The global cassia gum market is expected to post a CAGR of over 6% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the increasing demand for cassia gum in the food industry. Cassia gum is a key ingredient in the food industry. It is used in the pet food industry as a gelling agent. In Europe under the Commission Directive, cassia gum is approved for use and is listed as a stabilizing, thickening, and gelling ingredient in canned pet foods. Cassia gum is used in cheese including curd cheese, whey cheese, cream cheese, natural cheese, grated cheese, processed cheese, and cheese dip.

This market research report on the global cassia gum market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the increasing organic dairy products as one of the key emerging trends in the global cassia gum market:

Global cassia gum market: Increasing organic dairy products

The organic dairy products market is a significant contributor to the global cassia gum market. Cassia gum is used as thickener, emulsifier, foam stabilizer, moisture retention agent, and texturing agent in cheese and frozen dairy desserts. It is used in dairy ice cream processing to introduce flavor and texture. Cassia gum is widely used to manufacture cheese from milk. Thus, the growing demand for processed dairy products, including cheese is expected to drive the growth of the global cassia gum market.

"In 2017, the organic cheese products market was valued at USD 1.31 billion, which is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.71% during the forecast period. Thus, the growing use of cassia gum in cheese manufacturing and ice cream in the organic dairy market is expected to drive the demand for cassia gum during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on specialty chemicals.

Global cassia gum market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global cassia gum market by end-user (food industry, industrial manufacturing, and others) and geographical regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The food industry segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for 60% of the market. This end-user segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The Americas led the market in 2017 with a market share of 36%. This region is expected to dominate the market through 2022.

