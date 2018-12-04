DiCentral Acquires Compello Germany

HOUSTON, Dec. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DiCentral (http://www.dicentral.com), a leading provider of business-to-business (B2B) supply chain integration and collaboration solutions, today announced the recent acquisition of Compello GmbH (Compello Germany) and launch of DiCentral Europe. The acquisition creates one of the fastest growing integrated business networks, with deep vertical expertise and an expansive global footprint that now services clients in 35 countries.



The expansion of its European footprint gives DiCentral the reach to serve multi-national organizations that seek to establish a unified global platform to support their data integration needs. The merged company offers data integration solutions for a variety of industries, including retail, automotive, energy, consumer products, financial services, logistics and transportation.

"With this acquisition, DiCentral continues to execute on its vision to service the needs of multi-national clients seeking to integrate their global supply chains," said Thuy Mai, president and CEO of DiCentral. "There are powerful and rapid forces shaping the nature of the way global business is conducted and many internal systems simply cannot keep up. We help our clients conduct commerce all over the world with increasingly complex data integration requirements. By combining the two companies we can address the needs of both small and large enterprises around the globe, while providing vertical-specific solutions. Going forward, Compello Germany products and services will be rebranded under DiCentral and all products and services provided by Compello Germany will continue to be maintained and supported."

"We are delighted to join forces with DiCentral and expand its breadth of products and services across Europe," said Andreas Waldbrenner, General Manager of Compello Germany. "As business becomes more global, organizations seek a trusted software and services partner to assist with their supply chain integration needs. DiCentral is one of the few truly global providers that can satisfy this requirement."

Based in Houston, Texas, DiCentral has an extensive global network and has local offices in the Americas, Europe and Asia-Pacific regions. DiCentral can be found on the web at www.dicentral.com (http://www.dicentral.com) .

About DiCentral

DiCentral is a leading global provider of B2B supply chain collaboration and integration solutions that simplify and enhance business process integration and collaboration among trading partners. Organizations worldwide leverage the DiCentral Managed Services Network to extend supply chain networks, adopt new business models such as omni-channel retailing and drop ship, automate warehousing, optimize order management, manage electronic payments, and gain greater supply chain visibility. DiCentral's Managed SaaS solution empowers customers with the expertise, technical infrastructure and customer support to conduct B2B e-commerce with trading partners globally.