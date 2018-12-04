VEEVA VAULT PROMOMATS SELECTED BY ROCHE FOR DIGITAL ASSET MANAGEMENT AND CONTENT

Vault PromoMats combines digital asset management with medical, legal, regulatory review to streamline content management and distribution

2018 Veeva European Commercial Medical Summit Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) today announced that Roche (SWX:ROG) is adopting Veeva Vault PromoMats as their global content and digital asset management (DAM) solution.

"We are proud to partner with Roche on this important initiative to speed time to market of their commercial and medical content," said John Chinnici, vice president of commercial content at Veeva. "Vault PromoMats gives the life sciences industry a single solution to easily create and distribute content with integrated capabilities to manage rich digital assets."

Vault PromoMats is the first and only application that combines digital asset management with medical, legal, and regulatory review. Companies can eliminate the need to move, duplicate, and manage content and digital assets across multiple systems for improved visibility, control, and compliance throughout the digital supply chain.

In other news, Veeva introduced Veeva Vault Digital Publishing, a new digital asset management capability in Vault PromoMats and Vault MedComms for brand marketing teams to publish and withdraw approved assets from a central location to any digital channel for faster and easier publishing. Read today's press release to learn more.

For more on Veeva Vault PromoMats, visit: veeva.com/eu/PromoMats

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc. is a leader in cloud-based software for the global life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva has more than 675 customers, ranging from the world's largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. Veeva is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, with offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. For more information, visit veeva.com/eu.

