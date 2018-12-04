TILT increases capabilities and offerings to cannabis businesses and consumers through new acquisition and expansions

Today, TILT Holdings Inc., the dynamic infrastructure and technology platform for the cannabis industry, announced several company updates prior to its listing day on the Canadian Securities Exchange. These include the acquisition of Pennsylvania cannabis grower Standard Farms LLC ("Standard Farms"); a major facility expansion in Massachusetts; and additional "Letters of Intent" across Arizona, Colorado, Maryland, Nevada, Ohio, and Europe.

"Our goal is to make TILT's technology and infrastructure platform the best to support the rapid growth of the cannabis industry and advance towards the completion of our company vision," said Alex Coleman, CEO of TILT. "We're excited to welcome Standard Farms in the TILT family and to expand our capabilities to support the growing demand in Massachusetts with the expansion in Taunton."

TILT company updates that continue to enhance unique business model:

Cultivation Expansion in Pennsylvania with Standard Farms Acquisition

TILT completes definitive agreement with Standard Farms, a multi-state medical cannabis operator focused on greenhouse cultivation and Co2 extraction. Standard Farms is in over 95% of the state's dispensaries and has shipped over 200,000 units of product. With over 18,000 square feet of canopy and a planned extension of 16,000 square feet, it will have one of the largest canopies in the state of Pennsylvania.

Vertical-Integration Expansion in Massachusetts to Support Adult-Use Demand

The Taunton City Council has approved a significant expansion of a cultivation and retail site operated by one of TILT's subsidiaries, Commonwealth Alternative Care ("CAC"). The 116,000 square foot facility will have 60,000 square feet of flower canopy, producing approximately 30,000 pounds of flower on an annual basis. The location will be one of the largest cultivation centers for cannabis in Massachusetts. It will feature state-of-the-art cultivation technology combining genetics and engineering while lowering TILT's carbon footprint by more than 60 percent via a proprietary design.

Vertical-Integration Expansion Across Emerging and Top Performing Regions

TILT has a significant pipeline of opportunities with several license holders across Arizona, Colorado, Maryland, Nevada, Ohio, and Europe. With capabilities spanning across cultivation, processing, distribution, retail and delivery, TILT plans to expand its best-in-class products and services to support these regions.

As one of the cannabis industry's most holistic platforms, TILT provides technology-driven products and services across every stage of the cannabis supply chain. The company will officially be listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange as "TILT" on Wednesday, December 5.

About TILT

TILT Holdings Inc. is a vertically-integrated technology and infrastructure platform delivering the most comprehensive range of products and services across the cannabis industry. TILT strives to deliver the highest quality products and services through knowledge-based technology systems for both businesses and consumers. TILT technologies has a presence in more than 1,000 dispensaries across the U.S., Canada, Puerto Rico and Jamaica. For more information, please visit www.tiltholdings.com.

