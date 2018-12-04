Allied Wallet, a leading provider of online payment processing offering various payment solutions in 196 countries all over the world, has added new payment options including RHB Now, MyClear FPX, 7-eleven, e-Pay, MOLWallet, and AirCash to support Malaysia's e-commerce growth.

Malaysia's e-commerce market of about €1.1 Billion is growing swiftly as Malaysian consumers are quickly embracing digital banking. Its e-commerce growth rate is set to double by 2020 to 20.8%.

Malaysia's population consists of about 31.83 million people. Currently, 25 million people in Malaysia are already internet users; 93% of 16-24 year olds log on daily as well as 88% of 25-34 year olds, and even 69% of people over the age of 55.

Their most commonly sought after goods include fashion/beauty items, electronics, and sports/hobby goods; however, it is projected that furniture and appliances will be the most purchased online goods in Malaysia by 2022.

"It's no surprise how fast e-commerce and digital payments have grown in Malaysia, but we've focused more on how these citizens want to pay for their goods," says CEO Andy Khawaja, "…only 20% of Malaysian's have a credit card and 81% of their population is banked. So, how can we allow everyone in Malaysia to participate in e-commerce? The answer is alternative payment options."

Allied Wallet has developed new compatibilities with several payment options including Malaysia's most popular: RHB Now, MyClear FPX, 7-eleven, e-Pay, MOLWallet, and AirCash. This allows them to service these payment options quickly, safely, and securely.

These payment options are either by bank transfer for Malaysia's banked population or cash-based for the 80% who do not have a credit card. Users can walk into storefronts and load digital accounts with cash or with their bank accounts to make purchases online.

"As Malaysian e-commerce grows, we want to allow more functionality while doing our best to protect users from fraud," Dr. Andy Khawaja added.

Malaysia's growing middle class and well-developed banking sector has created an environment that can embrace online shopping. The average user spends RM1716 (Malaysian Ringgit) every year.

Allied Wallet plans to see a large increase in this number as well as in the number of users shopping online as they add new features and functionality to protect and stimulate e-commerce growth in Malaysia.

