yas Island, was awarded the title 'World's Leading Waterpark' at the World Travel Awards gala this week.

Abu Dhabi's iconic waterpark racked up more votes than its fellow nominees, which included globally renowned waterparks such as Orlando's Typhoon Lagoon, and Spain's Siam Park.

Bianca Sammut, General Manager of Yas Waterworld, accepted the award during the Grand Final Gala Ceremony, held on December 1 in Lisbon, Portugal.

"We love this park, and to have that love reciprocated by fans around the world means everything to us," she said. "Since the day we opened Yas Waterworld's doors, we've been on a mission to provide one-of-a-kind experiences to families from across the globe, and this award is recognition of that mission bearing fruit. I wish to thank the World Travel Awards and everyone involved in the awards, as well as all of our valued guests that voted. We are committed to continuously upgrading the park, keeping it at the forefront of entertainment and leisure innovation, and creating special water adventures and memories that last a lifetime. And if you've not yet experienced water's greatest playground, then we can't wait to welcome you!"

Since its opening in 2013, Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi has welcomed guests into a world of uniquely themed water adventures inspired by the Emirate's rich pearl diving history. In addition to a sprawling collection of more than 40 rides, slides, and attractions, visitors are also met with seasonal experiences that fuse aquatic adventures with local personality, attracting regular fans and tourists to the UAE's family entertainment hub, Yas Island, year-round.

During its five years of operation, Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi has received more than 35 awards and accolades for its unwavering commitment to outstanding guest experience. Earlier this year, the waterpark was voted the Middle East's Leading Waterpark at the World Travel Awards, and inducted into the TripAdvisor Hall of Fame after receiving the Certificate of Excellence for the fifth year in a row. Among its most memorable 2018 moments was the introduction of Cinesplash, the region's first and only 5D water adventure.

Surging ahead into 2019, the waterpark promises to offer guests fun adventures with every visit in every season, as it continues to celebrate the legacy of its home in the UAE.

For more information, please call 600 511115 or visit: http://www.yaswaterworld.com/

About Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi:

Inspired by the UAE's pearl diving heritage, Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi is a one-of-a-kind waterpark offering families fun-packed adventures, the warmest welcome, and the most engaging themed experience. Home to more than 40 exhilarating rides, slides and attractions, Yas Waterworld draws inspiration from the UAE's rich culture to create an environment that provides a fun and engaging world in which to escape into for the day. Going beyond the adventurous slides and rides, guests are met with a diversity of seasonal events and shows that offer them the chance to create new memories with every visit in every season.

Since its opening in 2013, Yas Waterworld has been recognized with more than 35 awards and accolades, including the Travelers' Choice Award by TripAdvisor for four consecutive years. The Pearl of Yas Island, the UAE's premium leisure and entertainment destination, Yas Waterworld combines fun aquatic adventure with local personality to provide guests with an experience unlike anything else.

Yas Waterworld is managed and operated by Farah Experiences LLC.

