BMO Financial Group Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2018 Results

Fourth Quarter 2018 Compared with Fourth Quarter 2017:

Net income of $1,695 million , up 38%, including a benefit from the remeasurement of an employee benefit liability 2 in the current quarter; adjusted net income 1 of $1,529 million , up 17%

EPS 3 of $2.57 , up 42%; adjusted EPS 1,3 of $2.32 , up 19%

ROE of 16.1%, up from 12.1%; adjusted ROE 1 of 14.5%, up from 12.9%

Provision for credit losses 4 (PCL) of $175 million , compared with $202 million in the prior year

Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio of 11.3%

Dividend increased by $0.04 from the prior quarter to $1.00 , up 8% from the prior year

Fiscal 2018 Compared with Fiscal 2017:

Net income of $5,450 million , up 2% including the impact of the revaluation of our U.S. net deferred tax asset in the current year 5 ; adjusted net income 1 of $5,979 million , up 9%

EPS 3 of $8.17 , up 3%; adjusted EPS 1,3 of $8.99 , up 10%

ROE of 13.2%, compared with 13.3%; adjusted ROE 1 of 14.6%, up from 13.7%

PCL of $662 million 4, including a $38 million recovery on performing loans, compared with $822 million on an adjusted basis and $746 million on a reported basis

For the fourth quarter ended October 31, 2018, BMO Financial Group (TSX: BMO) (NYSE:BMO) recorded net income of $1,695 million or $2.57 per share on a reported basis, and net income of $1,529 million or $2.32 per share on an adjusted basis.

"BMO's fourth quarter results demonstrated continued positive momentum and ended a successful year in which the bank delivered $6 billion in adjusted earnings and growth in adjusted earnings per share of 10%, led by strong performance in our Personal and Commercial banking businesses," said Darryl White, Chief Executive Officer, BMO Financial Group.

"This year, we continued to make good progress against our strategic objectives. We grew our U.S. segment at an accelerated pace, increased momentum in our Commercial banking business, adding relationships, loans and deposits, and delivered real value to our personal customers with new and enhanced digital capabilities. We've invested in and grown our businesses, and at the same time, improved efficiency, returned capital to our shareholders through increased dividends and share buybacks, and maintained a strong CET 1 ratio of 11.3%.

"Looking ahead to 2019, we will continue to build on this strong foundation and our differentiating strengths, including an integrated North American platform and deep relationships in our wealth, capital markets and P&C businesses, to deliver sustainable and competitive long-term performance," concluded Mr. White.

Reported net income in the current quarter included a benefit of $203 million after-tax ($277 million pre-tax) from the remeasurement of an employee benefit liability, which was excluded from adjusted earnings. Reported net income in the current year also includes a $425 million charge related to the revaluation of our U.S. net deferred tax asset5 which was also excluded from adjusted earnings. Other adjusting items are included in the Non-GAAP Measures table on page 5.

(1) Results and measures in this document are presented on a GAAP basis. They are also presented on an adjusted basis that excludes the impact of certain items. Adjusted results and measures are non-GAAP and are detailed for all reported periods in the Non-GAAP Measures section, where such non-GAAP measures and their closest GAAP counterparts are disclosed. (2) The current quarter included a benefit from the remeasurement of an employee benefit liability as a result of an amendment to our other employee future benefits plan for certain employees that was announced in the fourth quarter of 2018. This amount has been included in Corporate Services in non-interest expense. (3) All Earnings per Share (EPS) measures in this document refer to diluted EPS, unless specified otherwise. EPS is calculated using net income after deductions for net income attributable to non-controlling interest in subsidiaries and preferred share dividends. (4) Effective the first quarter of 2018, the bank prospectively adopted IFRS 9, Financial Instruments (IFRS 9). Under IFRS 9, we refer to the provision for credit losses on impaired loans and the provision for credit losses on performing loans. Prior periods have not been restated. Refer to the Changes in Accounting Policies section on page 121 of BMO's 2018 Annual MD&A for further details. In prior periods, changes to the collective allowance were an adjusting item. Refer to the Non-GAAP measures on page 5. (5) Reported net income in the first quarter of 2018 included a $425 million (US$339 million) charge related to the revaluation of our U.S. net deferred tax asset as a result of the enactment of the U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. See the Critical Accounting Estimates - Income Taxes and Deferred Tax Assets section on page 119 of BMO's 2018 Annual MD&A. Note: All ratios and percentage changes in this document are based on unrounded numbers

Return on equity (ROE) was 16.1%, up from 12.1% in the prior year and adjusted ROE was 14.5%, up from 12.9%. Return on tangible common equity (ROTCE) was 19.5%, compared with 14.8% in the prior year and adjusted ROTCE was 17.3%, compared with 15.5%.

Concurrent with the release of results, BMO announced a first quarter 2019 dividend of $1.00 per common share, up $0.04 or 4% from the prior quarter and up $0.07 per share or 8% from the prior year. The quarterly dividend of $1.00 per common share is equivalent to an annual dividend of $4.00 per common share.

BMO's 2018 audited annual consolidated financial statements and accompanying management discussion & analysis (MD&A), is available online at www.bmo.com/investorrelations and at www.sedar.com.

Fourth Quarter Operating Segment Overview

Canadian P&C

Reported fourth quarter net income of $675 million and adjusted net income of $676 million both increased $51 million or 8% from the prior year. Adjusted net income excludes the amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets. Results reflect revenue growth and lower provision for credit losses, partially offset by higher expenses.

During the quarter, we continued to enhance our digital capabilities as we launched Business Xpress, a small business lending platform that speeds up the loan approval process by 95% for small business loans. The platform uses data analytics technology and best-in-class automatic adjudication strategies providing a faster and more convenient way for Canada's small businesses to obtain capital.

U.S. P&C

Reported net income of $372 million increased $102 million or 37% and adjusted net income of $383 million increased $102 million or 36% from the prior year. Adjusted net income excludes the amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets.

Reported net income of US$285 million increased US$71 million or 33% and adjusted net income of US$294 million increased US$71 million or 31% from the prior year, due to good revenue growth and lower taxes from the benefit of U.S. tax reform and a favourable U.S. tax item, partially offset by higher expenses and higher provisions for credit losses.

During the quarter, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation released its annual deposit market share report and we improved our market share and maintained our ranking of second place in the Chicago and Milwaukee markets, and fourth place within our core footprint, which includes Illinois, Kansas, Wisconsin, Missouri, Indiana, and Minnesota.

BMO Wealth Management

Reported net income of $219 million increased $44 million or 25% and adjusted net income of $229 million increased $40 million or 21% from the prior year. Adjusted net income excludes the amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets. Traditional wealth reported net income of $192 million was unchanged and adjusted net income of $202 million decreased $4 million or 2% from the prior year, as business growth and lower taxes were more than offset by a legal provision and higher expenses. Insurance net income of $27 million was below trend but increased $44 million from the prior year, primarily due to less elevated reinsurance claims in the current year, with this partially offset by unfavourable market movements in the current quarter relative to favourable market movements in the prior year.

BMO Global Asset Management was named the Best Environmental Social and Governance (ESG) Research Team in the Investment Week Sustainable & ESG Investment Awards 2018. This award recognizes our longstanding commitment and leadership in responsible investing, and our belief that prudent management of ESG issues can have an important impact on the creation of long-term investor value.

BMO Capital Markets

Reported net income of $298 million decreased $18 million or 6%, and adjusted net income of $309 million decreased $7 million or 2% from a year ago, as higher Investment and Corporate Banking revenue and lower taxes were more than offset by higher expenses and lower Trading Products revenue. Adjusted net income excludes acquisition integration costs and the amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets.

On September 1, 2018, we completed the acquisition of KGS-Alpha Capital Markets (KGS-Alpha), a U.S. fixed income broker-dealer specializing in U.S. mortgage and asset-backed securities in the institutional investor market.

Corporate Services

Reported net income for the quarter was $131 million, compared with a net loss of $158 million in the prior year. Corporate Services adjusted net loss for the quarter was $68 million, compared with an adjusted net loss of $102 million in the prior year. Adjusted results increased mainly due to higher revenue excluding the teb adjustment and lower expenses. The adjusted results exclude a benefit of $203 million after-tax from the remeasurement of an employee benefit liability in the current period, a restructuring charge in the prior year, and acquisition integration costs in both periods.

Adjusted results in this Operating Segment Overview section are non-GAAP amounts or non-GAAP measures. Please see the Non-GAAP Measures section.

Capital

BMO's Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) Ratio was 11.3% at October 31, 2018. The CET1 Ratio decreased from 11.4% at the end of the third quarter, as retained earnings growth, net of share repurchases, was more than offset by higher risk-weighted assets, including an acquisition.

Provision for Credit Losses

The total provision for credit losses was $175 million, a decrease of $27 million from the prior year. The provision for credit losses on impaired loans of $177 million decreased $25 million from $202 million in the prior year, primarily due to lower provisions in the P&C businesses and higher net recoveries in BMO Capital Markets and Corporate Services. There was a $2 million net recovery of credit losses on performing loans in the current quarter.

Caution

The foregoing sections contain forward-looking statements. Please see the Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements.

Regulatory Filings

Our continuous disclosure materials, including our interim filings, annual Management's Discussion and Analysis and audited annual consolidated financial statements, Annual Information Form and Notice of Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Proxy Circular are available on our website at www.bmo.com/investorrelations, on the Canadian Securities Administrators' website at www.sedar.com and on the EDGAR section of the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.



Bank of Montreal uses a unified branding approach that links all of the organization's member companies. Bank of Montreal, together with its subsidiaries, is known as BMO Financial Group. As such, in this document, the names BMO and BMO Financial Group mean Bank of Montreal, together with its subsidiaries.



Financial Review

The Financial Review commentary is as of December 4, 2018. The material that precedes this section comprises part of this Financial Review. The Financial Review should be read in conjunction with the unaudited interim consolidated financial statements for the period ended October 31, 2018, included in this document, as well as the audited annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended October 31, 2018, and the MD&A for fiscal 2018.

The 2018 Annual MD&A includes a comprehensive discussion of our businesses, strategies and objectives, and can be accessed on our website at www.bmo.com/investorrelations. Readers are also encouraged to visit the site to view other quarterly financial information.

Bank of Montreal's management, under the supervision of the CEO and CFO, has evaluated the effectiveness, as of October 31, 2018, of Bank of Montreal's disclosure controls and procedures (as defined in the rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Canadian Securities Administrators) and has concluded that such disclosure controls and procedures are effective.

There were no changes in our internal control over financial reporting during the quarter ended October 31, 2018, which materially affected, or are reasonably likely to materially affect, our internal control over financial reporting.

Because of inherent limitations, disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting can provide only reasonable assurance and may not prevent or detect misstatements.

As in prior quarters, Bank of Montreal's Audit and Conduct Review Committee reviewed this document and Bank of Montreal's Board of Directors approved the document prior to its release.

