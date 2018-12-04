Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc As at close of business on 03-December-2018 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 367.42p INCLUDING current year revenue 371.30p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 363.28p INCLUDING current year revenue 367.17p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---