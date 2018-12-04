The European Organisation for Research and Treatment of Cancer (EORTC) Brain Tumor Groupand Protagen AG today announced a collaboration to utilize Protagen's Cancer Immunotherapy Array to identify autoantibody biomarkers that investigate the immunological profile and immuno-competence of long-term Glioblastoma survivors.

Glioblastoma is the most common glial brain tumor with an annual incidence above 3 per 100,000 population. The overall prognosis of glioblastoma patients remains poor. According to population-based data, median overall survival (OS) is still in the range of only one year and long-term survival is rare. However, a minority of glioblastoma patients survive for more than 60 months and these individuals are referred to as long-term survivors. The US-based Brain Tumor Funders Collaborative (BTFC) is supporting a large international research program that aims at better understanding which individuals with glioblastoma will ultimately become long-term survivors.

Through the present new collaboration, Protagen and the EORTC Brain Tumor Group will utilize Protagen's Cancer Immunotherapy Array to understand the immunological profile of such patients to learn how to predict such long-term survival and potentially define novel pathways for therapeutic intervention.

Prof. Michael Weller, Head of the Brain Tumor Center at University Hospital Zurich and Chairman of the EORTC Brain Tumor Group, stated: "In our network we have followed and investigated this group of long-term glioblastoma survivors for many years. The focus has been to understand the molecular profile of these patients and thus over the years we have gained a much better understanding. However, we really need to understand the immunological profile and the immuno-competence of these patients better. Thus, investigating these patients by utilizing Protagen's Cancer Immunotherapy Array may enable us to define their immune-profile, so that we can assess their immuno-competence. This will help us, together with the data already collected, to potentially understand why these patients survive for so long and how this can be extrapolated to other patients suffering from glioblastoma."

Dr. Peter Schulz-Knappe, Protagen's Chief Scientific Officer, commented: "Our unique Cancer Immunotherapy Array has already demonstrated its potential for the prediction of therapeutic response and immune-related adverse events in Immuno-Oncology. The extension into Glioblastoma with a specific view to studying long-term survivors with one of the deadliest tumors provides a great opportunity to apply the Array for the prediction of survival but also to learn more about potential novel pathways for therapeutic intervention. Thus, we believe that applying our technology will result in a better understanding of the immunological profile of these long-term survivors which will benefit all patients suffering from Glioblastoma. We feel privileged that the EORTC Brain Tumor Group shares this vision, and are excited about the collaboration."

About EORTC (European Organisation for Research and Treatment of Cancer)

European Organisation for Research and Treatment of Cancer conducts clinical research in cancer, defining new standards of practice for better treatment and care of cancer patients. EORTC network comprises more than 5500 multidisciplinary collaborators in more than 930 hospitals and institutions in 27 countries.

For more information, please visit www.eortc.org

About Protagen

Protagen is dedicated to the development of powerful precision diagnostic tools that aid successful therapeutic development and facilitate improved treatment strategies in the areas of Immuno-Oncology and Autoimmune Disease.

Using its proprietary biomarker discovery platform, SeroTag, and its portfolio of NavigAID patient stratification products, Protagen is able to identify valuable biomarkers that support the development of personalized therapies.

For more information, please visit www.protagen.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181204005040/en/

Contacts:

Press

Protagen

Dr. Georg Lautscham, CEO

+49-231-9742-6300

georg.lautscham@protagen.com

EORTC

Davi Kaur, Head of Communications

+32-2-774-1513

davi.kaur@eortc.org