Technavio analysts forecast the global automotive multimedia touchpad market to grow at a CAGR of nearly 5% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

The developments of touchpad steering wheel to eliminate traditional switches and buttons is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global automotive multimedia touchpad market 2018-2022. Steering wheels of vehicles come with several switches and buttons to control a range of gadgets, from radio to navigation systems. The principal aim was to mitigate driver distraction and to make it easy to operate the vehicle's features while driving. Developments achieved at curbing driver distraction has ushered in the touchpad that controls infotainment systems from the panel located near the driver. Automotive OEMs have made further advancements to replace conventional switches and buttons and launched the touchpad steering wheel by integrating the touchpad into the spokes of the steering wheel and making it multifunctional.

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global automotive multimedia touchpad market is automotive OEMs preferring touchpad as the viable input source for infotainment system:

Global automotive multimedia touchpad market: Automotive OEMs preferring touchpad as the viable input source for infotainment system

The global automotive market is witnessing the increasing proliferation of infotainment systems following the introduction of touchscreen interfaces. Touchscreens are easy to operate and are familiar to customers from their deployment in smartphones. These factors have made touchscreens important for the success of infotainment systems in modern vehicles. However, with the center consoles of vehicles becoming more complex, floating touchscreen displays have aroused significant interest in automotive industry stakeholders.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on automotive components, "The need to bring the display closer to the driver's sight is enhancing the use of floating touchscreens. At the same time, operating floating touchscreens has come up as a challenge for the automotive market as the driver needs to move forward to operate the touchscreen infotainment system. This could distract the driver. OEMs are considering adopting alternative input methods that may overcome driver distraction. The multimedia touchpad is seen as the ideal solution."

Global automotive multimedia touchpad market: Segmentation analysis

The global automotive multimedia touchpad market research report provides market segmentation by application (luxury cars and mid-size passenger cars) and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

The luxury cars segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for over 97% of the market. This application segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

EMEA and APAC have the same market share of over 37%. Both the regions are expected to dominate the market through 2022.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

