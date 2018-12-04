The global automotive in-wheel motor market is expected to post a CAGR of nearly 111% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181204005567/en/

Technavio has released a new market research report on the global automotive in-wheel motor market for the period 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the increased number of collaborations, projects, and activities in automotive in-wheel motors. Automobile manufacturers have not shown much eagerness in adopting an immature technology such as automotive in-wheel motors in their models. This has prompted automotive in-wheel suppliers to forge partnerships for developing vehicle prototypes fitted with in-wheel motors. Various companies are forming consortiums to enable the mass-scale production of in-wheel motors going forward. Activities and events showcasing vehicle models retrofitted with in-wheel motors are expected to boost confidence among vehicle makers to adopt in-wheel motor technology in their electric vehicles.

This market research report on the global automotive in-wheel motor market 2019-2023 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

In this report, Technavio highlights the designing of in-wheel platform for autonomous vehicles as one of the key emerging trends in the global automotive in-wheel motor market:

Global automotive in-wheel motor market: Designing of in-wheel platform for autonomous vehicles

Automotive technologies are increasingly inclining toward driver comfort, safety, and emission control. These technological advancements will lead to the development of autonomous driving systems in the future. The development of autonomous technologies is viewed as an important milestone for every automaker. Hence, manufacturers of automotive components are striving to develop electric systems that are compatible with the technologies used on autonomous vehicles.

"Electric vehicles are increasingly being equipped with advanced driver assist technologies. This is encouraging automotive component vendors to develop and offer a customized product portfolio to accommodate the changes in driving technology ushered in by the development of autonomous vehicles. Automotive in-wheel motor manufacturers have been developing entire vehicle platforms based on in-wheel technology to promote autonomous driving technology," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on automotive components.

Global automotive in-wheel motor market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global automotive in-wheel motor market by technology (direct drive and gear reduction) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The direct drive segment held the largest market share in 2018, accounting for over 86% of the market. This technology segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

APAC led the market in 2018 with a market share of over 96%. This region is expected to dominate the market through 2023, however, there will be a decrease in its market share.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181204005567/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com