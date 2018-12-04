TIGR(R)Matrix shows promising results when used for incisional hernia prevention in septic patients undergoing laparoscopy

UPPSALA, Sweden, Dec. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Onlay mesh placement of the synthetic and fully resorbable TIGRMatrix surgical mesh (Novus Scientific AB, Uppsala -- Sweden) for the prevention of incisional hernia in septic patients undergoing emergency laparoscopy showed encouraging efficacy and safety in a small retrospective study, as presented during the XXVIII Waterford Surgical October Club Meeting.

Approximately one in three patients undergoing emergency laparotomy develop an incisional hernia. A recent, major paradigm shift in abdominal closure is onlay surgical mesh insertion as a prophylactic measure to prevent incisional hernia at the initial operation or completion of a temporary abdominal closure. However, conceptual difficulties complicate such procedure in patients with sepsis.

Lead author Michael Moore and colleagues presented a small retrospective case series in six septic patients undergoing onlay mesh placement with TIGRMatrix surgical mesh post-emergency laparotomy at a single institution.

The TIGRMatrix resulted in a low complication rate. No post-procedural incisional hernias were reported, and no patients developed a seroma. One patient was reported to have a wound infection.

Onlay TIGRMatrix surgical mesh placement in septic patients undergoing emergency laparoscopy is encouraging, concluded the investigators of the Letterkenny University Hospital. A long-term follow-up is required to validate these results.

About the TIGRMatrix

TIGRMatrix is the first long-term resorbable, 100% synthetic, surgical mesh. Its unique technology consisting of dual-stage degradation and full resorption, paired with ease of use, is a significant step forward in surgical mesh technology.

The fast-degrading part improves the meshes' flexibility and stretchability, provides extra strength during the immediate healing phase, and gradually absorbs during the first four months. The slow-degrading part of the mesh provides optimal strength for up to nine months with complete resorption in approximately three years. TIGRMatrix uses 100% synthetic polymers that are well documented, clinically proven, and commonly used in medical devices since the 1970s.

About the Novus Scientific

Novus Scientific AB (www.novusscientific.com) develops, manufactures and markets resorbable implants that help the body's own healing.

The headquarter, research and production facilities are located in Uppsala, Sweden.

Source

Moore M, et al. Prevention of incisional hernia post emergency laparotomy:

A time to change? A case series. Presented at the XXVIII Waterford Surgical October Club Meeting, 13 October 2018.

