CSG Earns Acclaim from Frost & Sullivan for Capturing the Highest Revenue Share in the Interconnect and Settlement Market

CSG's customer base of 400 global CSPs for its WBMS solution is the highest in the interconnection market

SANTA CLARA, California, Dec. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the global communications service provider (CSP) monetization for the interconnect and settlement market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes CSG with the 2018 Global Market Leadership Award for leading the market with a revenue share of 18% in 2017. CSG augmented its wholesale management revenue in 2017 at the overall monetization market level and within the interconnect and settlement segment.

"Apart from CSG's acquisition of Ascade five years ago, its growth has been largely based on a solid organic growth strategy. At the time of the acquisition, CSG had 300 CSP customers for its wholesale business management solution (WBMS), and that number has now grown to almost 400, the highest in the interconnection market," said Brian Cotton, Partner, SVP, Information & Communications Technologies. "CSG's excellent implementation and breadth of offerings are increasingly attracting customers away from suppliers that do not boast as many caapabilities."

In addition to meeting the interconnect and settlement market's demand for a broad portfolio, CSG continues to include a robust roadmap of additions to its WBMS product suite driven by the feedback from its customer base and its participation in industry standards and forums. CSG further differentiates itself by providing WBMS software-as-a-service (SaaS), which is a cloud-based interconnect and settlement solution.

"CSG has a solid customer base because of its strong foothold in the North American cable market, with its advanced convergent platform (ACP) billing solution. In addition, the company has experienced success in the mediation market, with its total service mediation (TSM) solution, and in the general monetization market, with its Singleview solution," noted Cotton "CSG has improved on the strengths of its TSM/Singleview/WBMS solutions to create its latest product, Ascendon. This fully cloud-based monetization offering focuses on digital transformation and has been introduced at a time when both cloud and digital transformation are top of mind for most global CSPs."

CSG's continuous investment in its WBMS product suite, based on existing customer feedback and evolving industry demands, has strengthened this suite and aided in its overall growth. Based on CSG's strong understanding of current interconnection market needs, Stratecast/Frost & Sullivan expects the company to continue growing and attracting investments in the future.

