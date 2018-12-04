DICOS and Kentik Partner to Bring Modern Network Analytics to More Enterprises and Service Providers Across Europe

Partnership Leverages DICOS' Network Management Expertise and Accelerates Kentik's Global Market Growth

SAN FRANCISCO and DARMSTADT, Germany, Dec. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Kentik, the leader in modern network analytics, today announced a channel partnership with DICOS GmbH, a leading software and consultancy company based in Germany. The partnership will draw on DICOS's deep expertise in network management to support Kentik in its continued growth across Europe.

"DICOS is known for establishing long-standing relationships with some of the biggest, most innovative technology players to overcome monitoring and management challenges at scale," said Dr. Winfried Geyer, one of the founders of DICOS GmbH. "With a modern network analytics solution that is purpose-built to support today's highly connected world, Kentik is an ideal partner for us and we look forward to bringing their solution to the service providers and enterprises we serve."

News of the partnership follows Kentik's recent announcement of expansion into Europe with a new SaaS option , located in the state-of-the-art Equinix Frankfurt IBX Center in Germany. With this added service support in the European region, Kentik is continuing its global market expansion while enabling DICOS and other partners in the region to benefit from its momentum.

"From unlocking visibility into internet, virtualized and hybrid cloud environments to addressing performance issues and security incidents, we share with DICOS a passion for tackling the real challenges that network operations, network engineering, and security teams face today," said Jim Frey, Vice President of Channels for Kentik. "We extend a warm welcome to the DICOS team as they join our growing roster of channel partners. Together we will bring modern network analytics to more enterprises and service providers globally, with faster insights into network performance and security to drive smarter business decisions."

For more information on Kentik's channel program, visit kentik.com/partners . To see Kentik's modern network analytics platform in action, visit kentik.com/go/get-demo .

ABOUT KENTIK

Easily the world's most powerful network insight and analytics, Kentik uses real-time flow analysis, uniquely enriched with application, routing, and internet context to power the network operations of leading enterprises and cloud and communication service providers (CSPs). Kentik's SaaS platform is built on a patented big data engine to deliver modern network analytics that is both powerful and easy to use. Kentik is based in San Francisco - learn more at kentik.com .