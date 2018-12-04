Constructing systematic service system, Guotai Junan opens a new era of Securities industry service

SHANGHAI, Dec. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Guotai Junan released the results of "securities new services" at the 2018 Securities New Services Shanghai Summit. In the summit, Guotai Junan also announced that the company has reached the agreement with companies including Shanghai Pudong Development Bank, Tencent, Huawei etc., together building a new Securities ecosystem to meet the diversified investment needs of users.

In the summit, Chen Yutao, the vice president of Guotai Junan, together with other relevant department heads, has attend the "securities new services" release ceremony, marking the initial completion of the retail customer service system that Guotai Junan has built over the years.

The system creates an overall securities service system by delicate arranging of customers, channels, products and other aspects. At the same time, based on nearly 2000 user tags and the "five-star four-label" classification and grading system, the system provide exact and targeted services for nearly 30 million users.

The "2018 Securities New Services Shanghai Summit" was co-sponsored by the Shanghai Financial Industry Association, Association of Shanghai Internet Finance Industry, Shanghai Economic Management Center and Guotai Junan.



