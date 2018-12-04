The "IVD in Eastern Europe" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

IVD companies continue to explore opportunities in developing countries, where rising incomes and standards of living have sparked a new health consciousness and growing demands for quality medical care. These countries continue to invest in healthcare infrastructure and insurance coverage for a growing more affluent middle class.

Eastern European markets are ripe for change.

Many countries are engaging in healthcare reform programs to meet the growing demand for innovative products while containing costs in an increasingly burdensome environment. Aging populations will be a major driver for the use of IVD testing in these countries, generating 3% market growth in countries where markets have been relatively stagnant.

Despite the growing opportunity derived from increasing demand, countries in Eastern Europe are often limited by restricted resources, both financial and human.

In comparison to many of the developed European countries, Eastern Europe is losing physicians and other health professionals to westward migration, which continues to place a large burden on the population to experience long waits to see professionals, complete diagnostic tests, and schedule surgeries.

These will be some of the biggest challenges for IVD manufacturers in Eastern Europe; but early expansion and sifting through the challenges will likely prove to be financially rewarding in the long-term.

This report provides an overview of developments in the in vitro diagnostics industry in Eastern Europe.

The countries covered are:

Bulgaria

Croatia

Czech Republic

Hungary

Poland

Romania

Russia

Slovakia

Slovenia

Ukraine

Other Eastern Europe (Albania, Belarus, Bosnia, Estonia, Herzegovina, Kosovo, Latvia, Lithuania, Macedonia, Moldova, Montenegro, Serbia)

The report covers six segments of the IVD market in Eastern Europe:

Clinical Chemistry

Immunoassay

Microbiology

Point of Care (POC)

Histology

Other (includes nucleic acid assays, blood bank ABO, sequencing, prenatal tests and other areas not covered specifically in the above segments)

