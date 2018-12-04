Worldcom Public Relations Group, the leading global partnership of public relations firms, continued building out its partnership by adding AF Communicacion (Dominican Republic), and JNL+ (Greece) Join Partnership, KGBTexas Communications (San Antonio), Tabua Digital (Portugal). The firms, which in addition to satisfying key geographic needs, are outstanding agencies that each bring a unique skill set to the partnership.

"Worldcom is very excited to welcome these new partners to our ever-growing network and we look forward to their collaboration and contributions," said Todd Lynch, managing director, Worldcom Public Relations Group. "We're constantly striving to add partners who not only help maximize our geographic presence but bring expertise and skills that reflect our industry today and where it's headed in the coming years."

Worldcom just completed its fall regional meetings including the Americas Region meeting in Lima, Peru, the Europe, Middle East, Africa (EMEA) meeting in Copenhagen, Denmark and the Asia Pacific meeting in Bali, Indonesia. Worldcom applies a rigorous recruitment process to ensure the agencies and organizations are compatible, able to work under the trust and collaborative nature expected among partners who openly share knowledge, best practices, utilize to meet expanding client roles and to collaborate on new opportunities scaled to the local, regional and global needs of any prospect.

"Trust, knowledge sharing and open collaboration are at the cornerstone of Worldcom's partnership," said Roger Hurni, Managing Partner of Off Madison Ave and Worldcom's Global Chair. "The time we take to vet agencies for partnership and advocating sharing and interactions among all our agency partners ensures we can effectively collaborate on current clients' business and pursuit of new opportunities. It also allows us to directly respond to global opportunities requiring the highest public relations counsel by firms with global perspective and local/regional insight."

New partners added:

AF Comunicación Estratégica, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

AFCE is a boutique PR Communications agency that takes special care about its customer experience and fulfillment of its needs as its top priority. We have a team of highly qualified specialists in the areas of communication, marketing, advertising, public relations and event organization. The firm manages the public perception and projection of its clients before their target audiences, aiming to position its brands, services and solutions, to increase profitability and recognition of their organization by their different stakeholders.

The agency client base includes a broad selection of leading local and international companies in different industries, including wholesale, retail, education, finance, nonprofit organizations, technology, tourism and special focus and expertise in health tourism, healthcare and pharmaceutical industries. afcomunicacion.com

jnl+

jnl+ was established in 1941 by a woman, Fota Leoussis and is the oldest communication agency in Greece. Since 1941 it has been a pioneer of new technologies and communication solutions and it has worked for over 200 Greek and International brands, over 50 campaigns of social interest and numerous political campaigns. Today after three generations it remains one of the most successful companies in Greece and has worked with clients from almost all possible industries like telecommunications, airlines, banking, automotive, shipping, insurance companies, food companies, educational institutions, utilities, retail services, cosmetics, clothing, hotels, national services and many more.

JNL+ is fully integrated across all different communications media and the services they offer include PR, Event Management, Design Services like graphic design, packaging, web design and 3D design, Branding, Online Communication and Social Media campaigns, Media Management and Production.

www.jnl.gr

KGBTexas Communications

KGBTexas Communications has evolved from a single-person communications agency in 1994 to one of the largest woman-owned, full-service firms in Texas, with offices in San Antonio and Houston. KGBTexas' integrated team of almost 40 professionals provides marketing services that include public affairs, public relations, advertising, digital and social marketing, creative content development, and media planning and buying. KGBTexas has played an integral role in some of Texas' most visible and significant public- and private-sector initiatives that had significant consequence in their communities. To learn more about KGBTexas, visit KGBTexas.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Tábua Digital

Tábua Digital is a Portuguese PR and Digital Marketing agency where you will find a team of experts in Marketing that is divided into several areas of expertise. The knowledge accumulated over the years, in several sectors of activity, is the distinctive factor with which we focus on the goals of our clients. With an approach of proximity to customers and the adoption of Agile Marketing Methodologies, Tábua Digital team proposes to work creatively and result-oriented daily.

At the end of the day, we are marketers, communicators who combine their knowledge, experience and creativity to put at the disposal of each client. We are the wingman of our customers!

About The Worldcom Public Relations Group

The Worldcom Public Relations Group is the world's leading partnership of independently owned public relations firms, with 143 offices employing some 2,000 staff in 115 cities across six continents. In total, Worldcom partners reported combined revenue of US$288 million last year from 3,034 clients. Established in 1988, the group was formed so that the strongest, most capable independent firms could deliver immediate impact and sustained value through the intelligent use of communications wherever in the world a client needs support. Partners serve national, international and multinational clients, while retaining the flexibility and client-service focus inherent in independent agencies. Through Worldcom, clients have on-demand access to in-depth communications expertise from professionals who understand the language, culture and customs of the geographic areas in which they operate. www.worldcomgroup.com

