The "Freedom to Operate Searching" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Understanding the background, defining terms and objectives; fundamentals of FTO search scope, methods for searching for claimed features, using basic legal status tools to assist valuation, and understanding and reporting the results from an FTO perspective.
Agenda
Background and motivations to freedom-to-operate searching; extent, timing, caveats
- Understanding the background to a search
- Terminology variation and search objectives
Fundamentals of FTO search scope
- In-force patents
- Other IP rights
- Pending applications
- Recently lapsed rights
- Expired rights
- Non-patent literature
- Analysing the search question; multiple aspects or features
- Undertanding the results from an FTO perspective; multiple aspects or features
Methods for searching for claimed features; full text and text segments, extended classifications
- Using basic legal status tools to assist evaluation; finding amended claims
- After the subject search; verifying status of patents
Reporting aspects for an FTO search
Speaker: Stephen Adams, Director, Magister Ltd.
Stephen Adams is Director of Magister Ltd, a patents documentation consultancy and training service. He worked in technical information for over 20 years, latterly for nearly 9 years with Zeneca Agrochemicals (now Syngenta) as their principal patent searcher. He is Director-at-Large for PIUG Inc.
