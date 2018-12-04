

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AutoZone Inc. (AZO) revealed earnings for its first quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $351.41 million, or $13.47 per share. This compares with $281.00 million, or $10.00 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $12.21 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.9% to $2.64 billion from $2.59 billion last year.



AutoZone Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $351.41 Mln. vs. $281.00 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $13.47 vs. $10.00 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $12.21 -Revenue (Q1): $2.64 Bln vs. $2.59 Bln last year.