Financial Highlights

(Canadian $ in millions, except as noted) Q4-2018 Q3-2018 Q4-2017 Fiscal 2018 Fiscal 2017 Summary Income Statement









Net interest income 2,669 2,607 2,535 10,313 10,007 Non-interest revenue 3,253 3,213 3,120 12,724 12,253 Revenue 5,922 5,820 5,655 23,037 22,260 Insurance claims, commissions and changes in policy benefit liabilities (CCPB) 390 269 573 1,352 1,538 Revenue, net of CCPB 5,532 5,551 5,082 21,685 20,722 Provision for credit losses on impaired loans (1) 177 177 na 700 na Provision for (recovery of) credit losses on performing loans (1) (2) 9 na (38) na Total provision for credit losses (1) 175 186 202 662 746 Non-interest expense 3,224 3,386 3,375 13,613 13,330 Provision for income taxes 438 443 278 1,960 1,296 Net income 1,695 1,536 1,227 5,450 5,350 Attributable to bank shareholders 1,695 1,536 1,227 5,450 5,348 Attributable to non-controlling interest in subsidiaries - - - - 2 Net income 1,695 1,536 1,227 5,450 5,350 Adjusted net income 1,529 1,565 1,309 5,979 5,508 Common Share Data ($ except as noted)









Earnings per share 2.57 2.31 1.81 8.17 7.92 Adjusted earnings per share 2.32 2.36 1.94 8.99 8.16 Earnings per share growth (%) 41.9 13.0 (10.3) 3.1 14.5 Adjusted earnings per share growth (%) 19.3 16.4 (7.6) 10.1 8.5 Dividends declared per share 0.96 0.96 0.90 3.78 3.56 Book value per share 64.73 63.31 61.92 64.73 61.92 Closing share price 98.43 103.11 98.83 98.43 98.83 Number of common shares outstanding (in millions)









End of period 639.3 639.9 647.8 639.3 647.8 Average diluted 641.8 642.4 650.3 644.9 652.0 Total market value of common shares ($ billions) 62.9 66.0 64.0 62.9 64.0 Dividend yield (%) 3.9 3.7 3.6 3.8 3.6 Dividend payout ratio (%) 37.2 41.4 49.5 46.2 44.8 Adjusted dividend payout ratio (%) 41.3 40.6 46.2 41.9 43.5 Financial Measures and Ratios (%)









Return on equity 16.1 14.7 12.1 13.2 13.3 Adjusted return on equity 14.5 15.0 12.9 14.6 13.7 Return on tangible common equity 19.5 17.9 14.8 16.2 16.3 Adjusted return on tangible common equity 17.3 18.0 15.5 17.5 16.5 Net income growth 38.1 10.7 (8.8) 1.9 15.5 Adjusted net income growth 16.8 13.9 (6.2) 8.6 9.7 Revenue growth 4.7 6.6 7.2 3.5 5.6 Revenue growth, net of CCPB 8.9 6.6 (2.2) 4.6 6.0 Non-interest expense growth (4.5) 3.0 1.4 2.1 2.2 Adjusted non-interest expense growth 6.0 3.7 (0.1) 3.4 3.6 Efficiency ratio, net of CCPB 58.3 61.0 66.4 62.8 64.3 Adjusted efficiency ratio, net of CCPB 62.4 60.3 64.1 62.2 62.9 Operating leverage, net of CCPB 13.4 3.6 (3.6) 2.5 3.8 Adjusted operating leverage, net of CCPB 2.9 2.9 (2.1) 1.2 2.0 Net interest margin on average earning assets 1.49 1.49 1.57 1.51 1.55 Effective tax rate 20.6 22.4 18.5 26.5 19.5 Adjusted effective tax rate 19.7 22.4 19.3 20.7 19.8 Total PCL-to-average net loans and acceptances (annualized) 0.18 0.19 0.22 0.17 0.20 PCL on impaired loans-to-average net loans and acceptances (annualized) 0.18 0.18 0.22 0.18 0.22 Balance Sheet (as at, $ millions, except as noted)









Assets 774,048 765,318 709,580 774,048 709,580 Gross loans and acceptances 404,215 395,295 376,886 404,215 376,886 Net loans and acceptances 402,576 393,635 375,053 402,576 375,053 Deposits 522,051 506,916 479,792 522,051 479,792 Common shareholders' equity 41,387 40,516 40,114 41,387 40,114 Cash and securities-to-total assets ratio (%) 29.9 28.2 28.5 29.9 28.5 Capital Ratios (%)









CET1 Ratio 11.3 11.4 11.4 11.3 11.4 Tier 1 Capital Ratio 12.9 12.9 13.0 12.9 13.0 Total Capital Ratio 15.2 14.9 15.1 15.2 15.1 Leverage Ratio 4.2 4.2 4.4 4.2 4.4 Foreign Exchange Rates ($)









As at Canadian/U.S. dollar 1.3169 1.2997 1.2895 1.3169 1.2895 Average Canadian/U.S. dollar 1.3047 1.3032 1.2621 1.2878 1.3071





(1) Effective the first quarter of 2018, the bank prospectively adopted IFRS 9, Financial Instruments (IFRS 9). Under IFRS 9, we refer to the provision for credit losses on impaired loans and the provision for credit losses on performing loans. Prior periods have not been restated. The provision for credit losses in periods prior to the first quarter of 2018 is comprised of both specific and collective provisions. Refer to the Changes in Accounting Policies section on page 121 of BMO's 2018 Annual MD&A for further details. Certain comparative figures have been reclassified to conform with the current period's presentation. Adjusted results are non-GAAP amounts or non-GAAP measures. Please see the Non-GAAP Measures section. na - not applicable

Non-GAAP Measures

Results and measures in this document are presented on a GAAP basis. Unless otherwise indicated, all amounts are in Canadian dollars, and they have been derived from our audited annual consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). References to GAAP mean IFRS. They are also presented on an adjusted basis that excludes the impact of certain items as set out in the following table. Results and measures that exclude the impact of Canadian/U.S. dollar exchange rate movements on our U.S. segment are non-GAAP measures (please see the Foreign Exchange section on page 7 for a discussion of the effects of changes in exchange rates on our results). Management assesses performance on a reported basis and on an adjusted basis and considers both to be useful in assessing underlying ongoing business performance. Presenting results on both bases provides readers with a better understanding of how management assesses results. It also permits readers to assess the impact of certain specified items on results for the periods presented, and to better assess results excluding those items that may not be reflective of ongoing results. As such, the presentation may facilitate readers' analysis of trends, as well as comparisons with our competitors. Except as otherwise noted, management's discussion of changes in reported results in this document applies equally to changes in the corresponding adjusted results. Adjusted results and measures are non-GAAP and as such do not have standardized meanings under GAAP. They are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies and should not be viewed in isolation from, or as a substitute, for GAAP results.

Non-GAAP Measures

(Canadian $ in millions, except as noted) Q4-2018 Q3-2018 Q4-2017 Fiscal 2018 Fiscal 2017 Reported Results









Revenue 5,922 5,820 5,655 23,037 22,260 Insurance claims, commissions and changes in policy benefit liabilities (CCPB) (390) (269) (573) (1,352) (1,538) Revenue, net of CCPB 5,532 5,551 5,082 21,685 20,722 Total provision for credit losses (175) (186) (202) (662) (746) Non-interest expense (3,224) (3,386) (3,375) (13,613) (13,330) Income before income taxes 2,133 1,979 1,505 7,410 6,646 Provision for income taxes (438) (443) (278) (1,960) (1,296) Net Income 1,695 1,536 1,227 5,450 5,350 EPS ($) 2.57 2.31 1.81 8.17 7.92 Adjusting Items (Pre-tax) (1)









Acquisition integration costs (2) (18) (8) (24) (34) (87) Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets (3) (31) (28) (34) (116) (149) Restructuring costs (4) - - (59) (260) (59) Decrease in the collective allowance for credit losses (5) - - - - 76 Benefit from the remeasurement of an employee benefit liability (6) 277 - - 277 - Adjusting items included in reported pre-tax income 228 (36) (117) (133) (219) Adjusting Items (After tax) (1)









Acquisition integration costs (2) (13) (7) (15) (25) (55) Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets (3) (24) (22) (26) (90) (116) Restructuring costs (4) - - (41) (192) (41) Decrease in the collective allowance for credit losses (5) - - - - 54 Benefit from the remeasurement of an employee benefit liability (6) 203 - - 203 - U.S. net deferred tax asset revaluation (7) - - - (425) - Adjusting items included in reported net income after tax 166 (29) (82) (529) (158) Impact on EPS ($) 0.25 (0.05) (0.13) (0.82) (0.24) Adjusted Results









Revenue 5,922 5,820 5,655 23,037 22,260 Insurance claims, commissions and changes in policy benefit liabilities (CCPB) (390) (269) (573) (1,352) (1,538) Revenue, net of CCPB 5,532 5,551 5,082 21,685 20,722 Total provision for credit losses (175) (186) (202) (662) (822) Non-interest expense (3,452) (3,350) (3,258) (13,480) (13,035) Income before income taxes 1,905 2,015 1,622 7,543 6,865 Provision for income taxes (376) (450) (313) (1,564) (1,357) Net income 1,529 1,565 1,309 5,979 5,508 EPS ($) 2.32 2.36 1.94 8.99 8.16





(1) Adjusting items are generally included in Corporate Services, with the exception of the amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets and certain acquisition integration costs, which are charged to the operating groups. (2) Acquisition integration costs related to BMO Transportation Finance are charged to Corporate Services, since the acquisition impacts both Canadian and U.S. P&C businesses. KGS-Alpha acquisition integration costs are reported in BMO Capital Markets. Acquisition integration costs are recorded in non-interest expense. (3) These expenses were charged to the non-interest expense of the operating groups. Before-tax and after-tax amounts for each operating group are provided on pages 14, 15, 16, 18 and 20. (4) In Q2-18, we recorded a restructuring charge, primarily related to severance costs, as a result of an ongoing bank-wide initiative to simplify how we work, drive increased efficiency and invest in technology to move our business forward. A restructuring charge in Q4-17 was also taken as we continued to accelerate the use of technology to enhance customer experience and focused on driving operational efficiencies. Restructuring costs are included in non-interest expense in Corporate Services. (5) Adjustments to the collective allowance for credit losses are recorded in Corporate Services provision for credit losses in 2017 and prior years. (6) The current quarter included a $277 million pre-tax benefit from the remeasurement of an employee benefit liability as a result of an amendment to our other employee future benefits plan for certain employees that was announced in the fourth quarter of 2018. This amount has been included in Corporate Services in non-interest expense. (7) Charge related to the revaluation of our U.S. net deferred tax asset as a result of the enactment of the U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. For more information see the Critical Accounting Estimates - Income Taxes and Deferred Tax Assets section on page 119 of BMO's 2018 Annual MD&A for further details. Certain comparative figures have been reclassified to conform with the current year's presentation. Adjusted results and measures in this table are non-GAAP amounts or non-GAAP measures.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Bank of Montreal's public communications often include written or oral forward-looking statements. Statements of this type are included in this document, and may be included in other filings with Canadian securities regulators or the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, or in other communications. All such statements are made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of, and are intended to be forward-looking statements under, the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and any applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements in this document may include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to our objectives and priorities for fiscal 2019 and beyond, our strategies or future actions, our targets, expectations for our financial condition or share price, the regulatory environment in which we operate and the results of or outlook for our operations or for the Canadian, U.S. and international economies, and include statements of our management. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "will", "would", "should", "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "project", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "goal", "target", "may" and "could".

By their nature, forward-looking statements require us to make assumptions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific in nature. There is significant risk that predictions, forecasts, conclusions or projections will not prove to be accurate, that our assumptions may not be correct, and that actual results may differ materially from such predictions, forecasts, conclusions or projections. We caution readers of this document not to place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements, as a number of factors - many of which are beyond our control and the effects of which can be difficult to predict - could cause actual future results, conditions, actions or events to differ materially from the targets, expectations, estimates or intentions expressed in the forward-looking statements.

The future outcomes that relate to forward-looking statements may be influenced by many factors, including but not limited to: general economic and market conditions in the countries in which we operate; the Canadian housing market, weak, volatile or illiquid capital and/or credit markets; interest rate and currency value fluctuations; changes in monetary, fiscal, or economic policy and tax legislation and interpretation; the level of competition in the geographic and business areas in which we operate; changes in laws or in supervisory expectations or requirements, including capital, interest rate and liquidity requirements and guidance, and the effect of such changes on funding costs; judicial or regulatory proceedings; the accuracy and completeness of the information we obtain with respect to our customers and counterparties; failure of third parties to comply with their obligations to us; our ability to execute our strategic plans and to complete and integrate acquisitions, including obtaining regulatory approvals; critical accounting estimates and the effect of changes to accounting standards, rules and interpretations on these estimates; operational and infrastructure risks, including with respect to reliance on third parties; changes to our credit ratings; political conditions, including changes relating to or affecting economic or trade matters; global capital markets activities; the possible effects on our business of war or terrorist activities; outbreaks of disease or illness that affect local, national or international economies; natural disasters and disruptions to public infrastructure, such as transportation, communications, power or water supply; technological changes; information and cyber security, including the threat of hacking, identity theft and corporate espionage, as well as the possibility of denial of service resulting from efforts targeted at causing system failure and service disruption; and our ability to anticipate and effectively manage risks arising from all of the foregoing factors.

We caution that the foregoing list is not exhaustive of all possible factors. Other factors and risks could adversely affect our results. For more information, please see the discussion in the Risks That May Affect Future Results section on page 79 of BMO's 2018 Annual MD&A, and the sections related to credit and counterparty, market, insurance, liquidity and funding, operational, model, legal and regulatory, business, strategic, environmental and social, and reputation risk, in the Enterprise-Wide Risk Management section on page 78 of BMO's 2018 Annual MD&A, all of which outline certain key factors and risks that may affect our future results. Investors and others should carefully consider these factors and risks, as well as other uncertainties and potential events, and the inherent uncertainty of forward-looking statements. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by the organization or on its behalf, except as required by law. The forward-looking information contained in this document is presented for the purpose of assisting our shareholders in understanding our financial position as at and for the periods ended on the dates presented, as well as our strategic priorities and objectives, and may not be appropriate for other purposes.

