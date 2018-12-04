Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 4, 2018) - Hill Street Beverage Company Inc. (TSXV: BEER) ("Hill Street" or the "Company") has signed a commercial co-venture agreement with the Arthritis Society ("AS"; Registered Charitable Registration Number 10807 1671 RR0003).

Hill Street Chairman and CEO Terry Donnelly states, "Hill Street Beverages is proud to partner with the Arthritis Society, a national health charity that embraces innovation in the pursuit of wellbeing for people living with arthritis - such as their leadership among health charities as a champion for the potential role of medicinal cannabis in chronic pain management. We are delighted to provide a portion of our profits to contribute to their great work improving quality of life for the six million Canadians living with arthritis."

The Arthritis Society is fueled by donors and volunteers, with a vision to live in a world free from the devastating effects that arthritis has on lives. The organization brings together research, education, and advocacy as it works to ensure that people living with arthritis receive the care and access they need.

Canadians with arthritis are four times more likely to live with pain severe enough to disrupt their daily activities, and many require an integrated approach to manage their symptoms that combines prescription and non-prescription medications with self-management strategies. Limiting alcohol consumption can be an important component of healthy living and avoiding drug interactions with medications. Hill Street's alcohol-free product portfolio can provide adult-format beverage alternatives to give people with arthritis more choice. As part of the partnership agreement, the Arthritis Society will engage with different Hill Street marketing activities, including a presence on the arthritis.ca and arthrite.ca websites, which attracted some 700,00 unique visitors in 2017-2018, and attracts 60,000 unique visitors on a monthly basis.

"For people with arthritis, lifestyle choices like nutrition and exercise can make a significant impact on their ability to manage the disease and improve their quality of life," says Arthritis Society President and CEO Janet Yale. "Given that alcohol consumption can be a complicating factor for the effective management of arthritis, and for health generally, partnering with Hill Street Beverage Company is a natural fit. And their commitment to product innovation will continue to provide opportunities to grow our partnership in the years to come as new markets become available."

Hill Street looks forward to strengthening its partnership with the Arthritis Society over time, while continuing to support the organization's work as Canada's trusted source of evidence-based information about arthritis.

About Hill Street Beverage Company Inc. (TSXV: BEER)

Founded in 2008, Hill Street Beverage Company is the world's most award-winning company exclusively focused on alcohol-free beer, wine, and adult format beverages. Hill Street products include Hill Street Craft Brewed Lager, Designated Draft alcohol-free beer, Vin(Zero) wines, and Vintense wines. Hill Street's award-winning products have won the Retail Council of Canada's Grand Prix, numerous medals and accolades (including three Gold, two Silver, and two Bronze Medals at the U.S. Open Beer Championships), and a prestigious Double Gold Medal at the San Francisco International Wine Challenge. Hill Street has applied for licenses to produce and sell cannabis-infused adult beverages in Canada, and plans to do so as soon as cannabis-edibles become legal, currently expected by the fall of 2019. www.hillstreetbeverages.com

About Arthritis Society

The Arthritis Society is a national health charity, fueled by donors and volunteers, with a vision to live in a world where people are free from the devastating effects that arthritis has on lives. Beginning in 1948 with one very clear goal - to alleviate the suffering of people crippled by arthritis - that same volunteer-led passion carries on today in communities across Canada. Through the trust and support of our donors and sponsors, the Arthritis Society is Canada's largest charitable source of investments in cutting-edge arthritis research, proactive advocacy and innovative solutions that will deliver better health outcomes for people affected by arthritis. The Arthritis Society is accredited under Imagine Canada's Standards Program. For more information and to donate, visit arthritis.ca.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

