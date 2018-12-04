78% of respondents are now using cloud services to host Jenkins; 87% of survey responders use Jenkins Pipeline to define software delivery pipelines; containers come on strong in 2018, with Kubernetes usage rising 235%

The Jenkins project, comprised of a community of practitioners using Jenkins, today announced results from its fifth annual DevOps and Jenkins Community Survey, sponsored by CloudBees. With five years of research and more than 5,000 historical survey respondents, the results reveal key trends among the Jenkins community, including the technology environments they use, practices they are adopting and DevOps maturity levels within organizations.

The results this year continue to show an increase of Jenkins usage within organizations, with 36% of respondents having more than 50+ projects in their organization using Jenkins. The importance of continuous delivery (CD) in DevOps is still a key trend. In fact, 67% of this year's 1,076 survey respondents stated they are practicing DevOps and 50% are practicing CD. Both of these stats are up strongly over 2017 at 47% and 38%, respectively. While CD adoption is increasing, respondents are still struggling to scale the practices organization-wide, with only 18% responding that they practice CD across the entire organization, a small improvement over the 12% responding to the same question last year. However, CD adoption numbers are greater this year for those using CD in one to a few workgroups at 35%, versus 25% in the 2017 survey.

Notable statistics from users responding to the DevOps and Jenkins Community Survey include:

Cloud adoption has grown significantly. This year, fully 78% are hosting Jenkins on some form of cloud. Last year, only 62% indicated the use of cloud for hosting Jenkins.

67% stated they actively work at an organization that practices DevOps; an increase from last year's 47%.

87% of those surveyed that are practicing CD use Jenkins Pipeline to define software delivery pipelines. Metrics tracked by the community support this strong adoption, showing an increase of 308% in the number of pipeline jobs defined from the period October 31, 2017 October 31, 2018. In total, as of October 31, 2018, there were 4,645,982 Jenkins Pipeline jobs defined.

65% are using container technology, with Kubernetes usage growing 235% versus the 2017 survey results.

The gap still needs to be closed between software delivery, security and governance. 95% of survey takers are automating build activities, but just 23% automate security and only 18% do anything to automate governance. However, 51% have the security team involved during development.

34% do not track or capture metrics for their delivery process/pipeline.

Jenkins users shared insights on Jenkins -- their environment, how they use Jenkins today and what they'd like to see in the future. In 2018, 95% of survey respondents said they use Jenkins for build tasks and 88% for testing. However, 39% also used Jenkins for operations tasks, as compared to 30% in the 2017. The increase points to Jenkins usage continuing to extend further right in the software delivery process, into the operations domain. Additionally, in 2018, 68% are using Jenkins for deployment activities, as compared to 62% in 2017, showing that automation with Jenkins is extending all the way to production.

Respondents also shared insights into where they are hosting Jenkins. This year 78% of respondents are hosting Jenkins on a cloud. Cloud adoption has increased overall, from 62% in 2017 to 78% this year. AWS leads the pack this year, with 39% indicating they were using it to host Jenkins, versus 25% in 2017. Next is Microsoft Azure at 13%, showing strong uptake from 5% last year. Microsoft Azure has overtaken Google Cloud Platform amongst survey takers; Google Cloud Platform had been in second place at 30% last year, but fell to 7% this year. Cloud usage by survey takers was as follows: 17% are using a hybrid cloud strategy, 22% are running on a public cloud and 34% are using a private cloud.

Finally, respondents shared data on the ways they leverage container technology. In this year's survey, 65% of respondents stated they are using container technology. Docker usage grew this year, with 79% of respondents saying they are using Docker and 47% using Kubernetes; that compares with 65% and 20% last year, respectively. Of those responding to the survey, 38% use containers in both development and test activities and 33% use containers from development all the way through to production.

"The 2018 DevOps and Jenkins Community Survey results indicate the growth and evolution of the community as well as the expanded use of Jenkins within organizations implementing continuous delivery and DevOps," said Kohsuke Kawaguchi, Jenkins founder and CTO at CloudBees. "The data also shows key trends within our community and how it will impact the future of Jenkins. As an ever-increasing number of teams practice DevOps, we are seeing them naturally turn to Jenkins for continuous delivery."

Register Now for the Webinar

Join CloudBees and DevOps.com for a webinar,Five Years of Jenkins and DevOps Trends and What That Means For the Future of the Industry on Tuesday, December 4, 2018 at 1:00pm EST. Gain insights from five years of surveys and more than 5,000 respondents.

Attendees will discover:

How widely continuous integration, continuous delivery and DevOps have been adopted, and how mature organizations really are in their software delivery transformations.

The tools the community has chosen to support their cloud and cloud native applications.

How the introduction of pipelines is affecting developer velocity and productivity.

Our take on the feedback received in the open-ended question "Do you have any other thoughts you'd like to share with the community?"

A panel of industry experts will dig through historical data and retrospective insights to formulate meaningful predictions on the unfolding landscape of DevOps and the Jenkins community in the years to come. Panelists include:

Lester Fairley, director of DevOps, Zivra Technology Consulting

Tracy Miranda, director of open source community, CloudBees

Josh Nixdorf, group technical director, Electronic Arts

Curtis Yanko, director of strategy, Sonatype

Save the Date

Jenkins World 2019,will be held at Moscone West from August 12-15, 2019 in San Francisco and December 2-5, 2019 in Lisbon, Portugal. It will once again be the top Jenkins and DevOps event of the year!

Registration is now open for San Francisco.

Additional Resources

Register for the webinar on December 4: Five Years of Jenkins and DevOps Trends and What That Means For the Future of the Industry

2018 Comprehensive Survey Results

Watch Kohsuke Kawaguchi's keynote from DevOps World Jenkins World about the innovation occurring in the Jenkins community

About Jenkins and the Jenkins Community

Jenkins is the leading open source automation server supported by a large and growing community of developers, testers, designers and other people interested in continuous integration, continuous delivery and other modern software delivery practices. Built on the Java Virtual Machine (JVM), it provides more than 1,300 plugins that extend Jenkins to automate with practically any technology software delivery teams use.

The Jenkins community advocates the use of Jenkins to the global development community, serving as a central source for tutorials, forums and other helpful resources for Jenkins users of all experience levels. By recognizing the numerous contributors to the Jenkins project, the Jenkins project creates and fosters a community-powered infrastructure for maintaining and further developing Jenkins. You can follow the Jenkins community on Twitter (@JenkinsCI).

About CloudBees

CloudBees is powering the continuous economy by building the world's first end-to-end system for automating software delivery, the CloudBees Suite. The CloudBees Suite builds on emerging DevOps practices and continuous integration (CI) and continuous delivery (CD) automation adding a layer of governance, visibility and insights necessary to achieve optimum efficiency and control new risks. Since every company in the world is now a software company, this new automated software delivery system is becoming the most mission-critical business system in the modern enterprise. CloudBees puts companies on the fastest path to transforming great ideas into great software and returning value to the business more quickly.

Backed by Matrix Partners, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Verizon Ventures, Delta-v Capital, Golub Capital and Unusual Ventures, CloudBees was founded in 2010 by former JBoss CTO Sacha Labourey and an elite team of continuous integration, continuous delivery and DevOps professionals. Follow CloudBees on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Google+.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181204005314/en/

Contacts:

Katelyn Campbell

PAN Communications

cloudbees@pancomm.com

+1.617.502.4360