Solar PV has come a long way as a power generation technology. As highlighted in SolarPower Europe's Global Market Outlook for 2018 to 2022, solar added 98 GW of net generation capacity last year, eclipsing all other forms of electricity generation. But solar needs to do a lot more, and to do it very soon if we want to limit greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and keep global warming to below 1.5°C from pre-industrial levels.The United Nations' Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) delivered its assessment in October of the climate goals agreed at the COP21 conference in Paris about three ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...