Material economic assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained in this document are set out in the Economic Developments and Outlook section on page 30 of BMO's Annual MD&A. Assumptions about the performance of the Canadian and U.S. economies, as well as overall market conditions and their combined effect on our business, are material factors we consider when determining our strategic priorities, objectives and expectations for our business. In determining our expectations for economic growth, both broadly and in the financial services sector, we primarily consider historical economic data provided by governments, historical relationships between economic and financial variables, and the risks to the domestic and global economy.

Foreign Exchange

The Canadian dollar equivalents of BMO's U.S. results that are denominated in U.S. dollars increased relative to the third quarter of 2018 and the fourth quarter of 2017 due to the stronger U.S. dollar. The table below indicates the relevant average Canadian/U.S. dollar exchange rates and the impact of changes in the rates on our U.S. segment results. References in this document to the impact of the U.S. dollar do not include U.S.-dollar-denominated amounts recorded outside of BMO's U.S. segment.

Economically, our U.S. dollar income stream was unhedged to changes in foreign exchange rates during the current and prior year. We regularly determine whether to execute hedging transactions to mitigate the impact of foreign exchange rate movements on net income.

See the Enterprise-Wide Capital Management section on page 69 of the 2018 Annual MD&A for a discussion of the impact that changes in foreign exchange rates can have on our capital position. Changes in foreign exchange rates will also affect accumulated other comprehensive income, primarily from the translation of our investments in foreign operations.

This Foreign Exchange section contains forward-looking statements. Please see the Caution Regarding Forward Looking Statements.

Effects of Changes in Exchange Rates on BMO's U.S. Segment Reported and Adjusted Results



Q4-2018 (Canadian $ in millions, except as noted) vs. Q4-2017 vs. Q3-2018 Canadian/U.S. dollar exchange rate (average)



Current period 1.3047 1.3047 Prior period 1.2621 1.3032 Effects on U.S. segment reported results



Increased net interest income 33 1 Increased non-interest revenue 26 1 Increased revenues 59 2 Increased provision for credit losses (3) - Increased expenses (44) (1) Increased income taxes (2) (1)





Increased reported net income 10 - Impact on earnings per share ($) 0.02 0.00





Effects on U.S. segment adjusted results



Increased net interest income 33 1 Increased non-interest revenue 26 1 Increased revenues 59 2 Increased provision for credit losses (2) - Increased expenses (42) (1) Increased income taxes (4) (1) Increased adjusted net income 11 - Impact on adjusted earnings per share ($) 0.02 0.00

Adjusted results in this section are non-GAAP amounts or non-GAAP measures. Please see the Non-GAAP Measures section. Certain comparative figures have been reclassified to conform with the current year's presentation.

Net Income

Q4 2018 vs Q4 2017

Reported net income was $1,695 million, up $468 million or 38% from the prior year. Adjusted net income was $1,529 million, up $220 million or 17% from the prior year. Adjusted net income excludes a benefit of $203 million after-tax from a remeasurement of an employee benefit liability in the current year, a restructuring charge in the prior year, and the amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets and acquisition integration costs in both periods. EPS of $2.57 was up $0.76 or 42% from the prior year. Adjusted EPS of $2.32 was up $0.38 or 19%.

Results reflect strong growth in U.S. P&C, good performance in Canadian P&C and a lower Corporate Services loss, partially offset by lower income in BMO Capital Markets. Wealth Management results increased, largely reflecting less elevated reinsurance claims in the current year.

Q4 2018 vs Q3 2018

Reported net income was up $159 million or 10% and adjusted net income was down $36 million or 2% from the prior quarter. Adjusted net income excludes the remeasurement benefit in the current quarter and the amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets and acquisition integration costs in both periods. EPS was up $0.26 or 11% and adjusted EPS was down $0.04 or 2%.

Results reflect higher income in the P&C businesses and BMO Capital Markets, more than offset by lower income in Wealth Management and Corporate Services.

Adjusted results in this Net Income section are non-GAAP amounts or non-GAAP measures. Please see the Non-GAAP Measures section.

Revenue

Q4 2018 vs Q4 2017

Revenue of $5,922 million increased $267 million or 5% from the prior year, or 4% excluding the impact of the stronger U.S. dollar. On a basis that nets insurance claims, commissions and changes in policy benefit liabilities (CCPB) against insurance revenue (net revenue), revenue of $5,532 million increased $450 million or 9%, or 8% excluding the impact of the stronger U.S. dollar. Revenue increased in all operating groups compared with the prior year.

Net interest income of $2,669 million increased $134 million or 5%, or $100 million or 4% excluding the impact of the stronger U.S. dollar. Net interest income, excluding trading of $2,774 million increased $187 million or 7%, largely due to higher deposit and loan volumes in the P&C businesses. Average earning assets of $711.7 billion increased $69.1 billion or 11%, or 9% excluding the impact of the stronger U.S. dollar, due to loan growth, higher securities, higher securities borrowed or purchased under resale agreements and increased cash resources. BMO's overall net interest margin decreased 8 basis points, and 7 basis points on an excluding trading basis, primarily driven by lower spreads in BMO Capital Markets, mainly due to higher volumes of lower spread assets.

Net non-interest revenue of $2,863 million increased $316 million or 12%. Excluding trading revenue, net non-interest revenue increased $141 million or 6%, with increases in most non-interest revenue categories.

Gross insurance revenue decreased $144 million from the prior year due to increases in long-term interest rates decreasing the fair value of investments in the current year, compared with decreases in long-term interest rates increasing the fair value of investments in the prior year and weaker equity markets in the current year, partially offset by higher annuity sales. Insurance revenue can experience variability arising from fluctuations in the fair value of insurance assets. The investments which support policy benefit liabilities comprise predominantly fixed income and some equity assets. These investments are recorded at fair value with changes in fair value recorded in insurance revenue in the Consolidated Statement of Income. These fair value changes are largely offset by changes in the fair value of policy benefit liabilities, the impact of which is reflected in CCPB, as discussed on page 10. We generally focus on analyzing revenue net of CCPB given the extent to which insurance revenue can vary and that this variability is largely offset in CCPB.

Q4 2018 vs Q3 2018

Revenue increased $102 million or 2% from the prior quarter. Net revenue decreased $19 million as lower Wealth Management revenue was partially offset by growth in other businesses.

Net interest income of $2,669 million increased $62 million or 2%, compared with the prior quarter. Net interest income excluding trading of $2,774 million increased $43 million or 2%, compared with the prior quarter, mainly driven by higher deposit and loan volumes in the P&C businesses. Average earning assets increased $19.6 billion or 3%, largely driven by higher securities, loan growth and increased cash resources. BMO's overall net interest margin of 1.49% was unchanged. On an excluding trading basis, net interest margin decreased 2 basis points to 1.84% mainly due to higher volumes of lower spread assets in BMO Capital Markets.

Net non-interest revenue decreased $81 million or 3%. Excluding trading revenue, net non-interest revenue decreased $55 million or 2%, primarily due to lower net insurance revenue and underwriting and advisory fees.

Gross insurance revenue increased $58 million due to higher annuity sales in the current quarter, partially offset by increases in long-term interest rates decreasing the fair value of investments in the current quarter, compared with the prior quarter and weaker equity markets in the current quarter. The increase in insurance revenue was largely offset by higher insurance claims, commissions and changes in policy benefit liabilities as discussed on page 10.

Net interest income and non-interest revenue are detailed in the unaudited interim consolidated financial statements.

Provision for Credit Losses

Effective the first quarter of 2018, the bank prospectively adopted IFRS 9, Financial Instruments (IFRS 9). Under IFRS 9, we refer to the provision for credit losses on impaired loans and the provision for credit losses on performing loans. The provision for credit losses on impaired loans under IFRS 9, is consistent with the specific provision under IAS 39 in prior years. The provision for credit losses on performing loans replaced the collective provision under IAS 39. Refer to the Changes in Accounting Policy section on page 121 of BMO's Annual MD&A for an explanation of the provision for credit losses. Prior periods have not been restated.

Q4 2018 vs Q4 2017

The total provision for credit losses was $175 million, a decrease of $27 million from the prior year. The provision for credit losses on impaired loans of $177 million decreased $25 million from $202 million in the prior year, primarily due to lower provisions in the P&C businesses and net recoveries in BMO Capital Markets and Corporate Services, compared with provisions in the prior year. There was a decrease for credit losses on performing loans of $2 million, as net recoveries of credit losses in Canadian P&C, BMO Capital Markets, and Corporate Services were largely offset by provisions in U.S P&C.

Q4 2018 vs Q3 2018

The total provision for credit losses was down $11 million from the prior quarter. The provision for credit losses on impaired loans was flat at $177 million. There was a $2 million net recovery of credit losses on performing loans in the quarter, compared with a provision for credit losses on performing loans of $9 million in the prior quarter.

Provision for Credit Losses by Operating Group (1)

(Canadian $ in millions) Canadian P&C U.S. P&C Total P&C Wealth

Management BMO Capital

Markets Corporate

Services (2) Total Bank Q4-2018













Provision for (recovery of) credit losses on impaired loans 118 61 179 2 (3) (1) 177 Provision for (recovery of) credit losses on performing loans (15) 18 3 1 (4) (2) (2) Total provision for (recovery of) credit losses 103 79 182 3 (7) (3) 175 Q3-2018













Provision for (recovery of) credit losses on impaired loans 120 54 174 2 3 (2) 177 Provision for (recovery of) credit losses on performing loans 17 (14) 3 2 4 - 9 Total provision for (recovery of) credit losses 137 40 177 4 7 (2) 186 Q4-2017













Total specific and collective provision for (recovery of) credit losses 130 64 194 - 4 4 202 Fiscal 2018













Provision for (recovery of) credit losses on impaired loans 466 258 724 6 (17) (13) 700 Provision for (recovery of) credit losses on performing loans 3 (38) (35) - (1) (2) (38) Total provision for (recovery of) credit losses 469 220 689 6 (18) (15) 662 Fiscal 2017













Total specific and collective provision for (recovery of) credit losses (2) 483 289 772 8 44 (78) 746

(1) Effective the first quarter of 2018, the bank prospectively adopted IFRS 9, Financial Instruments (IFRS 9). Under IFRS 9, we refer to the provision for credit losses on impaired loans and the provision for credit losses on performing loans. Prior periods have not been restated. The provision for credit losses in periods prior to the first quarter of 2018 is comprised of specific provisions for operating groups and includes both specific and collective provisions for Corporate Services. Refer to the Changes in Accounting Policies section on page 121 of BMO's 2018 Annual MD&A for further details. (2) Adjustments to the collective allowance for credit losses are recorded in Corporate Services provision for credit losses in 2017 and prior years. Certain comparative figures have been reclassified to conform with the current period's presentation.

Provision for Credit Losses Performance Ratios







Q4-2018 Q3-2018 Q4-2017 Fiscal 2018 Fiscal 2017 Total PCL-to-average net loans and acceptances (annualized) (%)



0.18 0.19 0.22 0.17 0.20 PCL on impaired loans-to-average net loans and acceptances (annualized) (%)



0.18 0.18 0.22 0.18 0.22

Impaired Loans

Total gross impaired loans (GIL) of $1,936 million at the end of the current quarter, down from $2,220 million in the prior year, with the largest decrease in impaired loans in service industries, and the oil and gas sector. GIL decreased $140 million from $2,076 million in the third quarter of 2018.

Factors contributing to the change in GIL are outlined in the following table. Loans classified as impaired during the quarter totalled $443 million, down from $522 million in the third quarter of 2018 and $527 million in the prior year.

Changes in Gross Impaired Loans (GIL) and Acceptances (1)

(Canadian $ in millions, except as noted) Q4-2018 Q3-2018 Q4-2017 Fiscal 2018 Fiscal 2017 GIL, beginning of period 2,076 2,152 2,154 2,220 2,383 Classified as impaired during the period 443 522 527 2,078 2,193 Transferred to not impaired during the period (188) (151) (135) (708) (607) Net repayments (214) (322) (184) (1,051) (1,017) Amounts written-off (194) (140) (146) (618) (618) Recoveries of loans and advances previously written-off - - - - - Disposals of loans (5) - (45) (11) (46) Foreign exchange and other movements 18 15 49 26 (68) GIL, end of period 1,936 2,076 2,220 1,936 2,220 GIL to gross loans and acceptances (%) 0.48 0.53 0.59 0.48 0.59

(1) GIL excludes purchased credit impaired loans. Certain comparative figures have been reclassified to conform with the current period's presentation.

