SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of their Global IT Peripherals Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181204005451/en/

Global IT Peripherals Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report. (Graphic: Business Wire)

While the growing penchant towards e-games and emergence of online gamers is augmenting growth opportunities in the IT peripherals market, factors like the extended lifespan of IT peripherals, declining IT expenditure, and stiff competition from the mobile computing devices industry will deter the category growth during the forecast period. Download the Free Sample of our IT peripherals market intelligence report to get significant insights into the supply cost structure.

This procurement market research report offers a functional analysis of the complex IT peripherals market in relation to the response of the consumer world. Our procurement experts believe that a procurement strategy that is strongly aligned with the dynamic behavior of the consumers can pave the way for a sustainable category growth for the long run. Talk to us to get guidance on creating a cost-effective procurement strategy that can be quickly adapted to the changing trends of the IT peripherals market.

"Buyers must adopt a single sourcing model instead of sourcing from different suppliers to strengthen their partnership with suppliers. This has been observed to reduce the supplier management complexities to a significant extent," says SpendEdge procurement expert Tridib Bora.

This procurement report has highlighted the following KPIs that have been tried and tested by the leading brands in the IT peripherals market to attain business continuity:

Buyers must have a clear understanding about their IT infrastructure prior to purchasing products.

The buyers are advised to enter into medium-term contracts with suppliers

Purchase the full report and unlock your full potential in the IT peripherals market.

SpendEdge is now offering limited-time discounts on report purchases. Buy two reports and get the third one for free

SpendEdge's procurement market intelligence reports for the information technologycategory offer information on category pricing strategies to help the buyers achieve significant cost-savings. The market intelligence reports also offer information on supplier performance benchmarking criteria to help buyers reduce spend and establish better SLAs. Additionally, SpendEdge's reports offer insights into the sustainability and procurement best practices for the category.

Report scope snapshot: IT peripherals market

Category ecosystem

Market favorability index for suppliers

Competitiveness index for suppliers

Threat of new entrants in the IT peripherals market

Interested to know more about the scope of our reports? Download a FREE sample

Category management enablers

Procurement organization

Category enablers

Want customized information on the IT peripherals market? Get in touch

Category definition

Category hierarchy

Category scope in the IT peripherals market

Category map

To view this report's table of contents, Download a FREE sample

Do you purchase multiple reports in a year? Our subscription platform, SpendEdge Insights, provides ready-to-use procurement research reports for multiple categories. Now access latest supplier news, innovation landscape, markets insights, supplier tracking, and much more at the click of a button. Start your 7-day FREE trial now.

Related Reports:

Global Big Data as a Service Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

Global Interactive Whiteboards Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions. To know more, https://www.spendedge.com/request-free-proposal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181204005451/en/

Contacts:

SpendEdge

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 984 7340

UK: +44 148 459 9299

https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us