Optum Earns Acclaim from Frost & Sullivan for Leading the Population Health Management Market with Its Integrated Technology Platforms and Services

- Optum improves care coordination, patient engagement and total cost of care

- Makes it a valued partner for health care systems worldwide

SANTA CLARA, California, Dec. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the North America population health management (PHM) market, Frost & Sullivan recognized Optum with the 2018 North America Company of the Year Award for its strong focus on next-generation PHM solutions. World-class PHM solutions from Optum help care provider organizations and health plans improve their clinical and financial performance in both fee-for-service and fee-for-value environments.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/793318/Optum_Award.jpg

Optum earned recognition in the PHM market with its integrated analytics and care coordination platforms, its expert advisory services and clinical services that augment client capabilities. It also offers services to support clinical programs, pharmacy care and revenue cycle performance, serving the entire spectrum of stakeholders including health plans, care providers, employers, life sciences companies, government agencies and consumers.

"Optum's excellence in PHM and the incorporation of patient-specific medical, pharmacy, social and behavioral indicators to develop a holistic view of the patient's medical records, instead of merely focusing on a single episode of care, is a core market differentiator," said Koustav Chatterjee, industry analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "It promotes cost-effective PHM through the rapid identification and management of diverse populations, targeted engagement, and personalized and relevant actions."

"We are honored to be recognized because it shows that Optum is pursuing its mission of helping people live healthier lives and making the health system work better for everyone," said Robert Musslewhite, CEO and president of Optum Analytics. "Modernizing health care is highly possible with advanced, information-enabled health systems and integrated coordination of care."

With a foundation of millions of de-identified claims, consumer and clinical data, Optum leverages its rich data set to understand how to most effectively manage care and cost across a broad network and at the individual level. Tailored clinical and technical expertise from Optum helps identify the factors required for PHM-led interventions and formulation of care plan roadmaps. Its flexible, innovative and end-to-end PHM solutions, infused by OptumIQ, enhance customer satisfaction. Its solutions enable it to address market demands such as data management, clinical quality, provider network management, care coordination and patient engagement.

"Optum offers diverse, yet targeted, solutions adapted to the value-based care needs of market participants, enabling the successful navigation of next-generation PHM. The company also has an early-mover advantage as PHM vendors begin branching out to deliver managed service, including outsourced actuarial services, technology and analytics functions, and care management programs," said Chatterjee. "Overall, Optum's end-to-end approach effectively employs industry-leading technology and best practices to evaluate users' current health, prioritize solutions, and ensure robust clinical execution to implement a proven PHM 2.0 plan. This strategy will create internal and operational efficiencies that drive revenue growth and enhanced decision-making for all stakeholders."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year award to the organization that demonstrates excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies, and the resulting leadership in terms of customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Optum

Optum is a leading information and technology-enabled health services business dedicated to helping make the health system work better for everyone. With more than 145,000 people worldwide, Optum delivers intelligent, integrated solutions that help to modernize the health system and improve overall population health. Optum is part of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH). For more information, visit www.optum.com.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector, and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion .

Contact:

Claudia Toscano

P: 210.477.8417

F: 210.348.1003

E: claudia.toscano@frost.com

Brad Lotterman

Optum

P: 714-445-0453

E: Brad.lotterman@optum.com