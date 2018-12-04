RGK Mobile Announces Major Expansion into Latin America, New Regional Partnership Agreements

BARCELONA, Spain, December 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The agreement with Aldeamo brings RGK's carrier billing solutions to countries across Central America

RGK Mobile, a leading global provider of mobile carrier payment solutions, today announced partnership deals with Mexico-based (part of América Móvil) Claro Mobile, covering mobile service in Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua, and Ecuador; and Tigo Mobile , covering El Salvador and Honduras. The new partnerships through Aldeamo, one of Latin America's leading carrier technology aggregators, represent a major expansion for RGK Mobile into Latin America which has been, until recently, focused on Europe and APAC. The new agreements with Claro and Tigo adds to a growing list of recent operator agreements signed by RGK Mobile with Vodafone Romania, Swisscom, Sunrise, Airtel, all of Norway's mobile operators and others.

RGK Mobile offers mobile carriers a complete suite of payment technologies, connecting them directly to leading mobile service providers and creating new revenue channels; helping to ensure customer longevity and loyalty in highly competitive markets. RGK's unique billing processing technology allows for seamless and safe carrier-billing, with only one or two clicks. With RGK, customers no longer need credit cards for mobile purchases. Rather, they simply click to confirm a purchase and are charged directly to their mobile operator bill. This eliminates the complexity and hassle of credit cards - avoiding processing errors and mistyping - the process is safer and is also highly suited to developing economies wherein credit card usage is not prevalent.

Through an agreement with Aldeamo, RGK will be providing Claro and Tigo with a premium SMS billing technology. In addition, RGK Mobile will be providing the operators with access to two premium services: "Let's Me Dance," a dancing video tutorial service and "Sunny Games," a widely-popular gaming platform.

"The deal with Aldeamo marks a milestone for RGK Mobile, signifying our first thrust into the Latin American market. While well-known for its regulatory complexities, we see the region as a promising platform for both operator billing and mobile services, and with the local know-how Aldeamo possess and our own expertise in mobile payments, I'm convinced that we are in for a long-term collaboration." said Roman Taranov, co-founder and CEO, RGK Mobile.

"We're very happy to be partnering with RGK Mobile to help us meet a growing demand from regional operators for cost-effective and efficient carrier billing solutions," said Jorge Torrico, Aldeamo's Commercial Director. "We were impressed with RGK Mobile's experience in the EU and Asia, and its ability to enhance premium mobile services through its mobile payments solutions."

About RGK Mobile

RGK is a global provider of mobile carrier payment solutions, specializing in payment aggregation. Our groundbreaking direct carrier billing (DCB) technology allows users for a quick, simple and secure payment process while our direct integration with world-leading mobile operators makes this an attractive offering to service merchants; allowing them access to millions of new users, through one, simple integration. Founded in 2014, RGK Mobile is headquartered in Barcelona, Spain, with current branches across Europe, the Middle East and Asia. The company is funded by UK-based K&T Capital. For more information, please visit www.rgkmobile.com

About Aldeamo

The purpose of Aldeamo is to connect people and companies through technology to make their lives easier. We have a presence in Colombia, México, Panamá, Guatemala, Ecuador, El Salvador, Dominican Republic, Honduras, Costa Rica, Perú, Nicaragua. We are passionate about generating positive impact with technology in Latin America and the world. More than 20 years of experience, operations in 11 countries and more than 300 clients. We are pioneers in:

• Implementing web pages and intranets (1990s).

• Launching mobile entertainment services (2000s).

• Promoting notifications that reach any cell phone (2010s).

For more information, please visit www.aldeamo.com

