Nubeva Technologies Ltd.: Nubeva to Present at the 11th Annual LD Micro Main Event MicroCap Investor Conference

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 4, 2018 / Nubeva Technologies Ltd. ("Nubeva" or the "Company") (TSX-V: NBVA), (OTC PINK: NBVAF), today announced that Chief Marketing Officer Steve Perkins will be presenting at the 11th annual LD Micro Main Event on Wednesday, December 5, 2018 at 3:00PM PST / 6:00PM EST. Mr. Perkins will also host investor meetings throughout the day.

'Since releasing Nubeva Prisms, our packet traffic acquisition-processing-and-distribution solution for the public cloud, the Company's subscriber base has increased from 20 at the end of July to 57 at the end of October,' said Mr. Perkins. 'Nubeva Prisms restores the essential network visibility and control capabilities found in most private datacenters, but that are lost as organizations migrate to the public cloud. Throughout November, we have seen continued accelerating growth of new subscriptions. We feel that now is the time to broaden the communication of our story to the U.S. investment community and are proud to attend LD Micro's Main Event.'

Nubeva Prisms was recently recognized by Microsoft Azure for its unique support for and enhancement of Microsoft Azure's new VTAP functionality. Nubeva Prisms is available for all public cloud providers and was also recently represented at Amazon's AWS RE:Invent conference.

The LD Micro Main Event will take place December 4th, 5th, and 6th, in Los Angeles at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air Hotel, will feature 250 companies, and will be attended by over 1,200 individuals.

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into several influential events annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event). In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and micro-cap universe. For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

Nubeva Technologies Ltd. develops Software-as-a-Service ('SaaS') software and services that enable enterprises to run best-of-breed cybersecurity in public cloud environments. Nubeva's products provide enhanced visibility and control over network traffic and simplified automation and operation that is essential to run top-tier security technologies and services in the cloud easily and at low costs. With Nubeva, organizations can leverage existing policies, technologies and operations and accelerate their move to the cloud with confidence. San Jose, CA-headquartered Nubeva is committed to the vision of dramatically broader and lower cost availability of the world's best security to confront the rising cyber-crime threat. Visit www.nubeva.com for more information.



