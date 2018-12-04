Technavio's analysts forecast the global amphoteric surfactants market to grow at a CAGR of nearly 7% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

The rising use of bio-based surfactants is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global amphoteric surfactants market 2019-2023. In various end-use applications such as household and industrial cleaning, cosmetics and personal care, and other industrial products, the growing concern over the toxic effects of synthetic surfactants on humans and environment has led to a shift in the preference for sulfate-free or bio-based surfactants as an intermediate ingredient. Additionally, the rising need for a sustainable, safer, and eco-friendly economy has led to an increase in R&D activities. The rise in the number of regulations and fluctuation in crude oil prices are the primary drivers for bio-based surfactants.

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global amphoteric surfactants market is the growing awareness among consumers about hygiene and personal cleanliness:

Global amphoteric surfactants market: Growing awareness among consumers about hygiene and personal cleanliness

Initiatives such as cleaning for infection prevention and control and greener cleaning have compelled the use of cleaning products in several institutions, including hospitals, schools, and industries. Cleaning is important in all economic sectors. In the healthcare industry, it aids in surface cleanliness and infection prevention and control. Hospital is a major source of infection due to cross-contamination by nurse, doctors, and other hospital staff. One of the major problems in the healthcare industry is the hospital-acquired infection.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on metals and minerals, "Amphoteric surfactants are widely used in cleaning compositions such as floor cleaning products, skin cleansers, and disinfecting cleaning compositions owing to their antimicrobial and antibacterial functionality. In households and institutions, amphoteric surfactants are the most suitable surfactants as they are biodegradable. The rising healthy lifestyle of the consumers with the growing concern over personal cleanliness fuels the demand for surfactants in households."

Global amphoteric surfactants market: Segmentation analysis

The global amphoteric surfactants market research report provides market segmentation by application (personal care, homecare and industrial cleaning, agrochemical, and others) and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

The personal care segment held the largest market share in 2018, accounting for 38% of the market. This application segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

APAC led the market in 2018 with a market share of nearly 37%. This region is expected to dominate the market through 2023, with over 1% increase in its market share.

