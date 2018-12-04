Supply Chain Analytics Market Size Worth $9.88 Billion by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, December 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The global supply chain analytics market size is projected to reach USD 9.88 billion by 2025, according to a new study by Grand View Research, Inc., rising at a CAGR of 16.2% during the forecast period. Growing need to manage a large amount of business data and use derived insights is triggering the demand for supply chain analytics. Increasing awareness among enterprises regarding benefits offered by supply chain analytics is instrumental in accelerating the demand for analytic solutions in order to improve perceptibility levels across the entire supply chain enablers.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg )



Supply chain analytics solutions can help enterprises achieve growth, enhance profitability, and increase market shares by utilizing derived insights for making strategic decisions. These solutions can also offer a holistic view of supply chain and help in enhancing sustainability, reducing inventory cost, and accelerating time-to-market for products in the long run.

Factors such as ineffective supplier networks, shortening product life cycles, elevated warehousing costs, redundant forecasts, low supply chain visibility, and fluctuating customer demands are also facilitating supply chain optimization, thereby driving the market.

Improved outcomes and cost-effectiveness of supply chain management resulting from the adoption of supply chain analytics is anticipated to encourage the adoption of these solutions in various end-use applications, such as retail & consumer goods, healthcare, and manufacturing. The ability of supply chain analytics to enable effective and efficient management of end-to-end supply processes is estimated to stimulate the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Browse full research report with TOC on "Supply Chain Analytics Market Analysis Report By Enterprise Size, By Service, By Deployment, By Solution, By End-use (High Technology Products, Manufacturing, Healthcare), And Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2025"at:https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/the-global-supply-chain-analytics-market

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

Sales & operations analytics was the leading solution segment in 2017 because of surging use of machine learning in supply chain analytics solutions to dissect and aggregate data and produce predictive, descriptive, and prescriptive insights. The segment is estimated to post a CAGR of 13.9% over the forecast period

The professional segment is likely to dominate the supply chain analytics services market over the forecast period. Growing automation of professional services due to rising adoption of big data and analytics coupled with surging demand for improved mobility among service consultants is poised to escalate the growth of the segment

Cloud deployment is expected to remain the most preferred method of deployment of supply chain analytics solutions. The cloud segment is projected to expand at a CAGR of 17.6% over the forecast period.

The high technology product segment is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR of 19.4% over the forecast period

The manufacturing segment is estimated to dominate the market throughout the forecast horizon as enterprises are trying to reduce the cost of supply chain as part of their efforts to reduce the overall product cost

Accenture PLC; Aera Technology; Birst, Inc.; Capgemini SA; Genpact Limited; IBM; JDA Software Group, Inc.; Kinaxis; Lockheed Martin Corporation; Maersk Group; and Manhattan Associates, Inc. are some of the key market incumbents of the supply chain analytics market

Browse related reports by Grand View Research:

Knowledge Process Outsourcing (KPO) Market - The global Knowledge Process Outsourcing (KPO) market size was valued at USD 28.94 billion in 2016.

The global Knowledge Process Outsourcing (KPO) market size was valued at in 2016. Cellular IoT Market - The global cellular IoT market size was valued at USD 1,788.5 million in 2016 and is expected to gain traction over the forecast period.

The global cellular IoT market size was valued at in 2016 and is expected to gain traction over the forecast period. Smart Airports Market - The global smart airports market size was estimated at USD 10.09 billion in 2016.

The global smart airports market size was estimated at in 2016. Strapping Machine Market - The global strapping machine market size was valued at USD 4.2 billion in 2016.

Grand View Research has segmented the global supply chain analytics market based on solution, service, deployment, enterprise size, end use, and regions:

Supply Chain Analytics Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Logistics Analytics Manufacturing Analytics Planning & Procurement Sales & Operations Analytics Visualization & Reporting

Supply Chain Analytics Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Professional Support & Maintenance

Supply Chain Analytics Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Cloud On-premise

Supply Chain Analytics Enterprise Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Large Enterprise Small & Medium Enterprises

Supply Chain Analytics End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Retail & Consumer Goods Healthcare Manufacturing Transportation Aerospace & Defense High Technology Products Others

Supply Chain Analytics Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Canada Europe U.K. Germany Asia Pacific China India Japan Latin America Brazil Middle East & Africa (MEA)



Explore the BI enabled intuitive market research database,Grand View Compass, by Grand View Research, Inc.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, Inc. is a U.S. based market research and consulting company, registered in the State of California and headquartered in San Francisco. The company provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. To help clients make informed business decisions, we offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a range of industries, from technology to chemicals, materials and healthcare.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com



Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com