Insurance Claims, Commissions and Changes in Policy Benefit Liabilities

Insurance claims, commissions and changes in policy benefit liabilities (CCPB) were $390 million in the fourth quarter of 2018, a decrease of $183 million from $573 million in the fourth quarter of 2017 due to the impact of increases in long-term interest rates decreasing the fair value of policy benefit liabilities in the current quarter, compared with decreases in long-term interest rates increasing the fair value of policy benefit liabilities in the prior year, less elevated reinsurance claims in the current year and the impact of weaker equity markets in the current year, partially offset by higher annuity sales. CCPB increased $121 million from $269 million in the third quarter of 2018, due to the impact of higher annuity sales and elevated reinsurance claims in the current quarter, partially offset by higher increases in long-term interest rates decreasing the fair value of policy benefit liabilities in the current quarter, compared with the prior quarter and the impact of weaker equity markets in the current quarter. The changes related to the fair value of policy benefit liabilities and annuity sales were largely offset in revenue.

Non-Interest Expense

Reported non-interest expense of $3,224 million decreased $151 million or 4% from the prior year. Adjusted non-interest expense of $3,452 million increased $194 million or 6%, or 5% excluding the impact of the stronger U.S. dollar, largely reflecting higher employee-related expenses, including an acquisition, higher technology costs and a gain on sale of an office building in the prior year. Adjusted non-interest expense excludes a benefit of $277 million pre-tax in the current quarter from the remeasurement of an employee benefit liability as a result of an amendment to our other employee future benefits plan for certain employees that was announced in the fourth quarter of 2018, a restructuring charge of $59 million in the prior year and acquisition integration costs and the amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets in both periods.

Reported non-interest expense decreased $162 million or 5% from the third quarter of 2018, reflecting the benefit in the current quarter. Adjusted non-interest expense increased $102 million or 3%, with increases in most expense categories.

Reported operating leverage on a net revenue basis was positive 13.4% year-over-year. Adjusted operating leverage on a net revenue basis was positive 2.9% year-over-year.

The reported efficiency ratio was 54.4% compared with 59.7% in the prior year and was 58.3% on a net revenue basis, compared with 66.4% in the prior year. The adjusted efficiency ratio was 58.3% compared with 57.6% in the prior year and was 62.4% on a net revenue basis, compared with 64.1% in the prior year.

Non-interest expense is detailed in the unaudited interim consolidated financial statements.

Adjusted results in this Non-Interest Expense section are non-GAAP amounts or non-GAAP measures. Please see the Non-GAAP Measures section.

Income Taxes

The provision for income taxes of $438 million increased $160 million from the fourth quarter of 2017 and decreased $5 million from the third quarter of 2018. The effective tax rate for the quarter was 20.6%, compared with 18.5% in the prior year and 22.4% in the third quarter of 2018.

The adjusted provision for income taxes of $376 million increased $63 million from the prior year and decreased $74 million from the third quarter of 2018. The adjusted effective tax rate was 19.7% in the current quarter, compared with 19.3% in the prior year and 22.4% in the third quarter of 2018. The higher reported and adjusted effective tax rates in the current quarter relative to the fourth quarter of 2017 were primarily due to lower tax-exempt income from securities and changes in earnings mix, partially offset by a favourable U.S. tax item and the benefit of U.S. tax reform. The lower reported and adjusted effective tax rates in the current quarter relative to the third quarter of 2018 were primarily due to a favourable U.S. tax item.

On a taxable equivalent basis (teb), the reported effective tax rate for the quarter was 23.0%, compared with 27.1% in the prior year and 24.7% in the third quarter of 2018. On a teb basis, the adjusted effective tax rate for the quarter was 22.5%, compared with 27.2% in the prior year and 24.7% in the third quarter of 2018.

Adjusted results in this Income Taxes section are non-GAAP amounts or non-GAAP measures. Please see the Non-GAAP Measures Section.

Capital Management

Fourth Quarter 2018 Regulatory Capital Review

BMO's Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) Ratio was 11.3% at October 31, 2018.

The CET1 Ratio decreased from 11.4% at the end of the third quarter and at October 31, 2017, as retained earnings growth was more than offset by higher RWA and the impact of share buybacks.

CET1 Capital at October 31, 2018, was $32.7 billion, up from $31.7 billion at July 31, 2018, mainly due to higher retained earnings, net of share repurchases, and the impact of foreign exchange movements on accumulated other comprehensive income. CET1 Capital was up from $30.6 billion at October 31, 2017, largely driven by retained earnings growth net of share repurchases.

CET 1 Capital RWA were $289.2 billion at October 31, 2018, up from $277.5 billion at July 31, 2018 and $269.5 billion at October 31, 2017, driven by business growth, including the impact of the acquisition of KGS-Alpha, and the impact of foreign exchange movements, partially offset by changes in asset quality.

The bank's Tier 1 and Total Capital Ratios were 12.9% and 15.2%, respectively, at October 31, 2018, compared with 12.9% and 14.9%, respectively, at July 31, 2018. The Tier 1 Capital Ratio was unchanged as the factors impacting the CET1 Ratio were largely offset by the issuance of preferred shares. The Total Capital Ratio was higher mainly due to the issuance of subordinated notes. The Tier 1 and Total Capital Ratios were 13.0% and 15.1%, respectively, at October 31, 2017. The Tier 1 Ratio was lower, compared with October 31, 2017, mainly due to the factors impacting the CET1 Ratio. The Total Capital Ratio was higher, compared with October 31, 2017, mainly due to the issuances of subordinated notes net of redemptions, partially offset by the factors impacting the Tier 1 Ratio.

BMO's Leverage Ratio was 4.2% at October 31, 2018, consistent with July 31, 2018. The October 31, 2018 Leverage Ratio was down from 4.4% at October 31, 2017, mainly due to higher leverage exposures driven by business growth.

The impact of foreign exchange movements on capital ratios was largely offset. BMO's investments in foreign operations are primarily denominated in U.S. dollars, and the foreign exchange impact of U.S.-dollar-denominated RWA and capital deductions may result in variability in the bank's capital ratios. BMO may manage the impact of foreign exchange movements on its capital ratios and did so during the fourth quarter. Any such activities could also impact our book value and return on equity.

Regulatory Capital

Regulatory capital requirements for BMO are determined in accordance with OSFI's CAR Guideline, which is based on the capital standards developed by the BCBS. For more information see the Enterprise-Wide Capital Management section on pages 69 to 75 of BMO's 2018 Annual MD&A.

OSFI's capital requirements are summarized in the following table.

(% of risk-weighted assets) Minimum capital

requirements Pillar 1 Capital

Buffers (1) Domestic Stability

Buffer (2) OSFI capital

requirements

including

capital buffers BMO Capital

and Leverage

Ratios as at

October 31, 2018 Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio 4.5% 3.5% 1.5% 9.5% 11.3% Tier 1 Capital Ratio 6.0% 3.5% 1.5% 11.0% 12.9% Total Capital Ratio 8.0% 3.5% 1.5% 13.0% 15.2% Leverage Ratio 3.0% na na 3.0% 4.2%





(1) The minimum 4.5% CET1 Ratio requirement is augmented by 3.5% in Pillar 1 Capital Buffers, which can absorb losses during periods of stress. The Pillar 1 Capital Buffers include a 2.5% Capital Conservation Buffer, a 1.0% Common Equity Tier 1 Surcharge for Domestic Systemically Important Banks (D-SIBs) and a Countercyclical Buffer as prescribed by OSFI (immaterial for the fourth quarter of 2018). If a bank's capital ratios fall within the range of this combined buffer, restrictions on discretionary distributions of earnings (such as dividends, share repurchases and discretionary compensation) would ensue, with the degree of such restrictions varying according to the position of the bank's ratios within the buffer range. (2) OSFI requires all D-SIBs to maintain a Domestic Stability Buffer (DSB) against Pillar 2 risks associated with systemic vulnerabilities. The DSB can range from 0% to 2.5% of total RWA and is currently set at 1.5%. Breaches of the DSB will not result in a bank being subject to automatic constraints on capital distributions. na - not applicable

Qualifying Regulatory Capital and Risk-Weighted Assets

(Canadian $ in millions, except as noted) Q4-2018 Q3-2018 Q4-2017 Gross Common Equity (1) 41,387 40,516 40,114 Regulatory adjustments applied to Common Equity (8,666) (8,828) (9,481) Common Equity Tier 1 Capital (CET1) 32,721 31,688 30,633 Additional Tier 1 Eligible Capital (2) 4,790 4,390 4,690 Regulatory adjustments applied to Tier 1 (291) (353) (215) Additional Tier 1 Capital (AT1) 4,499 4,037 4,475 Tier 1 Capital (T1 = CET1 + AT1) 37,220 35,725 35,108 Tier 2 Eligible Capital (3) 7,017 5,849 5,538 Regulatory adjustments applied to Tier 2 (121) (141) (50) Tier 2 Capital (T2) 6,896 5,708 5,488 Total Capital (TC = T1 + T2) 44,116 41,433 40,596







Risk-Weighted Assets (4) (5)





CET1 Capital Risk-Weighted Assets 289,237 277,506 269,466 Tier 1 Capital Risk-Weighted Assets 289,420 277,681 269,466 Total Capital Risk-Weighted Assets 289,604 277,857 269,466







Capital Ratios (%)





CET1 Ratio 11.3 11.4 11.4 Tier 1 Capital Ratio 12.9 12.9 13.0 Total Capital Ratio 15.2 14.9 15.1





(1) Gross Common Equity includes issued qualifying common shares, retained earnings, accumulated other comprehensive income and eligible common share capital issued by subsidiaries. (2) Additional Tier 1 Eligible Capital includes directly and indirectly issued qualifying Additional Tier 1 instruments and directly and indirectly issued capital instruments, to the extent eligible, which are subject to phase-out under Basel III. (3) Tier 2 Eligible Capital includes directly and indirectly issued qualifying Tier 2 instruments and directly and indirectly issued capital instruments, to the extent eligible, that are subject to phase-out under Basel III. (4) The implementation of the Credit Valuation Adjustment (CVA) was phased in commencing the first quarter of 2014. The applicable scalars to the fully implemented CVA charge for CET1, Tier 1 Capital and Total Capital are 72%, 77% and 81%, respectively in 2017; and 80%, 83% and 86%, respectively, in 2018. (5) For institutions using advanced approaches for credit risk or operational risk, there is a capital floor as prescribed in OSFI's CAR Guideline. OSFI revised its capital floor calculation effective the second quarter of 2018 at a floor factor of 70%, 72.5% in the third quarter and 75% for the fourth quarter onward.

Other Capital Developments

On June 1, 2018, we renewed our normal course issuer bid (NCIB) effective for one year. Under the NCIB, we may purchase up to 20 million common shares for cancellation. The NCIB is a regular part of BMO's capital management strategy. The timing and amount of purchases under the NCIB are subject to management discretion based on factors such as market conditions and capital levels. The bank will consult with OSFI before making purchases under the NCIB. During the quarter, we repurchased and cancelled 1 million common shares under the NCIB.

During the quarter, 399,780 common shares were issued through the exercise of stock options.

On August 25, 2018, we redeemed all of our 6,267,391 outstanding Non-Cumulative 5-Year Rate Reset Class B Preferred Shares, Series 16 and all of our 5,732,609 outstanding Non-Cumulative Floating Rate Class B Preferred Shares, Series 17, at a redemption price of $25.00 per share plus all declared and unpaid dividends.

On September 17, 2018, we completed our domestic public offering of $400 million of Non-Cumulative 5-Year Rate Reset Class B Preferred Shares Series 44.

On October 5, 2018, we completed our U.S. public offering of US$850 million of 4.338% Subordinated Notes due 2028, through our U.S. Medium-Term Note Program.

On November 16, 2018, BMO Capital Trust II, a subsidiary of Bank of Montreal, announced its intention to redeem all of its $450 million issued and outstanding BMO Tier 1 Notes - Series A on December 31, 2018.

