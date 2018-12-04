CROP Increases Nevada Land Position for Hemp CBD to 2,115 Acres in Anticipation of Hemp Provisions in Farm Bill Passing

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, December 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

CROP INFRASTRUCTURE CORP. (CSE: CROP) (CSE: CROP.CN) (OTC: CRXPF) (Frankfurt: 2FR) announced today its 49% owned subsidiary Elite Ventures has leased an additional 250 acres in Nevada taking the company's 2019 state holdings to 2,115 acres with 1,350 acres already under pivot irrigation.

With the new US Farm Bill now including critical provisions on hemp, CROP already announced on October 23rd, a 3-year, 1,500,000 pound, $18.0-$28.0 MM USD per year CBD biomass supply agreement in the US (depending on CBD content) and is now focusing on allocating 2019 CBD Isolate supply agreements both domestically and internationally.

Cannabis industry analysts, The Brightfield Group, estimate the hemp-CBD market alone could reach $22-billion by 2022.

CROP CEO, Michael Yorke, stated: "As you can see from our summary of the significant points of this bill, the positive impact on the industry in the US will be enormous. It will show the world that our industry is here to stay and will expand considerably, not just domestically but as we begin to work with customers globally."



About the Farm Bill of 2018,Excerpt from High Times Magazine

In a move that marks a major shift in U.S. agriculture and drug policy, House and Senate lawmakers have come to an agreement over the status of industrial hemp in H.R. 2, The Agriculture Improvement Act of 2018. Known as the 2018 Farm Bill, H.R. 2 includes far-reaching provisions that lift the ban on hemp, authorize hemp production and research and amend the Controlled Substances Act. Furthermore, the reconciled version of the Farm Bill paves the way for the federal regulation of hemp-derivedcannabidiol (CBD) extracts. For hemp CBD consumers, that would mean both better product consistency and quality and an end to the legal ambiguity of hemp CBD.

2018 Farm Bill Exempts Hemp from Controlled Substances Act

Perhaps the most striking element of the Farm Bill, however, is how it amends the Controlled Substances Act. Since 1970, hemp has been listed as a Schedule I controlled substance. But H.R. 2 would exempt commercial hemp from the Schedule I classification, so long as products meet one requirement. Hemp products must contain no more than 0.3 percent of delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol, akaTHC, by dry weight.

Several key consequences stem from this change. First, it effectively lifts the prohibition on all the other cannabinoids that can be sourcedfrom hemp, likeCBDV,CBN, CBG. Research continues to demonstrate the immense therapeutic potential of suchrare cannabinoids. Under the Farm Bill's provisions, any part of the hemp plant, from its seeds to its extracts, acids, salts, and isomers are exempt from the Controlled Substances Act.

The full H.R. 2 farm bill can be seen here: https://www.congress.gov/bill/115th-congress/house-bill/2/text

