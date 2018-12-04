Ponsse Plc: Changes in Ponsse's regional director organisation

Tarmo Saks (43) has been appointed to lead Ponsse Plc's Eastern Europe sales area from the beginning of 2019 onwards. Jussi Hentunen, who was previously in charge of the sales area, will continue as the product manager responsible for Ponsse Plc's used machine business. Jussi Hentunen reports to sales and marketing director Jarmo Vidgrén.

Tarmo Saks will be responsible for developing the sales and services of PONSSE forest machines in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovakia in cooperation with local retailers. Tarmo Saks will work in Tartu, Estonia, and he will report to Marko Mattila, the director responsible for the operations of Ponsse's retail network.

Tarmo Saks will transfer to his new job from the position of sales and product manager at Konekesko Eesti AS, in which he has worked since 2010, being responsible for the sales of PONSSE forest machines in Estonia. Tarmo Saks has graduated as Bachelor at the Tallinn University of Technology, with international business as his major subject.

