On request of Q-Linea AB, company registration number 556729-0217, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq Stockholm, with effect from December 7, 2018. The admission is conditional upon that Q-Linea AB can meet the requirements regarding liquidity. The company has 14,818,680 shares as per today's date1 Short Name: QLINEA ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 24,549,448 ----------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN Code: SE0011527845 ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Order Book ID: 164308 ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Average Daily Turnover: 750,000 EUR ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: CCP cleared ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Segment: Mid cap ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: STO Equities CCP / 182 ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ----------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC: XSTO ----------------------------------------------------------------------- ICB Classification: Industry code: 4000 Health Care ----------------------------------- Supersector code: 4500 Health Care ----------------------------------- When issued trading Trading will be on a when issued basis from December 7, 2018, up and including December 10, 2018, i.e. trading will begin before all conditions in the offering has been fulfilled and will cease if the offering is not completed. For further information see pages 35-36 and 129 in the prospectus. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com. 1See prospectus page 105 (Sw. version)