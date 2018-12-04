Constellium Paris: Constellium provides aluminium solutions for the new AUDI A6

AMSTERDAM, The Netherlands, Dec. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellium N.V. (NYSE: CSTM) announced today that it supplies aluminium automotive body sheets for the new Audi A6.

Constellium is the primary supplier of automotive body sheets for both closures and inner parts of this model. Constellium produces components for its partner Audi to achieve its lightweighting, design and safety targets.

For the doors as well as for the trunk of new the Audi A6, Constellium provides Surfalex with high surface quality and particular hemming and roping properties.

Constellium provides Securalex P6, a high-tech crash absorption alloy, for the hood of the Audi A6. This highly formable alloy has been designed to fulfill the most demanding pedestrian safety requirements.

"Constellium is proud to extend its long-term partnership with Audi and to accompany them in their mission to build high quality automobiles. To do so, Constellium supports Audi in solutions not only for closures but also for body-in-white parts requiring specific crash and mechanical performance such as the ones offered by Securalex," said Dieter Höll, Vice President of Global Automotive at Constellium.

Constellium is a long-time provider to Audi for both rolled products and structural components. This ongoing partnership showcases how aluminium continues to be a material of choice for automakers to lightweight vehicles for improved fuel economy, lower emissions and increased safety. By saving weight throughout the vehicle, automakers are able to integrate additional features that differentiate their vehicles for unique appeal to consumers.

About Constellium

Constellium (NYSE: CSTM) is a global sector leader that develops innovative, value added aluminium products for a broad scope of markets and applications, including automotive, aerospace and packaging. Constellium generated €5.2 billion of revenue in 2017.

www.constellium.com

Forward Looking Statement

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" with respect to our business, results of operations and financial condition, and our expectations or beliefs concerning future events and conditions. You can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as, but not limited to, "believes," "expects," "may," "should," "approximately," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "targets," likely," "will," "would," "could" and similar expressions (or the negative of these terminologies or expressions). All forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Many risks and uncertainties are inherent in our industry and markets. Others are more specific to our business and operations. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, economic downturn, the loss of key customers, suppliers or other business relationships; disruption to business operations; the inability to meet customer quality requirements; delayed readiness for the North American Auto Body Sheet market, the capacity and effectiveness of our hedging policy activities, failure to retain key employees, and other risk factors set forth under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 20-F, and our registration statement on Form F-3 filed on October 30, 2017, and as described from time to time in subsequent reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The occurrence of the events described and the achievement of the expected results depend on many events, some or all of which are not predictable or within our control. Consequently, actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