On December 4, 2018, BMO announced that the Board of Directors had declared a quarterly dividend on common shares of $1.00 per share, up $0.04 per share or 4% from the prior quarter, and up $0.07 per share or 8% from a year ago. The dividend is payable on February 26, 2019, to shareholders of record on February 1, 2019. Common shareholders may elect to have their cash dividends reinvested in common shares of BMO in accordance with the Shareholder Dividend Reinvestment and Share Purchase Plan.

Eligible Dividends Designation

For the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any similar provincial and territorial legislation, BMO designates all dividends paid or deemed to be paid on both its common and preferred shares as "eligible dividends", unless indicated otherwise.

Caution

The foregoing Capital Management section contains forward-looking statements. Please see the Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements.

Review of Operating Groups' Performance

How BMO Reports Operating Group Results

The following sections review the financial results of each of our operating groups and operating segments for the fourth quarter of 2018.

Periodically, certain business lines and units within the business lines are transferred between client and corporate support groups to more closely align BMO's organizational structure with its strategic priorities. In addition, revenue and expense allocations are updated to more accurately align with current experience. Results for prior periods are restated to conform with the current presentation.

Effective the first quarter of 2018, the allocation of certain revenue items from Corporate Services to the operating groups was updated to better align with underlying business activity. Results for prior periods and related ratios have been reclassified to conform with the current presentation.

The following additional reclassifications were made effective the first quarter of 2018. Loan losses related to certain fraud costs have been reclassified from provision for credit losses to other non-interest expense in Canadian and U.S. P&C. Certain fees have been reclassified from deposit and payment service charges to card fees within non-interest revenue in Canadian P&C. Also, cash collateral balances were reclassified from loans and deposits to other assets and other liabilities in BMO Capital Markets. Results for prior periods and related ratios have been reclassified to conform with the current period's presentation.

Restructuring costs and acquisition integration costs that impact more than one operating group are included in Corporate Services.

BMO analyzes revenue at the consolidated level based on GAAP revenue reflected in the audited annual consolidated financial statements rather than on a taxable equivalent basis (teb), which is consistent with our Canadian peer group. Like many banks, we analyze revenue on a teb basis at the operating group level. Revenue and the provision for income taxes are increased on tax-exempt securities to an equivalent before-tax basis to facilitate comparisons of income between taxable and tax-exempt sources. The offset to the group teb adjustments is reflected in Corporate Services revenue and provision for income taxes.

Effective with the adoption of IFRS 9, we allocate the provision for credit losses on performing loans and the related allowance to operating groups. In 2017 and prior years, the collective provision and allowance was held in Corporate Services.

Personal and Commercial Banking (P&C)

(Canadian $ in millions, except as noted) Q4-2018 Q3-2018 Q4-2017 Fiscal 2018 Fiscal 2017











Net interest income (teb) 2,431 2,396 2,263 9,384 8,812 Non-interest revenue 835 841 787 3,311 3,248 Total revenue (teb) 3,266 3,237 3,050 12,695 12,060 Provision for credit losses on impaired loans (1) 179 174 na 724 na Provision for (recovery of) credit losses on performing loans (1) 3 3 na (35) na Total provision for credit losses (1) 182 177 194 689 772 Non-interest expense 1,740 1,732 1,642 6,817 6,566 Income before income taxes 1,344 1,328 1,214 5,189 4,722 Provision for income taxes (teb) 297 322 320 1,241 1,184 Reported net income 1,047 1,006 894 3,948 3,538 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets (2) 12 12 12 47 49 Adjusted net income 1,059 1,018 906 3,995 3,587











Net income growth (%) 17.1 14.1 2.8 11.6 8.3 Adjusted net income growth (%) 16.9 13.9 2.6 11.4 8.0 Revenue growth (%) 7.1 6.7 1.9 5.3 4.0 Non-interest expense growth (%) 5.9 4.4 0.7 3.8 2.4 Adjusted non-interest expense growth (%) 6.0 4.5 0.8 3.9 2.5 Return on equity (%) 19.0 18.5 17.1 18.6 16.7 Adjusted return on equity (%) 19.3 18.8 17.3 18.8 16.9 Operating leverage (teb) (%) 1.2 2.3 1.2 1.5 1.6 Adjusted operating leverage (teb) (%) 1.1 2.2 1.1 1.4 1.5 Efficiency ratio (teb) (%) 53.3 53.5 53.9 53.7 54.4 Adjusted efficiency ratio (teb) (%) 52.8 53.1 53.3 53.2 53.9 Net interest margin on average earning assets (teb) (%) 2.98 2.97 2.94 2.97 2.90 Average earning assets 324,014 319,954 305,841 316,359 304,178 Average gross loans and acceptances 330,502 325,545 309,413 321,537 306,381 Average net loans and acceptances 328,923 323,984 309,280 320,019 306,239 Average deposits 258,602 251,671 236,309 250,221 238,419





(1) Effective the first quarter of 2018, the bank prospectively adopted IFRS 9, Financial Instruments (IFRS 9). Under IFRS 9, we refer to the provision for credit losses on impaired loans and the provision for credit losses on performing loans. Prior periods have not been restated. The provision for credit losses in periods prior to the first quarter of 2018 is comprised of specific provisions. Refer to the Changes in Accounting Policies section on page 121 of BMO's Annual MD&A for further details. (2) Before tax amounts of $16 million in Q4-2018, $15 million in Q3-2018, $16 million in Q4-2017, $61 million for fiscal 2018 and $66 million for fiscal 2017 are included in non-interest expense. Adjusted results in this table are non-GAAP amounts or non-GAAP measures. Please see the Non-GAAP Measures section. na - not applicable

The Personal and Commercial Banking (P&C) operating group represents the sum of our two retail and commercial operating segments, Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and U.S. Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The P&C banking business net income of $1,047 million and adjusted net income of $1,059 million were both up 17% from the prior year. Adjusted net income excludes the amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets. These operating segments are reviewed separately in the sections that follow.

Adjusted results in this P&C section are non-GAAP amounts or non-GAAP measures. Please see the non-GAAP Measures section.

Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C)

(Canadian $ in millions, except as noted) Q4-2018 Q3-2018 Q4-2017 Fiscal 2018 Fiscal 2017











Net interest income 1,421 1,402 1,369 5,541 5,261 Non-interest revenue 547 550 515 2,171 2,182 Total revenue 1,968 1,952 1,884 7,712 7,443 Provision for credit losses on impaired loans (1) 118 120 na 466 na Provision for (recovery of) credit losses on performing loans (1) (15) 17 na 3 na Total provision for credit losses (1) 103 137 130 469 483 Non-interest expense 954 949 917 3,805 3,622 Income before income taxes 911 866 837 3,438 3,338 Provision for income taxes 236 224 213 884 827 Reported net income 675 642 624 2,554 2,511 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets (2) 1 - 1 2 3 Adjusted net income 676 642 625 2,556 2,514











Personal revenue 1,266 1,257 1,227 5,013 4,718 Commercial revenue 702 695 657 2,699 2,725 Net income growth (%) 8.3 4.6 5.3 1.7 13.2 Revenue growth (%) 4.4 5.2 4.3 3.6 6.5 Non-interest expense growth (%) 3.9 4.1 2.9 5.0 3.5 Adjusted non-interest expense growth (%) 3.9 4.1 2.9 5.0 3.5 Operating leverage (%) 0.5 1.1 1.4 (1.4) 3.0 Adjusted operating leverage (%) 0.5 1.1 1.4 (1.4) 3.0 Efficiency ratio (%) 48.5 48.6 48.7 49.3 48.7 Net interest margin on average earning assets (%) 2.62 2.60 2.59 2.60 2.53 Average earning assets 215,290 213,829 210,110 212,965 207,815 Average gross loans and acceptances 226,953 224,799 219,114 223,536 215,848 Average net loans and acceptances 226,070 223,936 218,909 222,673 215,667 Average deposits 162,480 159,818 154,335 159,483 152,492





(1) Effective first quarter of 2018, the bank prospectively adopted IFRS 9, Financial Instruments (IFRS 9). Under IFRS 9, we refer to the provision for credit losses on impaired loans and the provision for credit losses on performing loans. Prior periods have not been restated. The provision for credit losses in periods prior to the first quarter of 2018 is comprised of specific provisions. Refer to the Changes in Accounting Policies section on page 121 of BMO's 2018 Annual MD&A for further details. (2) Before tax amounts of $1 million in Q4-2018, $nil in Q3-2018 and Q4-2017, $2 million for fiscal 2018 and $3 million for fiscal 2017 are included in non-interest expense. Adjusted results in this table are non-GAAP amounts or non-GAAP measures. Please see the Non-GAAP Measures section. na - not applicable

Q4 2018 vs Q4 2017

Canadian P&C reported net income of $675 million and adjusted net income of $676 million both increased $51 million or 8% from the prior year. Adjusted net income excludes the amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets. Results reflect revenue growth and lower provisions for credit losses, partially offset by higher expenses.

Revenue of $1,968 million increased $84 million or 4% from the prior year due to higher balances across most products, increased non-interest revenue and higher margins. Net interest margin of 2.62% was up 3 basis points, primarily due to the benefit of favourable product mix.

Personal revenue increased $39 million or 3% due to increased non-interest revenue, higher balances across most products and higher margins. Commercial revenue increased $45 million or 7% mainly due to higher balances across most products and increased non-interest revenue.

Total provision for credit losses of $103 million decreased $27 million from the prior year. The provision for credit losses on impaired loans decreased $12 million to $118 million, due to lower commercial provisions. There was a $15 million recovery of credit losses on performing loans in the current quarter.

Non-interest expense of $954 million increased $37 million or 4%, reflecting continued investment in the business, primarily related to higher technology investments and investment in sales force.

Average gross loans and acceptances of $227.0 billion increased $7.8 billion or 4% from the prior year. Total personal lending balances (excluding retail cards) were relatively unchanged, reflecting certain participation choices, including reduced participation in non-proprietary mortgage channels, offset by 3% growth in proprietary mortgages and amortizing home equity line of credit (HELOC) loans. Commercial loan balances (excluding corporate cards) increased 12%. Average deposits of $162.5 billion increased $8.1 billion or 5%. Personal deposit balances increased 3%, including growth of 5% in chequing account balances, while commercial deposit balances increased 9%.

Q4 2018 vs Q3 2018

Reported net income increased $33 million or 5% and adjusted net income increased $34 million or 5% from the prior quarter.

Revenue increased $16 million or 1% due to higher balances across most products and higher margins, partially offset by lower non-interest revenue. Net interest margin of 2.62% was up 2 basis points in part due to the benefit of a favourable product mix.

Personal revenue increased $9 million or 1% due to higher balances across most products. Commercial revenue increased $7 million or 1%, mainly due to higher balances across most products.

Total provision for credit losses decreased $34 million. The provision for credit losses on impaired loans decreased $2 million due to lower commercial provisions, partially offset by higher consumer provisions. There was a $15 million recovery of credit losses on performing loans in the current quarter, compared with a $17 million provision for credit losses on performing loans in the prior quarter.

Non-interest expense increased $5 million or 1%, reflecting continued investment in the business.

Average gross loans and acceptances increased $2.2 billion or 1%, while average deposits increased $2.7 billion or 2%.

Adjusted results in this Canadian P&C section are non-GAAP amounts or non-GAAP measures. Please see the Non-GAAP Measures section.

