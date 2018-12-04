Technavio analysts forecast the global automotive x-by-wire systems market to grow at a CAGR of nearly 8% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

Remote diagnostics for advanced braking systems is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global automotive x-by-wire systems market 2018-2022. Prognostics is the newly evolved form of automotive remote diagnostics with an intuitive software interface, which makes the work of the service technician easier and simpler. The penetration of remote diagnostics and prognostics will increase during the forecast period as it is becoming increasingly important for auto manufacturers to detect problems in their vehicles at an early stage to prevent recalls.

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global automotive x-by-wire systems market is the benefits and advantages associated with by-wire systems:

Global automotive x-by-wire systems market: Benefits and advantages associated with by-wire systems

The advantages and benefits associated with by-wire systems are expected to drive the growth of the global automotive x-by-wire systems market during the forecast period. Like other technological advancements in automotive applications, XBW systems are advanced in terms of system design, efficiency, effectiveness when compared with conventional systems.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on automotive electronics, "BBW solutions for automotive applications can be either all-electronic, electro-hydraulic, or a combination of the two. As all three forms involve the use of electronics, BBW system comprises of electronic components and sub-systems such as sensors, actuators, and control units, which collectively analyze vehicle data precisely and accurately. They gather data from different sensors like wheel-speed, acceleration, and steering angle sensors and react quickly, leading to short stopping distances. These systems provide increased vehicle safety and improve the effectiveness of the overall braking system."

Global automotive x-by-wire systems market: Segmentation analysis

The global automotive x-by-wire systems market research report provides market segmentation by product type (shift-by-wire, clutch-by-wire, and throttle-by-wire) and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

The shift-by-wire segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for over 47% of the market. This product type segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

APAC led the market in 2017 with a market share of nearly 52%. This region is expected to dominate the market through 2022, with over 2% increase in its market share.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

