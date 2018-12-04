NET ASSET VALUE BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC 549300WWOCXSC241W468 The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock North American Income Trust plc at close of business on 3 December 2018 were: 176.63p Capital only 177.43p Including current year income XD Notes: 1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis. 2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date. 3. Following the share issuance of 100,000 ordinary shares on 30 November 2018, the Company has 69,199,044 ordinary shares in issue, including 31,162,261 which are held in treasury.