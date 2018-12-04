Body and Mind Inc. Renews License Agreement With Leading Vape Pen Innovator G Pen

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, December 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Body and Mind Inc. (CSE: BAMM) (US OTC-PINK: BMMJ) (the "Company" or "BaM" ) announced today that it has renewed the successful license agreement with G Pen, a company that is at the forefront of engineering the most advanced, user-friendly portable vaporizers in the world. A report by Arcview Market Research and BDS Analytics detailed by Forbes outlined that consumer spending on cannabis concentrates in the United States has increased 49% in the last year and is projected to reach almost $3 Billion USD in the United States in 2018.

Body and Mind Inc. will be one of only two companies supplying the G Pen Gio cartridges in the state of Nevada and the term of the license agreement is one year. The company intends to capitalize on the market by incorporating Body and Mind's recognized flavours into the cartridges.

"The vaping market is growing rapidly and we're delighted to have renewed this collaboration with G Pen, a leader in the expanding vaporizer market," stated Body and Mind director Robert Hasman. "This is further affirmation of the brand strength of BaM as a supplier of premium products as well as our distribution system throughout the state. As adult recreational cannabis use becomes more widespread we are seeing a marked transition from smoking dried flower to vaporizing cannabis distillate."

Chris Folkerts, founder and chief executive officer of Grenco Science, innovators of G Pen, commented: "Nevada is one of the most important markets for us and our success to date has been choosing the right deployment partners. As a result, we have already surpassed our goal of having the G Pen Gio available in over 500+ dispensaries throughout the United States by calendar year-end. Our partnership with Body and Mind has been excellent. Not only do they cultivate premium flower under a quality brand, but they have an extensive distribution network that has driven sales success in Nevada. Our relationship with Body and Mind has been excellent and we are very pleased to continue working with a company that is passionate about quality."

Body and Mind offers G Pen Gio 0.5 gram cartridges in a wide assortment of strains. Cartridges with THC distillate include strains such as Super Jack, Lemon G, StrawNana, Bubble Gum, Grape Ape and DJ Short's Blueberry and range from 74 % THC to 86 % THC. G Pen Gio cartridges are also available in one to one THC/CBD combinations and include distillate from strains including Lemon G, StrawNana, Bubble Gum, Grape Ape and DJ Short's Blueberry.

About Body and Mind

BaM is a publicly traded company investing in high quality medical and recreational cannabis cultivation and production and retail. Our wholly-owned Nevada subsidiary was awarded one of the first medical marijuana cultivation licences and holds cultivation and production licenses. BaM products include dried flower, edibles, topicals, extracts as well as GPEN Gio cartridges. BaM marijuana strains have won numerous awards including the Las Vegas Hempfest Cup 2016, High Times Top Ten, the NorCal Secret Cup and the Emerald Cup.

BaM continues to expand operations in Nevada and Ohio and is constantly reviewing accretive expansion opportunities.

About Grenco Science

Grenco Science leads at the forefront of ingenuity and aptitude, consistently engineering the most advanced, user-friendly portable vaporizers in the world. The first to market a tank system specifically designed for essential fluids and personal aromatherapy regimens, Grenco Science integrates superior functionality with the convenience of transportability. To continually give back to the community, Grenco Science established the Charity Series, a collection of products tied to nonprofit organizations wherein a portion of net proceeds are donated with each purchase; and the Artist Series, an installment of collaborations with industry leading artists and brand ambassadors.

