Today, Astrocast announced the successful launch of its first test satellite for the Astrocast, low Earth orbit, Internet of Things (IoT) CubeSat network from Vandenberg Air Force Base. Using L-Band frequencies, Astrocast's small form factor modules, powerful antennas, and optimized data protocol make it the most advanced nanosatellite on the market today. With Astrocast, companies can securely extend IoT applications to the 90% of the globe currently not covered by cellular networks.

"We're thrilled that the complete success of Spaceflight's SSO-A mission placed payloads from 34 organizations on orbit," said Curt Blake, president of Spaceflight. "This mission was dedicated to smallsats, many of them experiencing their first launches and we're proud to have played a role in enabling access to space. We look forward to seeing the impact of Astrocast's solution as they continue to build and launch their constellation of nanosatellites."

Astrocast's network delivers high performance, low latency, and low cost two-way communications to maritime, oil and gas, mining, supply chain, and logistics industries. Astrocast provides chipsets, modules, and communications data plans for the network. Designed for IoT applications, Astrocast's small form factor modules are optimized for battery-powered applications. Two-way architecture allows customers to monitor and control remote assets. Some applications include:

Maritime: fishing and environmental buoys, emission monitoring/scrubbers, electronic cargo seals

Oil Gas: wellhead sensors, pipeline monitoring, personal security

Mining and Agriculture: heavy equipment monitoring, irrigation control

Smart Cities: critical LPWAN backup

"We are extremely pleased of our partnership with Astrocast for the provision of Airbus UNIT (Universal Network for Internet of Things) solution for space based IoT connectivity communications. It will enable Astrocast to offer global and efficient IoT services, and marks an important milestone in the Airbus development of space-based IoT satellite communication solutions," said Arnaud de Rosnay, Head of Telecom Satellites at Airbus.

"Since the launch of SwissCube, we've been working diligently to bring about a new era of satellite communications. Together with our partners, we're making the satellite market accessible for millions of new applications. We are very excited for this first launch and the ability to fulfill this promise," said Fabien Jordan, CEO of Astrocast.

About Astrocast

Astrocast SA, in partnership with the European Space Agency, Airbus, and Thuraya, is developing an advanced nanosatellite network for the Internet of things (IoT). Airbus and Astrocast have developed a low-cost ASIC and module that provides the most power efficient satellite modem for IoT applications. The constellation will consist of 64 CubeSat satellites in Low Earth Orbit (LEO) and will provide low latency global coverage. Astrocast was founded in 2014 by the developers of SwissCube, one of the longest lasting, operational nanosatellites in space. For more information visit www.astrocast.com.

