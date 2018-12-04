IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO), a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions, today announced that McKinley Capital Management, LLC ("McKinley Capital"), a privately-held investment adviser specializing in global and international growth equity strategies, is implementing its Enterprise Data Management (EDM) Managed Service. An existing EDM user, McKinley Capital decided to move to the managed service to take advantage of the global staffing and support offered by IHS Markit.

"The prospect of having IHS Markit experts manage and update our EDM platform was very attractive to us," said Robert A. Gillam, Chief Executive Officer at McKinley Capital. "The migration to the managed service from IHS Markit means our IT team will be able to focus on important strategic initiatives and more effectively support our growth."

"We're delighted to extend our working relationship with McKinley Capital through providing the managed service and a stronger engagement model," said Spiros Giannaros, global head of EDM and thinkFolio, IHS Markit. "McKinley Capital will benefit from the data management support and expertise we offer as part of the managed service, so that they can focus on their core business."

For more information on the Enterprise Data Management solution from IHS Markit, please visit: https://ihsmarkit.com/products/edm.html

About IHS Markit(www.ihsmarkit.com)

IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 business and government customers, including 80 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world's leading financial institutions.

IHS Markit is a registered trademark of IHS Markit Ltd. and/or its affiliates. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners 2018 IHS Markit Ltd. All rights reserved.

About McKinley Capital(www.mckinleycapital.com)

McKinley Capital Management, LLC is a privately-held investment adviser specializing in global and international growth equity strategies. We provide traditional, alternative and customized solutions for our worldwide clients. Our team employs an entirely unique blend of both an advanced, proprietary systematic process which identifies market inefficiencies in over 50,000 securities across more than 100 countries - as well as a humanistic, qualitative overlay.

