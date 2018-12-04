The global aircraft antenna market is expected to post a CAGR of nearly 7% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the procurement of new generation aircraft. During the next 15 years, the air traffic in APAC is expected to double due to the increase in air travel and airline operators will have to sustain this growth by procuring new aircraft. On account of such developments, major aircraft OEMs have already begun revamping their existing production facilities to ensure the scheduled deliveries.

This market research report on the global aircraft antenna market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the emergence of in-flight connectivity as one of the key emerging trends in the global aircraft antenna market:

Global aircraft antenna market: Emergence of in-flight connectivity

Even though the world is being driven by data, technical and regulatory limitations have emerged as some of the major challenges for the aviation industry, which has not been an active participant in the change. At present, the aviation industry is undergoing a technological revolution, which holds immense potential in terms of increasing an aircraft's flight efficiency, productivity, and availability while reducing its operating cost and deliveries a more comfortable, enjoyable, and safer experience for passengers.

"The connected aircraft revolutionizes business aviation by dramatically improving aircraft availability and cost of ownership. IFE systems on new planes no longer mean staring into tiny, hard-to-see overhead monitors as they have evolved into sophisticated seat-back computers loaded with multimedia content or wireless setups that stream content to the smartphone or tablet of a flyer. Innovative products and software suites are being offered by vendors and airline operators alike," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on aerospace components.

Global aircraft antenna market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global aircraft antenna market by application (commercial aviation, military aviation, and general aviation) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The commercial aviation segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for over 55% of the market. This application segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The Americas led the market in 2017 with a market share of over 43%. This region is expected to dominate the market through 2022, however, there will be a decrease in its market share.

