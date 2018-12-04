Yew Grove REIT PLC Adopts Yardi Property Management Solutions

DUBLIN, December 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Dublin-based commercial property management and investment company spurs growth by automating business processes

Irish commercial property investor and manager Yew Grove REIT PLC (Yew Grove) will use Yardi Voyager Commercial, a cloud-based real estate asset and property management solution, to support its aggressive growth strategy.

"Increasing our portfolio quickly requires working more efficiently, and that means automating manual tasks and centralizing lease, tenant, investment and accounting data. Yardi Voyager delivers these benefits along with transparency and reporting capabilities that are essential to our business," said Katherine Dwyer, head of portfolio management for Yew Grove.

Yew Grove will gain additional efficiency with Yardi Investment Management, which will automate its investment accounting, Yardi Advanced Budgeting & Forecasting, which will measure the company's financial health and enable flexible forecast projections and budgeting with data drawn from Yardi Voyager; and Yardi PAYscan, which scans invoices into electronic transactions and automates approval workflows and vendor payments.

"Yew Grove has achieved a remarkable marketplace presence in a short period of time. We welcome the company to our Yardi client base in Ireland that includes commercial and residential real estate investors, managers and operators," said Neal Gemassmer, vice president of international for Yardi.

About Yew Grove REIT

Yew Grove REIT PLC, based in Dublin, is a real estate investment trust that acquires and manages commercial property in select markets in Ireland. For more information, visit ygreit.com.

About Yardi

Yardi develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. Established in 1984, Yardi is based in Santa Barbara, Calif., and serves clients worldwide from offices in Australia, Asia, the Middle East, Europe and North America. For more information, visit yardi.com/uk.