Jinergy's HJT Products Qualified for DEWA Distributed Renewable Resources Generation Programme

JINZHONG, China, Dec. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Jinneng Clean Energy Technology Ltd (Jinergy) announced that HJT(Heterojunction) solar modules manufactured by its wholly-owned subsidiary, Jinneng Photovoltaic Technology Ltd are listed in Equipment meeting eligibility requirements for DEWA Distributed Renewable Resources Generation Programme and get access to the United Arab Emirates market.

Listed products are JNHM60 (275W to 310W) and JNHM72 (330W to 370W) solar modules featuring leading temperature coefficient of -0.27%/°C, excellent performance in weak light, and ultra-low degradation. Due to bifacial design, power generation of Jinergy's HJT modules can be increased by 10% to 30% in different applications, such as grassland, concrete floor, desert and reflective cloth. Overall power output of Jinergy HJT modules can be 44% higher than that of regular poly modules.

Jinergy is the first PV manufacturer to realize mass production of HJT solar modules in mainland China and also the first photovoltaic enterprise to receive the certification under new IEC (International Electrotechnical Commission) standard, which has raised requirements on design and production of PV module. Average HJT cell efficiency in mass production will expect to reach 24% by the end of 2018. Production capacity of Jinergy's HJT cell and module manufacture base will expand to GW scale and cost will drop to make breakthroughs in LCOE.

As a photovoltaic enterprise committed to the "go-global" strategy, Jinergy has accelerated the pace of developing overseas markets. Dr. Liyou Yang, general manager of Jinergy revealed, "Jinergy already exports high-quality modules to India, Pakistan, Mexico, Argentina, Australia, Japan, Ukraine and other countries and regions. It's estimated that in 2018 Jinergy's overseas shipments will account for 30% of total shipments and the number is expected to be 50% in 2019."

About Jinergy

Founded on December 31, 2013, Jinergy is a global leading PV manufacturer and clean energy provider incorporated under clean energy sector of Jinneng Group, one of the largest state-owned energy groups in China. Jinergy follows technology iteration strategy and has deployed three generations of cutting-edge technology, i.e. poly-crystalline, PERC mono-crystalline and HJT, with total production capacity of 1.8GW.

Learn more at http://en.jinergy.com

