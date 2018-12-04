Essential Oils & Plant Extracts for Livestock Market Worth $3.31 Billion by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, December 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The global essential oils & plant extracts for livestock market size is expected to reach USD 3.31 billion by 2025 at a 6.4% CAGR over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Growing concerns regarding livestock health and nutrition are expected to be a key factor driving demand for essential oils and plant extracts in livestock feed additives.

Essential oils are volatile organic compounds (VOC) with a delicate balance of beneficial vitamins, minerals, and other components. Immunomodulation potential of various essential oils, along with their anti-inflammatory properties, are expected to drive their demand in the livestock sector over the forecast period.

Botanical extracts and herbs are gaining preference as animal feed additives owing to a reduction in the use of antibiotic growth promoters and ban on dietary antimicrobial agents. Plant extracts and phytochemicals influence food consumption patterns, total feed intake, and secretion of digestive fluids and enzymes.

Various benefits and properties of essential oils and plant extracts, including improvement of gut health, boosting immunity, and increasing yield, are expected to drive the market over the forecast period. Apart from these benefits, essential oils and plant extracts are used to support animal health by providing nutrition and organic minerals and improving protein breakdown to increase muscle density in ruminants, poultry, and swine.

Furthermore, technological breakthroughs, along with invention of new formulation recipes, are anticipated to bolster demand in the coming years. Increasing adoption of supplementation programs and need to maximize net returns by using available roughages inefficient manner are likely to increase demand for liquid supplements in ruminants.

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

The global essential oil & plant extract market is anticipated to reach USD 3.31 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2018 to 2025

by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2018 to 2025 By product, the plant extract segment is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.4% over the forecast period

On the basis of form, the solid segment dominated the global market with a share of more than 61.0% in 2017

Asia Pacific is projected to exhibit a notable CAGR of 6.8% over the coming years, owing to growing demand for meat

is projected to exhibit a notable CAGR of 6.8% over the coming years, owing to growing demand for meat Some of the key players in the market are Manghebati SAS, Olmix S.A., Trouw Nutrition, and Danisco (DuPont Danisco Animal Nutrition), Orffa, Herbavita, Kemin Industries, and Herbarium Laboratories.

Grand View Research has segmented the global essential oils & plant extracts for livestock market on the basis of product, form, function, livestock, application, and region:

Essential Oils & Plant Extracts for Livestock Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Essential Oil Plant Extract

Essential Oils & Plant Extracts for Livestock Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Liquid Solid

Essential Oils & Plant Extracts for Livestock Function Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Gut Health Immunity Yield

Essential Oils & Plant Extracts for Livestock Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Cattle Feed Dairy Meat Poultry Feed Swine Feed Aquatic Feed

Essential Oils & Plant Extracts for Livestock Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Aromatherapy Phytotherapy

Essential Oils & Plant Extracts for Livestock Regional Outlook (Volume, Million Barrels; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Europe Germany U.K. France Spain Asia Pacific China India Japan Central & South America Brazil Middle East & Africa