U.S. Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C)

(US$ in millions, except as noted) Q4-2018 Q3-2018 Q4-2017 Fiscal 2018 Fiscal 2017











Net interest income (teb) 774 762 708 2,983 2,718 Non-interest revenue 222 223 216 886 817 Total revenue (teb) 996 985 924 3,869 3,535 Provision for credit losses on impaired loans (1) 46 42 na 201 na Provision for (recovery of) credit losses on performing loans (1) 14 (11) na (31) na Total provision for credit losses (1) 60 31 52 170 221 Non-interest expense 602 601 574 2,338 2,253 Income before income taxes 334 353 298 1,361 1,061 Provision for income taxes (teb) 49 74 84 278 274 Reported net income 285 279 214 1,083 787 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets (2) 9 9 9 35 36 Adjusted net income 294 288 223 1,118 823











Net income growth (%) 32.8 35.3 1.9 37.5 (0.8) Adjusted net income growth (%) 31.4 33.8 1.6 35.8 (1.0) Revenue growth (%) 7.8 8.5 2.8 9.4 1.6 Non-interest expense growth (%) 4.8 4.1 2.6 3.8 2.4 Adjusted non-interest expense growth (%) 5.1 4.3 2.8 4.0 2.6 Operating leverage (%) (teb) 3.0 4.4 0.2 5.6 (0.8) Adjusted operating leverage (%) (teb) 2.7 4.2 - 5.4 (1.0) Efficiency ratio (%) (teb) 60.5 61.0 62.2 60.4 63.7 Adjusted efficiency ratio (%) (teb) 59.4 59.9 60.9 59.3 62.4 Net interest margin on average earning assets (%) (teb) 3.69 3.71 3.70 3.72 3.69 Average earning assets 83,336 81,428 75,849 80,255 73,752 Average gross loans and acceptances 79,369 77,301 71,546 76,067 69,294 Average net loans and acceptances 78,835 76,765 71,603 75,558 69,324 Average deposits 73,668 70,478 64,952 70,431 65,724











(Canadian $ equivalent in millions)





















Net interest income (teb) 1,010 994 894 3,843 3,551 Non-interest revenue 288 291 272 1,140 1,066 Total revenue (teb) 1,298 1,285 1,166 4,983 4,617 Provision for credit losses on impaired loans (1) 61 54 na 258 na Provision for (recovery of) credit losses on performing loans (1) 18 (14) na (38) na Total provision for credit losses (1) 79 40 64 220 289 Non-interest expense 786 783 725 3,012 2,944 Income before income taxes 433 462 377 1,751 1,384 Provision for income taxes (teb) 61 98 107 357 357 Reported net income 372 364 270 1,394 1,027 Adjusted net income 383 376 281 1,439 1,073











Net income growth (%) 37.3 36.0 (2.7) 35.7 (2.2) Adjusted net income growth (%) 35.9 34.4 (3.1) 34.0 (2.4) Revenue growth (%) 11.4 9.0 (1.8) 7.9 0.1 Non-interest expense growth (%) 8.4 4.6 (2.0) 2.3 1.0 Adjusted non-interest expense growth (%) 8.7 4.9 (1.8) 2.6 1.2 Average earning assets 108,724 106,125 95,731 103,394 96,363 Average gross loans and acceptances 103,549 100,746 90,299 98,001 90,533 Average net loans and acceptances 102,853 100,048 90,371 97,346 90,572 Average deposits 96,122 91,853 81,974 90,738 85,927

(1) Effective the first quarter of 2018, the bank prospectively adopted IFRS 9, Financial Instruments (IFRS 9). Under IFRS 9, we refer to the provision for credit losses on impaired loans and the provision for credit losses on performing loans. Prior periods have not been restated. The provision for credit losses in periods prior to the first quarter of 2018 is comprised of specific provisions. Refer to the Changes in Accounting Policies section on page 121 of BMO's 2018 Annual MD&A for further details. (2) Before tax amounts of US$11 million in Q4-2018 and Q3-2018, US$13 million in Q4-2017, US$45 million in fiscal 2018 and US$49 million in fiscal 2017 are included in non-interest expense. Adjusted results in this table are non-GAAP amounts or non-GAAP measures. Please see the Non-GAAP Measures section. na - not applicable

Q4 2018 vs Q4 2017

Reported net income of $372 million increased $102 million or 37% and adjusted net income of $383 million increased $102 million or 36% from the prior year. Adjusted net income excludes the amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets. All amounts in the remainder of this section are on a U.S. dollar basis.

Reported net income of $285 million increased $71 million or 33% and adjusted net income of $294 million increased $71 million or 31% from the prior year, due to good revenue growth and lower taxes from the benefit of U.S. tax reform and a favourable U.S. tax item, partially offset by higher expenses and higher provisions for credit losses. The benefit of U.S. tax reform was approximately $28 million in reported net income and $29 million in adjusted net income in the current quarter.

Revenue of $996 million increased $72 million or 8% from the prior year, mainly due to higher deposit revenue and increased loan volumes, net of loan spread compression. Net interest margin decreased 1 basis point to 3.69%, mainly due to loan spread compression and a change in business mix, including a residential loan portfolio purchase, partially offset by improved deposit revenue, driven primarily by higher interest rates and interest recoveries.

Total provision for credit losses of $60 million increased $8 million from the prior year. The provision for credit losses on impaired loans decreased $6 million to $46 million due to lower commercial provisions, partially offset by higher consumer provisions. There was a $14 million provision for credit losses on performing loans in the quarter.

Non-interest expense of $602 million increased $28 million or 5% and adjusted non-interest expense of $591 million increased $30 million or 5%, due to continued investment in the business, including technology investments.

Average gross loans and acceptances increased $7.8 billion or 11% from the prior year to $79.4 billion, driven by commercial loan growth of 10% and increased personal loan volumes, due largely to the purchase of a mortgage portfolio in the first quarter of 2018.

Average deposits of $73.7 billion increased $8.7 billion or 13% from the prior year with 16% growth in commercial and 12% growth in personal volumes, reflective of our continued commitment to grow our treasury management business.

Q4 2018 vs Q3 2018

Reported net income increased $8 million or 2% and adjusted net income increased $7 million or 2% from the prior quarter. All amounts in the remainder of this section are on a U.S. dollar basis.

Reported net income and adjusted net income both increased $6 million or 2% largely due to a favourable U.S. tax item and higher revenue, partially offset by higher provision for credit losses.

Revenue increased $11 million or 1%. Net interest margin decreased 2 basis points reflecting higher loan growth at lower spreads, partially offset by higher interest recoveries and improved deposit revenue.

Total provision for credit losses increased $29 million from the prior quarter. The provision for credit losses on impaired loans increased $4 million due to higher commercial and consumer provisions. There was a $14 million provision for credit losses on performing loans in the current quarter, compared with a $11 million net recovery of credit losses on performing loans in the prior quarter.

Non-interest expense and adjusted non-interest expense both increased $1 million.

Average gross loans and acceptances increased $2.1 billion or 3% due to growth in commercial and personal loan volumes. Average deposits increased $3.2 billion or 5% due to 9% growth in commercial and 2% growth in personal volumes.

Adjusted results in this U.S. P&C section are non-GAAP amounts or non-GAAP measures. Please see the Non-GAAP Measures section.

BMO Wealth Management

(Canadian $ in millions, except as noted) Q4-2018 Q3-2018 Q4-2017 Fiscal 2018 Fiscal 2017











Net interest income 210 212 194 826 722 Non-interest revenue 1,359 1,326 1,490 5,468 5,492 Total revenue 1,569 1,538 1,684 6,294 6,214 Insurance claims, commissions and changes in policy benefit liabilities (CCPB) 390 269 573 1,352 1,538 Revenue, net of CCPB 1,179 1,269 1,111 4,942 4,676 Provision for credit losses on impaired loans (1) 2 2 na 6 na Provision for (recovery of) credit losses on performing loans (1) 1 2 na - na Total provision for (recovery of) credit losses (1) 3 4 - 6 8 Non-interest expense 880 875 841 3,509 3,351 Income before income taxes 296 390 270 1,427 1,317 Provision for income taxes 77 99 95 355 350 Reported net income 219 291 175 1,072 967 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets (2) 10 10 14 41 65 Adjusted net income 229 301 189 1,113 1,032











Traditional Wealth businesses reported net income 192 202 192 805 729 Traditional Wealth businesses adjusted net income 202 212 206 846 794 Insurance reported net income 27 89 (17) 267 238 Net income growth (%) 25.3 8.3 (38.1) 11.0 24.5 Adjusted net income growth (%) 21.2 6.5 (37.9) 8.0 17.6 Revenue growth (%) (6.9) 6.7 30.9 1.3 5.2 Revenue growth, net of CCPB (%) 6.0 6.8 (8.0) 5.7 7.1 Non-interest expense growth (%) 4.7 5.0 1.0 4.7 0.4 Adjusted non-interest expense growth (%) 5.4 5.7 2.5 5.7 1.9 Return on equity (%) 14.1 18.9 11.6 17.8 15.9 Adjusted return on equity (%) 14.7 19.5 12.5 18.5 17.0 Operating leverage, net of CCPB (%) 1.3 1.8 (9.0) 1.0 6.7 Adjusted operating leverage, net of CCPB (%) 0.6 1.1 (10.5) - 5.2 Efficiency ratio, net of CCPB (%) 74.7 68.9 75.7 71.0 71.7 Adjusted efficiency ratio (%) 55.3 56.0 48.9 54.9 52.6 Adjusted efficiency ratio, net of CCPB (%) 73.6 67.8 74.1 70.0 70.0 Assets under management 438,274 451,216 429,448 438,274 429,448 Assets under administration (3) 382,839 394,513 359,773 382,839 359,773 Average earning assets 32,784 31,704 28,754 31,167 28,026 Average gross loans and acceptances 21,559 20,736 18,538 20,290 18,068 Average net loans and acceptances 21,531 20,706 18,533 20,260 18,063 Average deposits 33,968 34,327 33,281 34,251 33,289





(1) Effective the first quarter of 2018, the bank prospectively adopted IFRS 9, Financial Instruments (IFRS 9). Under IFRS 9, we refer to the provision for credit losses on impaired loans and the provision for credit losses on performing loans. Prior periods have not been restated. The provision for credit losses in periods prior to the first quarter of 2018 is comprised of specific provisions. Refer to the Changes in Accounting Policies section on page 121 of BMO's 2018 Annual MD&A for further details. (2) Before tax amounts of $13 million in Q4-2018 and Q3-2018, $18 million in Q4-2017, $52 million for fiscal 2018 and $80 million for fiscal 2017 are included in non-interest expense. (3) Certain assets under management that are also administered by us and included in assets under administration. Adjusted results in this table are non-GAAP amounts or non-GAAP measures. Please see the Non-GAAP Measures section. na - not applicable

Q4 2018 vs Q4 2017

Reported net income of $219 million increased $44 million or 25% and adjusted net income of $229 million increased $40 million or 21% from the prior year. As outlined below, net income in the current quarter was impacted by elevated reinsurance claims and a legal provision. Adjusted net income excludes the amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets. Traditional wealth reported net income of $192 million was unchanged and adjusted net income of $202 million decreased $4 million or 2% from the prior year, as business growth and lower taxes were more than offset by a legal provision and higher expenses. Insurance net income of $27 million was below trend but increased $44 million, primarily due to less elevated reinsurance claims in the current year, with this partially offset by unfavourable market movements in the current quarter relative to favourable market movements in the prior year.

Revenue of $1,569 million decreased $115 million or 7% from the prior year. Revenue, net of CCPB, was $1,179 million, an increase of $68 million or 6%. Revenue in traditional wealth was $1,100 million, an increase of $32 million or 3%, due to business growth from higher deposit and loan revenue, net new client assets and higher equity markets on average, partially offset by a legal provision in the current year and the impact of a divestiture of a non-core business in the prior year. Insurance revenue, net of CCPB, of $79 million increased $36 million from the prior year due to the drivers noted above.

Non-interest expense of $880 million increased $39 million or 5% and adjusted non-interest expense of $867 million increased $44 million or 5%, largely due to higher revenue-based costs and technology investments partially offset by the impact of the divestiture noted above.

Assets under management increased $8.8 billion or 2% from the prior year to $438.3 billion, primarily driven by growth in client assets. Assets under administration increased $23.1 billion or 6% from the prior year to $382.8 billion, primarily driven by growth in client assets. Year-over-year loans and deposits grew by 16% and 2%, respectively, as we continue to diversify our product mix.

Q4 2018 vs Q3 2018

Reported net income of $219 million and adjusted net income of $229 million both decreased $72 million. Traditional wealth reported net income was $192 million compared with $202 million in the prior quarter and adjusted net income was $202 million, compared with $212 million in the prior quarter, primarily due to lower fee based revenue partially offset by the benefit of a favourable U.S. tax item. Insurance net income of $27 million decreased $62 million or 69% from the prior quarter, primarily due to elevated reinsurance claims and unfavourable market movements in the current quarter relative to favourable market movements in the prior quarter.

Revenue, net of CCPB, decreased $90 million or 7%. Revenue in traditional wealth decreased $24 million or 2%, primarily due to lower fee-based revenue. Net insurance revenue decreased $66 million or 46%, due to the drivers noted above.

Reported and adjusted non-interest expense both increased $5 million or 1%.

Assets under management decreased $12.9 billion or 3%, and assets under administration decreased $11.7 billion or 3%, mainly due to weaker equity markets. Quarter-over-quarter loans grew by 4%, while deposits were down 1%.

Adjusted results in this BMO Wealth Management section are non-GAAP amounts or non-GAAP measures. Please see the Non-GAAP Measures section.

