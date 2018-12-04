Stichting International Sky Group: ISG - A Powerful and Unconventional Communication Platform

NETHERLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / December 4, 2018 / The International Sky Group (ISG) is a futuristic platform that leverages satellites to streamline the communication services and make it more accessible to people around the world. Even with high advancements in globalization, 60% of the world's population is still inaccessible to basic voice and internet communication. The present communication ecosystem isn't efficient enough to provide stable and efficient services to remote areas. Additionally, the conventional services are also quite complicated and expensive for developing countries to afford. ISG with its implementation of state-of-the-art-technology and expertise gives the common masses across the globe access to uninterrupted communication services at low costs.

Satellite Communication System and its Potentials

The ISG team has developed an effective Satellite Communication System (SCS) that is able to operate individually, as well as inextricably with existing global telecommunication networks. The system is based on low-orbit communication satellite constellations that offer the possibility of 100% coverage of the earth, without "dead zones." The platform also aims to offer high-speed data transmission of up to 12 Mbps. Additionally, ISG is planning to render affordable and stable voice and multimedia communication for air subscribers and users who are traveling at the speed of up to 12,000 km/h.

Transactions will be made regardless of where you are - on land, at sea or in the air.

Robust and Secure

Security issues have been certainly one of the biggest concerns troubling communication services worldwide. ISGs SCS system is in compliance with the highest security standards that ensure maximum security of data. Moreover, the wireless data transmission ensures that the data is not interrupted by an external source. The platform also offers a personal code to each user that augments the level of protection.

ISG Blockchain

The platform is developing its dedicated ISG blockchain to boost security and efficiency in the transaction process. There will be two types of tokens - ISGVALIDATOR (ISGV) and ISGSERVICE (ISGS). The ISGV token holders as the name suggests, become validators of the blockchain network and will gain remuneration in ISGS tokens. The ISGS tokens will be used to pay for various ISG communication services and other transactions. The ISG token will be converted to ISGV token at a rate of 1:1. Moreover, the price of ISG services will be predetermined in a fiat currency and converted into ISGS tokens.

ISG - An Easy and Reliable Communication Ecosystem

The International Sky Group envisions offering effective, stable, affordable, and roaming-free communication services to users across the globe. The SCS has its own operating system (OS), which takes into account all the features of hardware and software involved in the communication system. It should be noted that the protocols for receiving and transmitting information are fundamentally different from all protocols (without exception) used in the world. A feature of these protocols is the complete absence of a signal marker (synchro signal), which makes the protocols for receiving and transmitting information more economical from the view of power of the radio link and resistance to interventions.

The developed OS includes:

1. user interface compatible with the Android OS interface;

2. built-in Internet browser (similar to Chrome);

3. built-in search engine (similar to Google search engine);

4. support of all Android mobile applications from Google Play;

5. support of third-party applications;

6. support of audio and video files of all formats used in the world today;

7. communication and transport protocols TCP/IP;

8. access to Internet;

9. payment application, providing operations with cryptocurrencies as well.

ISG will supply its users with not only the best voice and multimedia services around the globe, but also the best data transfer rate for crypto industry participants - transactions will have unprecedented speed and volumes, with a development prospective of these parameters.

