

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone producer price inflation accelerated further in October, defying expectations, figures from Eurostat showed Tuesday.



Producer prices rose 4.9 percent year-on-year after a revised 4.6 percent in September. Economists had expected the rate to remain unchanged at September's original figure of 4.5 percent.



Energy sector prices jumped 14.6 percent. Prices for intermediate goods climbed 2.6 percent and those for capital goods and durable consumer goods rose 1.2 percent each. Prices for non-durable consumer goods were unchanged.



On a month-on-month basis, producer prices increased 0.8 percent after a 0.6 percent rise in September. Economists had forecast a 0.5 percent climb.