BMO Capital Markets

(Canadian $ in millions, except as noted) Q4-2018 Q3-2018 Q4-2017 Fiscal 2018 Fiscal 2017











Net interest income (teb) 147 135 315 659 1,233 Non-interest revenue 982 968 800 3,696 3,336 Total revenue (teb) 1,129 1,103 1,115 4,355 4,569 Provision for (recovery of) credit losses on impaired loans (1) (3) 3 na (17) na Provision for (recovery of) credit losses on performing loans (1) (4) 4 na (1) na Total provision for (recovery of) credit losses (1) (7) 7 4 (18) 44 Non-interest expense 763 698 679 2,851 2,778 Income before income taxes 373 398 432 1,522 1,747 Provision for income taxes (teb) 75 97 116 366 472 Reported net income 298 301 316 1,156 1,275 Acquisition integration costs (2) 9 2 - 11 - Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets (3) 2 - - 2 2 Adjusted net income 309 303 316 1,169 1,277











Trading Products revenue 629 638 645 2,539 2,694 Investment and Corporate Banking revenue 500 465 470 1,816 1,875 Net income growth (%) (5.6) 7.0 (18.4) (9.4) 3.2 Adjusted net income growth (%) (2.3) 7.5 (18.4) (8.5) 3.3 Revenue growth (%) 1.4 4.8 (4.8) (4.7) 5.9 Non-interest expense growth (%) 12.3 1.1 2.9 2.6 7.9 Adjusted non-interest expense growth (%) 10.3 0.8 3.0 2.1 7.9 Return on equity (%) 12.2 13.2 15.7 12.8 15.3 Adjusted return on equity (%) 12.6 13.3 15.7 13.0 15.4 Operating leverage (teb) (%) (10.9) 3.7 (7.7) (7.3) (2.0) Adjusted operating leverage (teb) (%) (8.9) 4.0 (7.8) (6.8) (2.0) Efficiency ratio (teb) (%) 67.5 63.3 61.0 65.5 60.8 Adjusted efficiency ratio (teb) (%) 66.3 63.1 60.9 65.1 60.8 Net interest margin on average earning assets (teb) (%) 0.21 0.19 0.49 0.24 0.47 Average earning assets 284,248 276,780 257,153 271,839 263,128 Average assets 317,655 312,369 295,097 307,087 302,518 Average gross loans and acceptances 47,972 46,653 46,831 46,724 48,217 Average net loans and acceptances 47,909 46,590 46,808 46,658 48,191 Average deposits 143,849 139,051 138,217 138,440 144,357

(1) Effective the first quarter of 2018, the bank prospectively adopted IFRS 9, Financial Instruments (IFRS 9). Under IFRS 9, we refer to the provision for credit losses on impaired loans and the provision for credit losses on performing loans. Prior periods have not been restated. The provision for credit losses in periods prior to the first quarter of 2018 is comprised of the specific provisions. Refer to the Changes in Accounting Policies section on page 121 of BMO's 2018 Annual MD&A for further details. (2) KGS-Alpha acquisition integration costs before tax amounts of $12 million in Q4-2018, $2 million in Q3-2018 and $14 million for fiscal-2018 are included in non-interest expense. (3) Before tax amounts of $2 million in Q4-2018, $nil in Q3-2018 and Q4-2017, $3 million for fiscal 2018 and fiscal 2017 are included in non-interest expense. Adjusted results in this table are non-GAAP amounts or non-GAAP measures. Please see the Non-GAAP Measures section. na - not applicable

Q4 2018 vs Q4 2017

Reported net income of $298 million decreased $18 million or 6%, and adjusted net income of $309 million decreased $7 million or 2% from a year ago, as higher Investment and Corporate Banking revenue and lower taxes were more than offset by higher expenses and lower Trading Products revenue. Adjusted net income excludes acquisition integration costs and the amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets.

Revenue of $1,129 million increased $14 million or 1%. Excluding the impact of the stronger U.S. dollar, revenue was relatively unchanged. Investment and Corporate Banking revenue increased, mainly due to higher corporate banking-related revenue, while underwriting and advisory revenue decreased slightly from a strong quarter a year ago. Trading Products revenue decreased primarily due to softer interest rate trading and lower new equity issuances, partially offset by the impact of the acquisition of KGS-Alpha in the quarter.

Total net recovery of credit losses was $7 million, compared with total net provisions of $4 million in the prior year. The net recovery of credit losses on impaired loans was $3 million, compared with a $4 million provision in the prior year. There was a $4 million net recovery of credit losses on performing loans in the current quarter.

Non-interest expense of $763 million increased $84 million or 12% and adjusted non-interest expense of $749 million increased $70 million or 10%, or 9% excluding the impact of the stronger U.S. dollar, largely due to continued investment in the business, including the impact of the acquisition.

Q4 2018 vs Q3 2018

Reported net income of $298 million decreased $3 million or 1%, and adjusted net income of $309 million increased $6 million or 2% from the prior quarter, primarily due to higher revenue, the benefit of a favourable U.S. tax item and recovery of credit losses, partially offset by higher expenses.

Revenue increased $26 million or 2% from the prior quarter. Investment and Corporate Banking revenue increased primarily driven by higher corporate banking-related revenue, while underwriting and advisory revenue decreased slightly from a strong prior quarter. Trading Products revenue decreased due to softer interest rate trading and lower new equity issuances, partially offset by the impact of the acquisition.

Total net recovery of credit losses was $7 million, compared with total net provisions of $7 million in the prior quarter. The net recovery of credit losses on impaired loans was $3 million, compared with a provision of $3 million in the prior quarter. There was a $4 million net recovery of credit losses on performing loans, compared with a $4 million provision in the prior quarter.

Non-interest expense of $763 million increased $65 million or 9% and adjusted non-interest expense of $749 million increased $53 million or 8%, largely due to continued investment in the business, including the impact of the acquisition.

Adjusted results in this BMO Capital Markets section are non-GAAP amounts or non-GAAP measures. Please see the Non-GAAP Measures section.

Corporate Services

(Canadian $ in millions, except as noted) Q4-2018 Q3-2018 Q4-2017 Fiscal 2018 Fiscal 2017











Net interest income before group teb offset (52) (74) (61) (243) (193) Group teb offset (67) (62) (176) (313) (567) Net interest income (teb) (119) (136) (237) (556) (760) Non-interest revenue 77 78 43 249 177 Total revenue (teb) (42) (58) (194) (307) (583) Provision for (recovery of) credit losses on impaired loans (1) (1) (2) na (13) na Provision for (recovery of) credit losses on performing loans (1) (2) - na (2) na Total provision (recovery of) credit losses (1) (3) (2) 4 (15) (78) Non-interest expense (159) 81 213 436 635 Income (loss) before income taxes 120 (137) (411) (728) (1,140) Provision for (recovery of) income taxes (teb) (11) (75) (253) (2) (710) Reported net income (loss) 131 (62) (158) (726) (430) Acquisition integration costs (2) 4 5 15 14 55 Restructuring costs (3) - - 41 192 41 Decrease in the collective allowance for credit losses (4) - - - - (54) U.S. net deferred tax asset revaluation (5) - - - 425 - Benefit from the remeasurement of an employee benefit liability (6) (203) - - (203) - Adjusted net loss (68) (57) (102) (298) (388)





(1) Effective the first quarter of 2018, the bank prospectively adopted IFRS 9, Financial Instruments (IFRS 9). Under IFRS 9, we refer to the provision for credit losses on impaired loans and the provision for credit losses on performing loans. Prior periods have not been restated. Changes in the provision for credit losses on performing loans under this methodology will not be considered an adjusting item. The provision for credit losses in periods prior to the first quarter of 2018 is comprised of both specific and collective provisions. Refer to the Changes in Accounting Policies section on page 121 of BMO's 2018 Annual MD&A for further details. (2) Acquisition integration costs related to the acquired BMO Transportation Finance business are included in non-interest expense. (3) In Q2-18, we recorded a restructuring charge, primarily related to severance costs, as a result of an ongoing bank-wide initiative to simplify how we work, drive increased efficiency and invest in technology to move our business forward. A restructuring charge in Q4-17 was also taken as we continued to accelerate the use of technology to enhance customer experience and focused on driving operational efficiencies. Restructuring costs are included in non-interest expense. (4) In 2017, the adjustment to the collective allowance for credit losses before-tax amount of $76 million was excluded from Corporate Services adjusted provision for (recovery of) credit losses. (5) Charge due to the revaluation of our U.S. net deferred tax asset as a result of the enactment of the U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. See the Critical Accounting Estimates - Income Taxes and Deferred Tax Assets section on page 119 of BMO's 2018 Annual MD&A. (6) The current quarter included a benefit of $203 million after-tax ($277 million pre-tax) from the remeasurement of an employee benefit liability as a result of an amendment to our other employee future benefits plan for certain employees that was announced in the fourth quarter of 2018. This amount was included in non-interest expense. Adjusted results in this table are non-GAAP amounts or non-GAAP measures. Please see the Non-GAAP Measures section. na - not applicable

Corporate Services consists of Corporate Units and Technology and Operations (T&O). Corporate Units provide enterprise-wide expertise, governance and support in a variety of areas, including strategic planning, risk management, finance, legal and regulatory compliance, human resources, communications, marketing, real estate, procurement, data and analytics, and innovation. T&O manages, maintains and provides governance of information technology, cyber security and operations services.

The costs of these Corporate Units and T&O services are largely transferred to the three operating groups (Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and BMO Capital Markets), with any remaining amounts retained in Corporate Services results. As such, Corporate Services results largely reflect the impact of residual treasury-related activities, the elimination of taxable equivalent adjustments, residual unallocated expenses, certain acquisition integration costs and restructuring costs, as well as the one-time non-cash charge related to the revaluation of our U.S. net deferred tax asset in the first quarter of 2018 and a benefit from the remeasurement of an employee benefit liability in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Q4 2018 vs Q4 2017

Corporate Services reported net income for the quarter was $131 million, compared with a net loss of $158 million in the prior year. The adjusted net loss for the quarter was $68 million, compared with an adjusted net loss of $102 million in the prior year. Adjusted results exclude a benefit of $203 million after-tax from the remeasurement of an employee benefit liability in the current year and a restructuring charge in the prior year, as well as acquisition integration costs in both periods. Adjusted results increased mainly due to higher revenue excluding the teb adjustment and lower expenses. The current quarter includes above-trend securities gains. Reported results increased due to the remeasurement benefit, a restructuring charge in the prior year, and the drivers noted above.

Q4 2018 vs Q3 2018

Corporate Services reported net income for the quarter was $131 million, compared with a net loss of $62 million in the prior quarter. The adjusted net loss was $68 million, compared with an adjusted net loss of $57 million in the prior quarter. Adjusted results exclude the remeasurement benefit in the current period, as well as acquisition integration costs in both periods. The adjusted results decreased due to higher expenses, partially offset by higher revenue excluding the teb adjustment. Reported results increased due to the remeasurement benefit in the current quarter partially offset by the drivers noted above.

Adjusted results in this Corporate Services section are non-GAAP amounts or non-GAAP measures. Please see the Non-GAAP Measures section.

Risk Management

Our risk management policies and processes to measure, monitor and control credit and counterparty, market, insurance, liquidity and funding, operational, model, legal and regulatory, business, strategic, environmental and social and reputation risk are outlined in the Enterprise-Wide Risk Management section on pages 78 to 116 of BMO's 2018 Annual MD&A.

Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

Consolidated Statement of Income

(Unaudited) (Canadian $ in millions, except as noted)

For the three months ended

For the twelve months ended



October 31,

July 31,

October 31,

October 31,

October 31,



2018

2018

2017

2018

2017 Interest, Dividend and Fee Income



















Loans $ 4,486 $ 4,246 $ 3,583 $ 16,275 $ 13,564 Securities

746

686

465

2,535

1,801 Deposits with banks

206

161

106

641

324



5,438

5,093

4,154

19,451

15,689 Interest Expense



















Deposits

1,881

1,626

1,101

6,080

3,894 Subordinated debt

61

55

43

226

155 Other liabilities

827

805

475

2,832

1,633



2,769

2,486

1,619

9,138

5,682 Net Interest Income

2,669

2,607

2,535

10,313

10,007 Non-Interest Revenue



















Securities commissions and fees

257

259

234

1,029

969 Deposit and payment service charges

292

294

282

1,144

1,123 Trading revenues

477

503

302

1,830

1,352 Lending fees

266

248

230

997

917 Card fees

143

144

132

564

479 Investment management and custodial fees

438

446

416

1,742

1,622 Mutual fund revenues

359

372

354

1,473

1,411 Underwriting and advisory fees

242

262

251

936

1,036 Securities gains, other than trading

83

51

41

239

171 Foreign exchange gains, other than trading

42

41

60

182

191 Insurance revenue

485

427

629

1,879

2,070 Investments in associates and joint ventures

38

44

47

167

386 Other

131

122

142

542

526



3,253

3,213

3,120

12,724

12,253 Total Revenue

5,922

5,820

5,655

23,037

22,260 Provision for Credit Losses

175

186

202

662

746 Insurance Claims, Commissions and Changes in Policy Benefit Liabilities

390

269

573

1,352

1,538 Non-Interest Expense



















Employee compensation

1,612

1,873

1,842

7,459

7,467 Premises and equipment

745

672

628

2,753

2,491 Amortization of intangible assets

125

126

127

503

485 Travel and business development

186

157

183

673

693 Communications

70

70

69

282

286 Professional fees

158

142

172

564

563 Other

328

346

354

1,379

1,345



3,224

3,386

3,375

13,613

13,330 Income Before Provision for Income Taxes

2,133

1,979

1,505

7,410

6,646 Provision for income taxes

438

443

278

1,960

1,296 Net Income $ 1,695 $ 1,536 $ 1,227 $ 5,450 $ 5,350 Attributable to:



















Bank shareholders

1,695

1,536

1,227

5,450

5,348 Non-controlling interest in subsidiaries

-

-

-

-

2 Net Income $ 1,695 $ 1,536 $ 1,227 $ 5,450 $ 5,350 Earnings Per Share (Canadian $)



















Basic $ 2.58 $ 2.32 $ 1.82 $ 8.19 $ 7.95 Diluted

2.57

2.31

1.81

8.17

7.92 Dividends per common share

0.96

0.96

0.90

3.78

3.56

Certain comparative figures have been reclassified to conform with the period's presentation.

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

(Unaudited) (Canadian $ in millions)

For the three months ended

For the twelve months ended



October 31,

July 31,

October 31,

October 31,

October 31,



2018

2018

2017

2018

2017 Net Income $ 1,695 $ 1,536 $ 1,227 $ 5,450 $ 5,350 Other Comprehensive Income (Loss), net of taxes



















Items that may subsequently be reclassified to net income



















Net change in unrealized gains (losses) on fair value through OCI securities (1)

















Unrealized gains (losses) on fair value through OCI debt securities arising during the period (2)

(49)

16

na

(251)

na Unrealized gains on available-for-sale securities arising during the period (3)

na

na

27

na

95 Reclassification to earnings of (gains) in the period (4)

(22)

(7)

(17)

(65)

(87)



(71)

9

10

(316)

8 Net change in unrealized gains (losses) on cash flow hedges



















(Losses) on derivatives designated as cash flow hedges arising during the period (5)

(309)

(218)

(27)

(1,228)

(839) Reclassification to earnings of losses on derivatives designated as cash flow hedges (6)

120

101

36

336

61



(189)

(117)

9

(892)

(778) Net gains (losses) on translation of net foreign operations



















Unrealized gains (losses) on translation of net foreign operations

303

145

952

417

(885) Unrealized gains (losses) on hedges of net foreign operations (7)

(62)

(43)

(138)

(155)

23



241

102

814

262

(862) Items that will not be reclassified to net income



















Gains (losses) on remeasurement of pension and other employee future benefit plans (8)

(42)

204

103

261

420 Gains on remeasurement of own credit risk on financial



















liabilities designed at fair value (9)

(18)

26

(32)

(24)

(148)



(60)

230

71

237

272 Other Comprehensive Income (Loss), net of taxes

(79)

224

904

(709)

(1,360) Total Comprehensive Income $ 1,616 $ 1,760 $ 2,131 $ 4,741 $ 3,990 Attributable to:



















Bank shareholders

1,616

1,760

2,131

4,741

3,988 Non-controlling interest in subsidiaries

-

-

-

-

2 Total Comprehensive Income $ 1,616 $ 1,760 $ 2,131 $ 4,741 $ 3,990





(1) Periods reported before November 1, 2017 represent available-for-sale securities. (2) Net of income tax (provision) recovery of $22 million, $(7) million, na for the three months ended, and $69 million, na for the twelve months ended, respectively. (3) Net of income tax (provision) of na, na, $(1) million for the three months ended, and na, $(21) million for the twelve months ended, respectively. (4) Net of income tax provision of $8 million, $3 million, $8 million for the three months ended, and $23 million, $36 million for the twelve months ended, respectively. (5) Net of income tax recovery of $114 million, $78 million, $15 million for the three months ended, and $432 million, $322 million for the twelve months ended, respectively. (6) Net of income tax (recovery) of $(43) million, $(37) million, $(13) million for the three months ended, and $(121) million, $(21) million for the twelve months ended, respectively. (7) Net of income tax (provision) recovery of $22 million, $16 million, $50 million for the three months ended, and $56 million, $(8) million for the twelve months ended, respectively. (8) Net of income tax (provision) recovery of $23 million, $(74) million, $(29) million for the three months ended, and $(111) million, $(157) million for the twelve months ended, respectively. (9) Net of income tax (provision) recovery of $7 million, $(12) million, $12 million for the three months ended, and $6 million, $53 million for the twelve months ended, respectively. na - not applicable due to IFRS 9 adoption.

Consolidated Balance Sheet

(Unaudited) (Canadian $ in millions)





As at







October 31,

July 31,

October 31,



2018

2018

2017 Assets











Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 42,142 $ 41,072 $ 32,599 Interest Bearing Deposits with Banks

8,305

7,637

6,490 Securities

180,935

167,318

163,198 Securities Borrowed or Purchased Under Resale Agreements

85,051

101,679

75,047 Loans











Residential mortgages

119,620

118,736

115,258 Consumer instalment and other personal

63,225

62,485

61,944 Credit cards

8,329

8,236

8,071 Business and government

194,456

187,964

175,067



385,630

377,421

360,340 Allowance for credit losses

(1,639)

(1,660)

(1,833)



383,991

375,761

358,507 Other Assets











Derivative instruments

26,204

24,810

28,951 Customers' liability under acceptances

18,585

17,874

16,546 Premises and equipment

1,986

1,924

2,033 Goodwill

6,373

6,275

6,244 Intangible assets

2,272

2,207

2,159 Current tax assets

1,515

1,647

1,371 Deferred tax assets

2,037

2,065

2,865 Other

14,652

15,049

13,570



73,624

71,851

73,739 Total Assets $ 774,048 $ 765,318 $ 709,580 Liabilities and Equity











Deposits $ 522,051 $ 506,916 $ 479,792 Other Liabilities











Derivative instruments

24,411

24,480

27,804 Acceptances

18,585

17,874

16,546 Securities sold but not yet purchased

28,804

24,409

25,163 Securities lent or sold under repurchase agreements

66,684

83,471

55,119 Securitization and structured entities' liabilities

25,051

23,545

23,054 Current tax liabilities

50

48

125 Deferred tax liabilities

74

66

233 Other

35,829

34,135

32,361



199,488

208,028

180,405 Subordinated Debt

6,782

5,618

5,029 Equity











Preferred shares

4,340

4,240

4,240 Common shares

12,929

12,924

13,032 Contributed surplus

300

302

307 Retained earnings

25,856

24,909

23,709 Accumulated other comprehensive income

2,302

2,381

3,066 Total Equity

45,727

44,756

44,354 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 774,048 $ 765,318 $ 709,580

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

(Unaudited) (Canadian $ in millions)

For the three months ended

For the twelve months ended



October 31,

October 31,

October 31,

October 31,



2018

2017

2018

2017 Preferred Shares















Balance at beginning of period $ 4,240 $ 4,240 $ 4,240 $ 3,840 Issued during the period

400

-

400

900 Redeemed during the period

(300)

-

(300)

(500) Balance at End of Period

4,340

4,240

4,340

4,240 Common Shares















Balance at beginning of period

12,924

13,044

13,032

12,539 Issued under the Shareholder Dividend Reinvestment and Share Purchase Plan

-

-

-

448 Issued under the Stock Option Plan

26

9

99

146 Repurchased for cancellation

(21)

(21)

(202)

(101) Balance at End of Period

12,929

13,032

12,929

13,032 Contributed Surplus















Balance at beginning of period

302

305

307

294 Stock option expense, net of options exercised

(2)

2

(12)

6 Other

-

-

5

7 Balance at End of Period

300

307

300

307 Retained Earnings















Balance at beginning of period

24,909

23,183

23,709

21,205 Impact from adopting IFRS 9

-

na

99

na Net income attributable to bank shareholders

1,695

1,227

5,450

5,348 Dividends - Preferred shares

(43)

(48)

(184)

(184)

- Common shares

(614)

(583)

(2,424)

(2,312) Share issue expense

(5)

-

(5)

(9) Common shares repurchased for cancellation

(86)

(70)

(789)

(339) Balance at End of Period

25,856

23,709

25,856

23,709 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) on Fair Value through OCI Securities, net of taxes (1)













Balance at beginning of period

(244)

46

56

48 Impact from adopting IFRS 9

-

na

(55)

na Unrealized (losses) on fair value through OCI debt securities arising during the period

(49)

na

(251)

na Unrealized gains on available-for-sale securities arising during the period

na

27

na

95 Reclassification to earnings of (gains) in the period

(22)

(17)

(65)

(87) Balance at End of Period

(315)

56

(315)

56 Accumulated Other Comprehensive (Loss) on Cash Flow Hedges, net of taxes















Balance at beginning of period

(885)

(191)

(182)

596 (Losses) on derivatives designated as cash flow hedges arising during the period

(309)

(27)

(1,228)

(839) Reclassification to earnings of losses on derivatives designated as cash flow hedges in the period

120

36

336

61 Balance at End of Period

(1,074)

(182)

(1,074)

(182) Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income on Translation















of Net Foreign Operations, net of taxes















Balance at beginning of period

3,486

2,651

3,465

4,327 Unrealized gains (losses) on translation of net foreign operations

303

952

417

(885) Unrealized gains (losses) on hedges of net foreign operations

(62)

(138)

(155)

23 Balance at End of Period

3,727

3,465

3,727

3,465 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) on Pension and Other Employee















Future Benefit Plans, net of taxes















Balance at beginning of period

211

(195)

(92)

(512) Gains (losses) on remeasurement of pension and other employee future benefit plans

(42)

103

261

420 Balance at End of Period

169

(92)

169

(92) Accumulated Other Comprehensive (Loss) on Own Credit Risk on















Financial Liabilities Designated at Fair Value, net of taxes















Balance at beginning of period

(187)

(149)

(181)

(33) (Losses) on remeasurement of own credit risk on financial liabilities designated at fair value (18)

(32)

(24)

(148) Balance at End of Period

(205)

(181)

(205)

(181) Total Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income

2,302

3,066

2,302

3,066 Total Shareholders' Equity $ 45,727 $ 44,354 $ 45,727 $ 44,354 Non-controlling Interest in Subsidiaries















Balance at beginning of period

-

-

-

24 Net income attributable to non-controlling interest

-

-

-

2 Redemption/purchase of non-controlling interest

-

-

-

(25) Other

-

-

-

(1) Balance at End of Period

-

-

-

- Total Equity $ 45,727 $ 44,354 $ 45,727 $ 44,354

(1) Periods reported before November 1, 2017 represent available-for-sale securities. na - not applicable due to IFRS 9 adoption.

INVESTOR AND MEDIA PRESENTATION

Investor Presentation Materials

Interested parties are invited to visit our website at www.bmo.com/investorrelations to review our 2018 Annual MD&A and audited annual consolidated financial statements, quarterly presentation materials and supplementary financial information package.

Quarterly Conference Call and Webcast Presentations

Interested parties are also invited to listen to our quarterly conference call on Tuesday, December 4, 2018, at 8:00 a.m. (ET). At that time, senior BMO executives will comment on results for the quarter and respond to questions from the investor community. The call may be accessed by telephone at 416-641-2144 (from within Toronto) or 1-888-789-9572 (toll-free outside Toronto) Passcode: 5126346. A replay of the conference call can be accessed until Monday, February 25, 2019, by calling 905-694-9451 (from within Toronto) or 1-800-408-3053 (toll-free outside Toronto) and entering Passcode: 5740558.

A live webcast of the call can be accessed on our website at www.bmo.com/investorrelations. A replay can also be accessed on the site.









