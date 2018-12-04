Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

HMS Group (HMSG) HMS Group: 9M 2018 Results Webcast details 04-Dec-2018 / 14:08 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. WEBCAST TO DISCUSS 9 MONTHS 2018 IFRS FINANCIAL RESULTS Date: Tuesday, December 11, 2018 Time: 5.00 PM (MOSCOW) / 3.00 PM (London) / 10.00 AM (NY) Speaker: Inna Kelekhsaeva - Deputy Head of Capital markets Q&A session: Kirill Molchanov - First Deputy General Director and Co-Founder Alexander Rybin - Head of Capital markets To participate in the conference call, please dial in: Russia Local: +7 495 646 9190 UK Local: +44 (0)330 336 9411 UK Toll Free: 0800 279 7204 US Local: +1 929 477 0448 US Toll Free: 800 239 9838 Conference ID: 7885750 Title: HMS Group 9 months 2018 IFRS results Webcast meeting: To access the live event, click on the link: https://webcasts.eqs.com/hmsgroup20181211 Please, dial in 5-10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time. Pre-registration is available. We will share materials on HMS ' investor website [1] ahead of the webcast. Contacts: Investor Relations, ir@hms.ru [2] LEI: 254900DDFETNLASV8M53 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State ISIN: US40425X4079 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: HMSG LEI Code: 254900DDFETNLASV8M53 OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 6746 EQS News ID: 754233 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=fb222c7071d1e168f09764035d7663e7&application_id=754233&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: mailto:ir@hms.ru'subject=Re%20conf%20call

