Understanding the background, defining terms and objectives; fundamentals of FTO search scope, methods for searching for claimed features, using basic legal status tools to assist valuation, and understanding and reporting the results from an FTO perspective.

Agenda

Background and motivations to freedom-to-operate searching; extent, timing, caveats

Understanding the background to a search

Terminology variation and search objectives

Fundamentals of FTO search scope

In-force patents

Other IP rights

Pending applications

Recently lapsed rights

Expired rights

Non-patent literature

Analysing the search question; multiple aspects or features

Undertanding the results from an FTO perspective; multiple aspects or features

Methods for searching for claimed features; full text and text segments, extended classifications

Using basic legal status tools to assist evaluation; finding amended claims

After the subject search; verifying status of patents

Reporting aspects for an FTO search

Speaker: Stephen Adams, Director, Magister Ltd.

Stephen Adams is Director of Magister Ltd, a patents documentation consultancy and training service. He worked in technical information for over 20 years, latterly for nearly 9 years with Zeneca Agrochemicals (now Syngenta) as their principal patent searcher. He is Director-at-Large for PIUG Inc.

