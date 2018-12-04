Innovative Companies Recognized at Frost & Sullivan's Black Tie Awards Gala

Awards ceremony honors game-changers in various markets for outstanding achievements

MOUNTAIN VIEW, California, Dec. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan honored recipients at its Excellence in Best Practices Awards Gala on Monday, December 3, 2018 at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in San Antonio, TX.

Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Awards are presented each year to companies that are predicted to encourage significant growth in their industries, have identified emerging trends before they became a marketplace standard, and have created advanced technologies that will catalyze and transform industries in the near future.

"The mission of our Best Practice Awards is to identify true innovators, disruptors, and leaders, people who demonstrate unique excellence in fields such as Product Innovation, Business Strategy, and Customer Value," said Jeff Frigstad, Global Sr. Vice President, Best Practices at Frost & Sullivan. "Best practice companies lead the way and set the example for others."

Awarded companies included:

3M - 2018 North American Clinical Documentation Improvement Technology Leadership Award

AMD Global Telemedicine - 2018 North American Telemedicine Market Leadership Award

Astea International - 2018 North American Mobile Field Service Management Company of the Year Award

Automotive Grade Linux - 2018 Global In-Vehicle Infotainment Enabling Technology Leadership Award

Behr Technologies, Inc. - 2018 Global Industrial IIoT Sensor Connectivity Entrepreneurial Company of the Year Award

Carboline Company - 2018 North American Anti-corrosion Coatings New Product Innovation Award

CenturyLink - 2018 North American MPLS/IP VPN Services Competitive Strategy Innovation and Leadership Award

Cicero Inc. - 2018 North American Contact Center Software Enabling Technology Leadership Award

CSG - 2018 Global Stratecast CSP Monetization for Interconnect & Settlement Market Leadership Award

Datameer - 2018 Global Big Data Analytics Competitive Strategy Innovation and Leadership Award

Digital Defense, Inc. - 2018 Global Vulnerability Management Customer Value Leadership Award

DigitalOcean - 2018 North American Infrastructure as a Service Competitive Strategy Innovation and Leadership Award

Eigen Innovations - 2018 North American AI-enabled IoT Solutions Product Line Strategy Leadership Award

Flutura - 2018 North American Artificial Intelligence in Energy Entrepreneurial Company of the Year Award

ForeScout Technologies, Inc. - 2018 Global Network Access Control Growth Excellence Leadership Award

Gemalto - 2018 Global Digital Banking Solutions Company of the Year Award

Gemalto - 2018 Global Identity Verification and Authentication Solutions Company of the Year Award

Guavus, a Thales company - 2018 Global Big Data Analytics Customer Value Leadership Award

Heller Industries, Inc - 2018 Global Surface Mount Technology Reflow Soldering Equipment Company of the Year Award

HUBER Technology, Inc. - 2018 North American Liquid/Solid Separation Technology Product Line Strategy Leadership Award

Intel - 2018 Global IoT Platforms Growth Innovation & Leadership Frost Radar Award

NanoMech - 2018 North American Nanocoatings Technology Innovation Award

NanoXplore - 2018 North American Graphene Technology Innovation Award

Netcracker Technology - 2018 Global Stratecast CSP Monetization Growth Excellence Leadership Award

Netcracker Technology - 2018 Global Stratecast CSP Monetization for the Partner Management Market Leadership Award

NIKSUN - 2018 Global Network Forensics Price/Performance Value Leadership Award

Noble Systems - 2018 North American Outbound Dialing Systems Market Leadership Award

Olink Proteomics - 2018 Global Cardiac Protein Biomarker Research Enabling Technology Leadership Award

Omni-ID - 2018 Global Material Flow Management Solution for Manufacturing 4.0 Product Leadership Award

Optum - 2018 North American Population Health Management Company of the Year Award

PAS Global, LLC - 2018 North American Industrial Control Systems Cybersecurity Technology Innovation Award

Philips- 2018 North American Medication Adherence Enabling Technology Leadership Award

Protego - 2018 Global Serverless Security New Product Innovation Award

Scienstry, Inc. - 2018 North American Smart Glass New Product Innovation Award

ServicePower, Inc. - 2018 North American Mobile Field-Service Management Customer Value Leadership Award

Slack Technologies, Inc - 2018 Global Messaging-centric/Team Collaboration Market Leadership Award

SMARTRAC - 2019 Global RFID Solutions Company of the Year Award

Snap-on - 2018 North American Technicians' Choice of Automotive Tools Product Line Strategy Leadership Award

Sprinklr - 2018 North American Social Suites Customer Value Leadership Award

Thinking Systems - 2018 North American Molecular Imaging Informatics Product Leadership Award

Verve Industrial Protection - 2018 North American Industrial Cybersecurity Services Growth Excellence Leadership Award

Vonage - 2018 North American Programmable Communications Competitive Strategy Innovation and Leadership Award

vXchnge - 2018 North American Data Center Services Visionary Innovation Leadership Award

WeDo Technologies - 2018 Global Stratecast CSP Financial Assurance for Overall Revenue Market Leadership Award

Xevo Inc. - 2018 North American Cloud-Based Platform for In-Vehicle Data Monetization Solutions New Product Innovation Award

Zoom Video Communications - 2019 Global Video Conferencing Company of the Year Award

Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research in order to identify best practices.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, collaborates with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that could make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, Frost & Sullivan has been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector, and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion.

