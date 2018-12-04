Caffeine Market Report 2018 Puts Limelight on Key Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities and Competitive Landscape: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, December 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Caffeine Market is estimated to grow at a substantial CAGR of 2.5% by 2022 as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe. Caffeine belongs to "methylxanthine class". It acts as a stimulant to central nervous system (CNS). It is the world's most extensively consumed psychoactive drug. The factors that propel the growth of the Caffeine Market include the facts that the intake of caffeine improves concentration, enhances performance, and lowers the risk of cardiovascular disease, colon, liver, and colorectal cancers. Improved consciousness regarding health has led to surge in consumption of sports drinks; that have concentrations of caffeine. On the other hand, there are factors that may hamper the growth of the market including health hazards such as surge in blood sugar levels; which, in turn, proves to be detrimental for people with type 2 diabetes (as insulin level goes in for a toss), along with price variation, and climate change.

Caffeine Market may be explored by product type, applications, and geography. Caffeine Market may be explored by product type as Natural Caffeine, and Synthesis Caffeine. Caffeine Market could be explored based on applications as Food & Beverage,?Cosmetic, and Pharmaceutical. Caffeine Market is categorized based on geography into North America, Latin America, Japan, Middle East and Africa, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, and Eastern Europe. North America accounted for the major share of the Caffeine Market Size in 2017 and will continue to lead in the forecast period. The key players contributing to the robust growth of the Caffeine Market comprise Bioprocess Algae, DSM Nutritional Products, Qualitas Health, Source-Omega, Neptune Wellness Solutions (Biogroga), Simris Alg, Algaecides, ADM, Nordic Naturals, Polaris, Algisy, Terravia (Solazyme), Nature's Way (Ascenta Health), Xiamen Huison Biotech, and Synthetic Genomics, Bioceuticals. The leading companies are taking up partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures in order to boost the inorganic growth of the industry.

The report segments the market and forecasts its size, by volume and value, on the basis of application (pharmaceutical, food & beverage, cosmetic, etc.), and by geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, MEA and South America). The report covers forecast and analysis for the caffeine market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data of 2012-2016 along with a forecast from 2017 to 2022 based on both output/volume and revenue. The study then describes the drivers and restraints for the caffeine market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the caffeine market on a global level. The report has been prepared based on the synthesis, analysis, and interpretation of information about the global caffeine market collected from specialized sources. The competitive landscape section of the report provides a clear insight into the market share analysis of key industry players. Company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, new project launched, recent development analysis are the parameters included in the profile. Demand for this market rises from the pharmaceutical, food & beverage, cosmetic, and other applications. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2017 to 2022. Relevantly, the report and company profiles specify the key drivers that are impacting the demand in global caffeine market.

Access 121page research report with TOC on "Caffeine Market"

Key Applications : Pharmaceutical Food & Beverage Cosmetic



Key Regions : North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa South America



Key Questions Answered in this Report : What will the market size be in 2022? What are the key factors driving the global caffeine market? What are the challenges to market growth? Who are the key players in the caffeine market? What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key players?





