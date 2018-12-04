American CryoStem Corporation: American CryoStem Receives Final Patent to Complete its Core Cellular Platform

EATONTOWN, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / December 4 , 2018 / American CryoStem Corporation (OTC PINK: CRYO) a leading strategic developer, marketer and global licensor of patented adipose tissue-based cellular products and technologies for the Regenerative and Personalized Medicine industries, today announced receipt from the USPTO of the Issue Notification for our Patent titled 'Systems and Methods for the Digestion of Adipose Tissue Samples from a Client for Cryopreservation' for Application No. 13/646,647 (the 'Digestion Patent') which will be formally issued on December 18, 2018.

With the granting of this Intellectual Property, the Company's third major patent covering our methods of Collection, Processing, Expansion, Cell Culture Medium, Cryogenic Storage and Distribution of adipose tissue and adipose-derived stem cells, the Company has successfully patented its entire Core Tissue and Cellular platform from the origination of the harvested tissue sample at the physician's office to the final cellular processing, storage and return of the sample.

The Company's patented tissue and cellular process platform provides it with the ability to deliver high-quality cellular treatment samples (ATCELL™) with cellular biomarker identification through flow cytometry consistently in excess of 97%. The Company believes this cellular consistency is necessary to support the Company's ongoing efforts to submit and achieve regulatory approvals for its ATCELL™ product domestically and through its Licensed affiliates in China, Japan, Hong Kong and Thailand.

The Company's core three patents include; this Digestion Patent with granted claims covering the creation and makeup of the final stem cell sample(s), The Business Method patent granted in 2018 protecting the Company's developed proprietary materials including its CELLECT® collection kits and proprietary sample handling and shipping methods, and the Company's Medium patent initially granted in 2011 for 12 types of non-animal medium, with additional claims granted in 2016.

Management believes that the granted Digestion Patent combined with its previously issued Cell Culture and Business Method patents validate and protect the Company's long-term scientific investment into the development of its systematic approach for the creation of tissue and cellular therapies aimed at the global regenerative and cellular therapy market. The Company is focused on using these patented technologies for future autologous clinical studies and submissions to the US FDA as the gold standard for the harvesting, expansion and return of a patient's autologous stem cells. The ATCELL™ products covered by the Digestion Patent, are targeted at several rapidly growing markets including the Cell Culture Market estimated to be $6.5 billion by 2023 with a CAGR of 8% and, the Regenerative Bone and Joint Market estimated to be 6.473 billion by 2023 with a CAGR of 10% (Haddock et al. 2017). Additionally, the Company' other core patents, the Business Method Patent focuses on the fastest growing segments of the Cosmetic Surgery Business reported to be $8.5 billion in 2017 by the American Society of Plastic Surgeons recent report and its Cell Culture Medium patent participates in the expanding cell culture industry, currently estimated to reach USD 26.28 Billion by 2023 from USD 15.32 Billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 11.4% (MarketsandMarkets Research Private LTD 2018)

The Company believes that this third patent of the three major patents that cover our processes and materials from the origination of a harvested sample (CELLECT collection kits) to the final preparation and delivery of cellular therapy samples to physicians for use in approved cellular therapy applications. Following our long-term strategy, we will file a Continuation and are planning Continuation in Part filings to further expand and protect our intellectual property.

For further detailed Corporate or Regenerative Medicine information please visit:



www.americancryostem.com, request by email at info@americancryostem.com or

phone 732-747-1007



